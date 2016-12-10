Asgardia — an Open Recruitment for a Breakaway Civilization Begins

38 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



A “Second Brain Drain” and the Disclosure of Secret Space Programs?

Recruiting for a space-based nation—a breakaway civilization named Asgardia has begun. The call was put out for 100,000 volunteers who would be willing to join the soil-less nation that would be the first of its kind—or is it?

By Justin Deschamps

Editor Note: I missed this one the 1st time around! Originally published October 2016.

An international consortium represented by Timothy Wild (backed by major players in science and business who wish to remain largely hidden at this time) are pioneering the first en masse recruitment for space colonization.

The call was publicized in an article released by Business Insider, a magazine that draws a broad range of readership that could recruit some of the brightest minds in the world today.

Given the public’s fascination with science fiction and fantasy dealing with the exploration of space, reaching back some 80 years, there could be millions of people who want to join the fledgling nation.

But for those who have studied the fringe topics of ufology, the UFO cover-up and what is now called the Ancient Astronaut theory, there could be much more to this story.

The existence of a breakaway civilization that is already well established in space is what some researchers and whistleblowers claim—spread throughout the solar system and beyond. But is there any credence to support such a mind boggling assertion?

Breakaway Civilizations

Certain alleged insiders have disclosed that there are shadowy governments that have progressed secret space programs, operating under the cover of government-sponsored secrecy for decades.

Richard Dolan is a researcher who spoke at the Citizens Hearing on Disclosure at the National Press Club event organized by Dr. Steven Greer in 2001. He said that evidence assembled via declassified documents and whistleblower testimony suggests that indeed a breakaway civilization has existed alongside common place societies for decades, if not far longer. It is this same covert group that was responsible for promoting and maintaining the UFO cover-up and silencing anyone who dared speak about advanced technology that could threaten the status quo of the energy industry, according to Dolan.

RELATED VIDEO: Richard Dolan, UFO speech, Best speech ever, Citizen Hearing on Disclosure, Rich Dolan, IMU

But what is a breakaway civilization?

According to researchers, a breakaway civilization is a term referring to a secretive group within a nation or society that furthers a hidden agenda often involving technological advancements that eventually lead to resource independence from the parent community. These resources would include but are not limited to, financial, social, or material demands that are one day transcended as a result of an agenda’s success.

But is there any evidence to support the breakaway civilization and secret space program theory?

In short, there have been many warnings and utterances by esteemed figures within government and the private sector who do indeed believe that such a civilization exists.

The now deceased Senator of Hawaii from 1963 to 2012, Daniel K. Inouye, had this to say when he Chaired the Senate Select Committee on Secret Military Assistance to Iran in 1987:

There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and [has]the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself. (source)

RELATED VIDEO: Senator Daniel Inouye on the shadow government



And President Theodore Roosevelt’s comments on a shadowy group within the government also suggest that a breakaway society had gained control over the United States government as far back as the turn of the 20th century.

Behind the ostensible Government sits enthroned an invisible Government, owing no allegiance and acknowledging no responsibility to the people. To destroy this invisible Government, to dissolve the unholy alliance between corrupt business and corrupt politics, is the first task of the statesmanship of the day….” — Theodore Roosevelt (1858–1919). An Autobiography. 1913. (source)

But it wasn’t until 1976 when NASA’s Viking Missions sent back photos of the Cydonia site that the public learned of a landform that some believe is a clear-cut case of an extraterrestrial civilization.

Although NASA and the media were quick to refute claims that this image was proof of the existence of non-terrestrials, it fueled a storm of interest in the notion that humanity is not alone in the universe. Ufologists would spend years trying to solve this mystery, all while most of the public remained completely unaware of this staggering correlation.

Did Kirby know that the face on Mars existed? If so, how did he come to gain this knowledge?

Some researchers contend that Kirby was provided the data by certain figures within a secretive space program that had already made the voyage to Mars decades before NASA would set its sights there.

