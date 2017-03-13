It Appears Partial Disclosure is Rolling Out

28 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jonathan Carty

It has become obvious that the PizzaGate scandal isn’t going to die down as popular voices with large audiences like David Seaman continue to charge on with the might of Thor’s Hammer.

I am finding that there are more technologies, that were described by David Wilcockrecently, being released and there is more attention being diverted to Antarctica lately. We already know what the Cabal’s plans are and we have the power of the alternative media to push back against this flagrant attempt to thwart justice and delay Full Disclosure/The Event.

This is a good sign that the Cabal is out of time and the possibility of disclosure happening as per Cobra’s intel a few months back is becoming more of a reality. It is inevitable regardless though because of the Cabal’s plans being outed and full disclosure just being part of the whole plan to liberate this planet…

“Many groups are working behind the scenes to ensure complete success of Full Disclosure. Dragon sources have communicated that „they and other groups are working on bringing about disclosure officially in the first quarter of 2017.“ When asked an opinion about this date, the Resistance has said „we can not comment on this“, the Pleiaidans have said „it is possible“ and the Sirians have said „it will most likely take longer than that“. Therefore, be aware that this time frame is NOT my estimate when the Breakthrough occurs, but an educated guess from one of the groups I am working with. Although generally the protocol of the Resistance is not to publish any dates and time estimates in this blog, they have made an exception this time for reasons they can not yet disclose to the public.”

We don’t know everything that is going on behind-the-scenes but if we follow the headlines like I do we can see many developments in this direction.

As I mentioned there were some pretty cool technologies being released and debuted on various mainstream websites which I will include below:

(Daily Mail) “Aerospace manufacturer Bell Helicopter unveiled their rotorcraft concept at Heli-Expo in Dallas, Texas this week. The FCX-001 aircraft’s frame is made from advanced sustainable materials, a hybrid power system, with a piloting system that can be controlled through augmented reality and an artificial intelligence computer assistant. The passenger cabin has individualized entertainment systems, allowing passengers to watch TV, hold video conference calls and share documents with other passengers.”

And then from the same website we have a self-driving car that is basically a small living room with ample seating and arrangements for several guests:

(Dail Mail) “A ‘global startup’ which makes electric racing vehicles unveiled plans Friday to sell a fully autonomous electric car in the US market by 2020. The company called Nio, founded by Chinese entrepreneur William Li and with offices in Silicon Valley, Europe and China, unveiled a prototype of the vehicle called Eve at the South by Southwest tech conference in Austin, Texas. According to a Nio statement, the car will be ‘a digital companion, a robot on wheels’ equipped with ‘an artificial intelligence engine with an intuitive human interface, providing verbal and visual connections both within the vehicle and with the outside world.’ It will use its glass panels as ‘an augmented vision for occupants and for new kinds of entertainment,’ according to the company statement.”

I already included the quad-copter in a previous article which you can check out. The pictures and show room is similar.

Corey just posted an update on Facebook in regards to the Vault 7 information being released by Wikileaks, which I would remind everyone is less than 1% and only part 1 of what they have ready to throw at us. We can be certain that there is some real damaging things in there. As I mentioned in a previous post I was calling this the beginning of the data dumps and Corey confirmed this today:

Russia Today has compiled the key revelations that have come from these dumps so far which I will post below:

A treasure trove of spy material

The details provided so far by WikiLeaks read like a program hell-bent on gathering information that could be used to exploit security vulnerabilities in tech made by some of the world’s biggest manufacturers.

CIA ‘hacking arsenal’

Labelled a “hacking arsenal”by WikiLeaks, the documents offer information about a CIA Engineering Development Group (EDG) tasked with developing a “global covert hacking program.” The program includes ways to gather “geolocation, audio and text communications” from phones without people’s knowledge.

Assange offers to coach companies on CIA tactics

In a livestream Thursday, Assange said WikiLeaks is prepared to offer its technical expertise to companies that have suffered “billions of dollars of damage” as a result of nation-state hacking.

“We have decided to work with them, to give them some exclusive access to some of the technical details we have, so that fixes can be pushed out,” he said.

Digital Geneva Convention

Outside of a scramble to secure products and maintain consumer trust, the WikiLeaks revelations have led to more broad suggestions on how to stem seemingly runaway government surveillance.

One such idea has been a so-called “Digital Geneva Convention,” mooted by Microsoft president Brad Smith in February and then promoted by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during a Vault 7 video stream.

More evidence that a house cleaning is taking place is the recent move by Trump to order all remaining Obama-appointed prosecutors to be fired immediately:

(New York Times) – “The Trump administration moved on Friday to sweep away most of the remaining vestiges of Obama administration prosecutors at the Justice Department, ordering 46 holdover United States attorneys to tender their resignations immediately — including Preet Bharara, the United States attorney in Manhattan.”

The consequences of just this leak alone have reverberated throughout all corners of the world; economically, socially and so on. We should mentally prepare ourselves for much more, with no fear of course. This is what we have been waiting for! I would encourage everyone to keep their eye on the prize and keep doing what you’re doing. A balance of love and understanding of our fellow beings here will be very important in these coming times.

One more thing I’d like to add is a headline from one of my favorite disclosure websites DailyMail in regards to the TRAPPIST-1 planetary system released by NASA recently. Apparently they have a picture, or a cluster of pixels I should say, of one of TRAPPIST-1’s planets or its star. My favorite part of this article is the headline:

Humanity’s first look at TRAPPIST-1: Kepler images revealed as NASA sets its sights on seven alien worlds that could contain life

So let’s get ready to cancel out any attempt by the Cabal to steer us into a partial disclosure with the power of our voices, blogs, YouTube channels and every other type of Neo-Gutenberg Press we can get our hands on.

Update: Here is an interesting comedy skit from SNL this morning 3/12 that I found titled ‘Alien Attack Cold Open’. They discuss telepathy and they depict the ETs as green-skinned reptilian-looking which I thought was an interesting choice. President Trump along with the military are battling these green-skinned ETs for control of the planet and humanity. I highly recommend this:

Thank you for reading everyone and much love! Victory of the light!

