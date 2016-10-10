Apollo Archives: Alien Missile Or UFO Caught Next To Moon?

10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Bizarre image from the Apollo archives which appears to show a missile type UFO cruising across the moon.

Could NASA be bombing alien installations on the lunar surface, possibly using high tech ships from the secret space program.

Very odd object, not convinced it is an alien craft, more likely something we launched, but at who and why.

The image from the Apollo archives is found on the website of Lunar and Planetary Institute – USRA, a national, nonprofit consortium of universities chartered in 1969 by the National Academy of Sciences at the request of NASA.

Link image: http://www.lpi.usra.edu/resources/apollo/images/print/AS11/43/6506.jpg

Source: UFO Sightings Hotspot