If true, then this suggests what breakaway civilization and secret space program researchers have asserted for years—that there is indeed a hidden agenda to explore space that was successful beyond the wildest dreams of many who subscribe to NASA’s contemporary plans for Mars exploration.

One whistleblower claims that the Germans developed a hidden program to produce antigravity flying saucers as early as 1930, some 30 years before Kirby would pen his infamous comic book work. But again, for the average person, these claims are so controversial that many dismiss them out-of-hand, without a second thought that they might actually be true.

In light of this, an exploration of what can be confirmed through somewhat official channels might be helpful.

Searching for Evidence

Consider that President Eisenhower warned of the power and might of a military industrial complex that answers to no nation or public authority whatsoever and is capable of advancing an agenda hidden from the public eye—much like what President Roosevelt and Senator Daniel K. Inouye referred to.

RELATED VIDEO: Eisenhower Farewell Address (Best Quality) – ‘Military Industrial Complex’ WARNING

This warning went out in 1961 after Eisenhower learned of what had been developed behind closed doors under the direction of what are called Special Access Programs and Unacknowledged Special Access Programs, also known as deep-black government projects. These are highly secretive projects with no government oversight, possessing the capacity to advanced technology that is completely hidden from the public eye.

According to released FBI documents as well as recovered pages from former assets within some of these programs, a group known as Majestic 12 or MJ12 was in charge of some of these programs—a multinational group of high-ranking business figures with ties to what has been called the secret government. When Eisenhower learned of these projects—realizing that he was not only unaware of their activities but completely incapable of overseeing them for the safety of the American people—he was furious and made efforts to regain control of the situation.

Dr. Michael Salla is one researcher who presented the following account as provided by Richard Dolan in relation to a former CIA operative turned whistleblower who was ordered to deliver a message to one of the secret facilities known as S4 or Area 51. The whistleblower testified before a panel of six former US members of congress during the Citizens Hearing on Disclosure in 2013.

Dr. Salla introduces the account by the former CIA operative in the following excerpt from an article on his website Exopolitics:

In response to questions from UFO historian Richard Dolan, the former CIA agent went on to explain how in 1958, he and his boss – the CIA operative – were summoned by President Eisenhower to the Oval Office. The President, who was accompanied by Vice-President Nixon, told the agent and his boss that he was trying to get information about efforts to learn about extraterrestrial life and technology. The agent said that according to President Eisenhower: “MJ-12 was supposed to find out, but they never sent reports to him.” The CIA agent said he and his boss were called into the Oval Office”. President Eisenhower said:

We called the people in from MJ-12, from Area 51 and S-4, but they told us that the government had no jurisdiction over what they were doing…. I want you and your boss to fly out there. I want you to give them a personal message…. I want you to tell them, whoever is in charge, I want you to tell them that they have this coming week to get into Washington and to report to me. And if they don’t, I’m going to get the First Army from Colorado. we are going to go over and take the base over. I don’t care what kind of classified material you got. We are going to rip this thing apart.”

If these accounts are to be believed, it would provide some backstory for Eisenhower’s infamous warning regarding the out-of-control status of the military industrial complex. And given that these programs were well established during the mid-20th century, it also suggests that incredible advances have taken place, which is—to this day—completely hidden from the public.

And still other insiders have also suggested that a breakaway civilization has already colonized the Moon, Mars, much of the solar system and beyond—home to millions upon millions of individuals who already comprise an unacknowledged “space nation” that surface dwelling humans would easily consider a Star Trek-like society. But of course, this claim is so absurdly fantastic, many dismiss it as yet another wild “conspiracy theory”—or is it?

The Brain Drain and an “Older” Recruitment for a Breakaway Civilization

In the late 1950s and 60s, the “Brain Drain” was responsible for exporting some of the brightest minds in post-war Europe to the US and Russia for the advancement of Cold War efforts.

For the United States, Operation Paperclip drew high-level former Nazis into the military industrial complex, which saw the progression of the public space program headed by NASA—the same one that put a man on the Moon on July 20th, 1969.

