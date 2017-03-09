Ancient Vimana UFOs and 10 Million Year Old Artifacts

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Breakthrough Interview with Michael Cremo: Vimana UFO & The 10 Million Year Old Secret!

Ancient Vimana UFO Revelations and Artifacts from a Lost Civilization

In this fascinating episode packed with exciting information, Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt interviews the influential author of Forbidden Archaeology Michael Cremo on his controversial research into the dating of human origins. ancient civilizations and the potential widespread impact of Extraterrestrial cultures on human development.

Cremo’s groundbreaking research has been featured on NBC’s Television Special ‘The Mysterious Origins of Man” and on the History Channel’s Ancient Aliens TV Series. His diligent investigation into the turned up a series of anomalies that strongly suggest a much older date for the advent of humanity, including finely manufactured spheres uncovered in South Africa that date all the way back to a staggering two billion years!

Scientific Coverup

Cremo strongly disagrees with mainstream scientific and archaeological assertions that human beings got their primitive start as cave dwellers around 200,000 B.C and have only had relatively high culture for six thousand years. He has catalogued shocking artifacts and physical evidence for over two decades that show not only was there an advanced pre-diluvian culture that existed far before recorded history, but that it was predated by 10 million years by the legacy of a sophisticated human society. He sees a massive cover up in scientific circles as their focus has steadily moved towards a limited scientific materialism in the last two hundred years.

The UFO Enigma and Ancient Sanskrit Accounts of Vimanas

Cremo has pieced together from early Sanskrit accounts the devastating impact of a high tech flying machine that existed in antiquity called a ‘Vimana’ by the ancients. The Vimana was capable of projecting itself in multiple places at once and so it was impossible to defend against. This fascinating flying marvel was responsible for the devastation of Dwarka, an ancient paradise that resembles Plato’s description of the legendary Atlantis. The striking similarity between modern day UFO Sightings and the detailed ancient descriptions of the Vimana let’s us know that whatever the UFO Phenomena represents it has been with humanity for a very long time.

Fascinating, Controversial, Informative and Groundbreaking, don’t miss part 1 of this exciting Dark Journalist episode.

This article (Ancient Vimana UFOS and 10 Million Year Old Artifacts) was originally published on Dark Journalist and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.