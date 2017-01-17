The Event Chronicle
Artificial Intelligence, Advanced Genetic Engineering, Artificial Life Forms and Sentient Oil (Black Goo)

In this video presentation, Harald Kautz-Vella presents a detailed lecture on an advanced and controversial version of genetic engineering that can create poison, medicine and life, and artificial intelligence that is aware and can “think” to a certain degree. He also talks about two types of Black Goo (Sentient Oil), chemtrails and smart dust.

Harald has some very interesting information on nanotechnology and Morgellons, a disease that is believed to be artificially created by nanotechnology. Harald claims that in certain victims the nanofibers can grow into nanobots that look like spiders with a human-like face. Some of his claims seem far stretch, but the truth is stranger than fiction, so it is wise to keep an open mind.

Bases at Woodborough – Harald Kautz Vella (Black Goo)

Via: OmniThought

