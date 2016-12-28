The Best UFO Videos of 2016

Here are the best UFO videos that were captured in the year of 2016.
February 2016; multiple orbs in the sky – Kent, UK
8th February 2016; triangle formation – Dulce, New Mexico
5th April 2016; metallic object – Evora, Portugal
7th May 2016; TR-3B – Huron, California
5th September 2016; unknown lights in formation – Wycombe, UK
16t September 2016; flying disc filmed by police – Bristol Channel, UK
13th October 2016; UFO over stadium – Geneva, Switzerland
6th November 2016; multiple UFOs – Lake Michigan
15th November 2016; bright lights – Tijuana, Mexico
Source: Latest UFO Sightings