But according to other insiders and the documentation brought forward by them, the space race itself was a cover for a much more advanced secret space program, one that eventually saw the development of a breakaway civilization.

According to one of the more recent whistleblowers who came forward in 2015, the Brain Drain was much larger than previously thought. Allegedly many people were secretly recruited into secret space programs that sent hundreds, thousands and millions of individuals—and their families—into space to colonize the Moon, Mars and beyond. Of course, these claims are so contradictory to accepted history and the notion that “the government can’t keep a secret” that most people dismiss them as unfounded conspiracy theory.

But as part of the protocol for keeping Unacknowledged Special Access Programs secret, elaborate cover stories are developed to hide a project’s true agenda, as the following excerpt from an analysis of Gaia’s series Cosmic Disclosure details.

In Dr. Michael Salla’s book, Insiders Reveal Secret Space Programs & Extraterrestrial Alliances, Unacknowledged Special Access Programs (USAPs) are discussed in which participants are given authority to hide their activities from the public. Waived USAPs are a more secretive set of programs not required to report any of their activities or existence for congressional oversight. In these deep-black projects, oral briefs are provided to read-in persons only—those individuals who have a valid need to know. Participants are authorized to deny the existence of these programs under any circumstances, including congressional subpoena, and are provided a cover story to hide the project’s existence.

A supplement to the DoD manual related to special access programs states that cover stories can be generated with the goal of hiding a program’s true purpose.

Program Cover stories. (UNACKNOWLEDGED Program). Cover stories may be established for unacknowledged programs in order to protect the integrity of the program from individuals who do not have a need to know. Cover stories must be believable and cannot reveal any information regarding the true nature of the contract. (source)

This suggests that there were most likely two sets of secret programs, one that was designated deep-black or USAP, and an acknowledged project that would draw public attention. (source)

The Beginning of the UFO Cover-up

Project Bluebook is a declassified US Air Force study on the UFO issue, beginning in 1952 and ending abruptly in 1969, which declared that there was nothing of interest to the US government or merit to the UFO sightings being reported by millions of people at the time.

Prior to this development, investigation into extraterrestrial intelligence and flying saucers was a serious field of research, attracting academics held in high regard. However, after the investigation ended, any honest inquiry was ridiculed by the media and all study became taboo—the talk of “fringe” researchers only.

If one examines the time period when the UFO cover-up began—sometime before Project Bluebook—the rise of science fiction’s popularity and usage by Hollywood could arguably be evidence that elements of truth were being hidden in plain sight.

These Unacknowledged Special Access Programs have since the time of the UFO cover-up made incredible advances into space, if proponents are to be believed. The level of secrecy needed to maintain these programs is truly staggering and is arguably one of the best-kept secrets in human history—if true.

Asgardia’s Recruitment and Recent Leaks

At the same time that recruitment call for Asgardia went out, there were a staggering number of leaked emails released via Wikileaks, naming prominent figures, like John Podesta (Chairman of the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign) and former astronaut Edgar Mitchell.

Here is an excerpt from an article recently published on this site that details correspondence between Mitchell and Podesta:

… emails, specifically #1766 and #1802, reveal far more than just speech outtakes. They were sent from Dr. Edgar Mitchell to John Podesta, discussing some interesting topics related to Disclosure, free energy, and extraterrestrials. Dr. Edgar Mitchell is a former NASA Astronaut and the sixth man to walk on the Moon. After his years in the service, he then worked with Dr. Steven Greer of The Disclosure Project in an effort to support the movement of bringing disclosure of these technologies and the truth behind the UFO cover-up to the peoples of planet Earth. His testimony from The Disclosure Project can be found here.

