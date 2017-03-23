8 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



People from several towns across the country reported witnessing the spectacle at 9:30pm on Monday night.

The phenomenon, which was seen as far north as Pitea, lit up the night sky in spectacular fashion, producing a bright blue glow which was accompanied by a sudden loud bang.

The culprit, as it turned out, was a bolide – a very bright meteor that explodes in the atmosphere.

“This is something that happens a few times a year,” said Eric Stempels of the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Uppsala University.

“Because it can happen during the day, when it is cloudy or far from populated areas, these events usually don’t get much attention.”

Video footage of the event, which was captured on camera by the Swedish network Allsky Meteor Network, can be viewed below.

Image Credit: YouTube / Swedish Allsky Meteor Network

This article (Blue fireball lights up the sky over Sweden) was originally published on Thelocal.se and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. Via Unexplained Mysteries.