As for the emails released on the 7th of October, here is an excerpt from email #1766, dated January 18th, 2015, from Edgar Mitchell to John Podesta:

Dear John, As 2015 unfolds, I understand you are leaving the Administration in February. It is urgent that we agree on a date and time to meet to discuss Disclosure and Zero Point Energy, at your earliest available after your departure. My Catholic colleague Terri Mansfield will be there too, to bring us up to date on the Vatican’s awareness of ETI.

And here is an excerpt from email #1802, dated August 8th, 2015, also from Mitchell to Podesta:

Dear John, Because the War in Space race is heating up, I felt you should be aware of several factors as you and I schedule our Skype talk. Remember, our nonviolent ETI from the contiguous universe are helping us bring zero point energy to Earth. They will not tolerate any forms of military violence on Earth or in space.

These two emails captivated many people in the disclosure community because they mentioned Zero Point Energy (ZPE), Extraterrestrial Intelligence (ETI), and confirmed assertions held by many in the fields of ufology and the like. (source)

RELATED VIDEO: Astronaut Edgar Mitchell / Disclosure Project Witness Testimony Archive

Mitchell was one of a handful of people to walk on the Moon and was avidly imploring Podesta and others before his death to disclose the truth about UFOs and extraterrestrials, along with advances made in free energy and space-age technology, as revealed by recent leaks.

Given all this, the join Asgardia campaign could arguably be part of a multinational effort to prepare the human race for the disclosure of what has been called the Secret Space Program, which according to several alleged insiders, has already developed the technology to “take ET home.”

RELATED VIDEO: We Now Have the Technology to Take ET Home

Asgardia is funded by a consortium of financiers who wish to remain largely secret, and considering all of these connections mentioned above, there is enough evidence to assert that the space-based nation could indeed be another cover story for an already well-established breakaway civilization.

Here are a few excerpts from the Business Insider article about Asgardia:

Timothy Wild, a spokesperson for the consortium, would not disclose how many researchers or other experts are currently aligned with the project during our call. But we count at least five so far, according to materials shared by the publicity company that Wild works for: • Igor Ashurbeyli – founder of the Aerospace International Research Centre (AIRC) in Russia and the new chairman of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) ‘science of space’ committee. • David Alexander – director of Rice University’s Space Institute. • Ram Jakhu – director of the Institute of Air and Space Law at McGill University. • Joseph N. Pelton – director of the Space and Advanced Communications Research Institute (SACRI) at George Washington University. • Dumitru-Dorin Prunariu – a Romanian cosmonaut. Wild noted that the project is in its “early stages” and is hoping the initial publicity will attract engineers, scientists, and other talent. How is it funded? Wild would not disclose the organisation’s current funding level but claimed Ashurbeyli himself had put forth a substantial amount of money to get the Asgardia project going. (source)

The fact that the Asgardia effort intends to “attract engineers, scientists, and other talent” could be called a second Brain Drain, one that could see millions upon millions of people yearning for the exploration of space enter the ranks of a new—overt—breakaway civilization.

While many non-believers might contend these connections are nothing more than speculation, if one honestly takes up research in this regard, there is a breathtaking amount of evidence to lend credence to these claims.

For more on the history of the SSP and soft or partial disclosure initiatives unfolding at this time, see the following in-depth article.

Related Boeing’s “You Just Wait” Ad Reveals 100 Year Partial Disclosure Timeline — Analysis | Disproving Partial Disclosure, Insider Testimony, and Steering Collective Consciousness Toward the Full Disclosure Timeline

*Article by Justin Deschamps. Justin is a truth seeker inspired by philosophy and the love of wisdom in all its forms. He was formally trained in physics and psychology, later discovering the spiritual basis of reality and the interconnected nature of all things. He strives to find the path of truth while also walking it himself, sharing what he knows with others so as to facilitate cooperative change for a better future. He is a student of all and a teacher to some. Follow on Twitter @sitsshow, Facebook Stillness in the Storm, and steemit @justin-sits.

VIDEO #1: Richard Dolan at the Secret Space Program Conference, 2014 San Mateo



VIDEO: #2: Voice Over Video for this Article

