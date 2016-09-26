Blue Orb Sightings Have Increased and are Expected to Rise, According to SSP Insider Corey Goode

79 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Justin Deschamps



Blue Orbs are being seen at increasing rates by a growing body of witnesses, some of whom are completely unaware of their connections to extraterrestrials. These sightings relate to the testimony of Secret Space Program insider and whistleblower Corey Goode, who began revealing his experiences several years ago.

Goode’s revelations are vast, and while being regarded as one of the most credible whistleblowers in Ufology, he has yet to provide hard evidence of his experiences. Nevertheless, his testimony has not been disproven materially, which has galvanized the truther community.

Goode makes many grand and seemingly fantastic claims, amongst them are his regular meetings with a group of highly advanced entities known as the Sphere Being Alliance within the ranks of the Secret Space Program. These beings claim to have appeared before select individuals for the purpose of preparing humanity for the coming Earth and solar system changes.

According to Goode, massive spheres that range in size from small moons to large gas giants have been entering the solar system in earnest since the late 1990s. These spheres are living entities here to help dampen incoming waves of galactic and solar energy but if left unchecked, would cause an energetic solar pulse. While this event is apparently the ascension spoken of in many spiritual circles, if it were to occur now, only a handful of people would be ready. As such, these beings have held back this energy to ensure the maximum number of people are able to evolve—a service-to-others agenda. In addition, a fantastically large sphere has also enveloped the entire solar system in a protective energy barrier that prevents ingress or egress.

Goode responded to the question of what the orbs are from an update in 2015:

“These Spheres that people think are giant ships, these are not ships, they are not in these ships, flying around, they are, these little Blue Orbs, that you see, these giant Spheres are the same thing, just on a giant scale, they can, I mean, they are, to us they are, would be a higher vibrational energy.” (Source)

The Sphere Being Alliance message is simple—to focus on becoming more loving, service-to-others oriented, raising one’s vibration and learning to forgive oneself and others.

Goode says that these beings are here to help humanity through a great transition of our part of the cosmos. This event will completely change the nature of existence as we know it, increasing the energy of life and consciousness at a fundamental level.

There is a great deal to this developing story—too much to list here. But a summary of the key points can be found in the following related article.

Related David Wilcock and Corey Goode: History of the Solar System and Secret Space Program – Notes from Consciousness Life Expo 2016

Blue Orb Beings

According to Goode, the Blue Orb beings are the most advanced group within the five Sphere Being Alliance races. These beings hail from what is called 9th Density and can be thought of as the most fantastic out of the five groups, possessing bodies of blue light which can change size, move through walls, and transmit telepathic communications with ease. The Blue Orb beings and the Blue Avians—a race of bird-like extraterrestrials that are eight feet tall—have been making contact with select individuals for unrevealed purposes.

To be clear, the orbs in question are seen with the naked eye. Orbs discovered in photographs or video after capturing them are not the same type of phenomenon—although it may be possible to capture it on camera. Sightings of these orbs have been increasing for some time and one contactee, Derrick Faust, has been documenting these appearances on his YouTube channel, DerricksLightFriends.

Different Types of Orbs

As was mentioned earlier, orbs seen in photographs or video but are not first seen with the naked eye are different. The orbs Goode refers to are visible formations of light. Goode had this to say in relation to different types of orbs:

“Yeah, there are all different types of Orbs, and, I mean. I was on a hunting trip with a friend one time, and we saw a Red Orb beach ball sized, that looked like it was on fire on the inside, that was criss crossing around, in a field of corn. You know, strange thing to see, and ah, then it kinda proofed and disappeared. So you know, I don’t know all the answers, I don’t know what all these things are, ah, some of them are lens and camera anomalies, but if people see them with the naked eye and then photograph them and then, there is no other way to explain it, as, it was an actual sighting. And there are people that have seen White ones, Grey ones, Red ones, Green, I have heard of all different, people have been emailing me about Orbs, Orbs, Orbs. Ya know, ever since I reported the Blue Orbs.” (Source)

Earlier Sightings of Orbs and Why they are Here

In early 2015, sightings of orbs began to be reported and Goode provided some explanation as to what they are and what one could expect during an encounter.

FAQ #79 What advice would you give to other people who are starting to be visited by similar orbs that surround their bodies in a canopy-like covering? In my case, the orbs all came together before circling my body. Also heard a strange sound in my ears. These “Blue” to “Indigo” orbs are higher density beings. They are 1 of the 5 beings that make up the Sphere Being Alliance (Maybe the highest density of the 5 beings). I have not confirmed this yet but I believe (From my direct experiences with and in both) that the thousands of giant spheres that are in our Sol System are actually these very same “Orb Beings” on a much larger scale. They normally appear to people in the size range of approximately a “Golf Ball” to a “Beach Ball”. They are appearing on a much larger scale in recent months than they were previously (Which was already in the many tens of thousands). They are appearing to “Star Seeds” and “Wanderers” as a part of their awakening process. They are also appearing to them and communicating to them both consciously and on a subconscious (Or Higher Self) level. This is to begin to remind these people of their “Soul Mission” or purpose for being here.

As Goode mentioned before, the orbs are high-density beings that could easily be regarded as angels or spiritual guides. In many cases, individuals seeing them experience a profound shift in consciousness, catalyzing or activating their “soul mission.” If true, there are several points to glean from this statement.

Firstly, those individuals who see the orbs and are activated as a result may have been stagnating in their soul mission before hand, or they were in a preparation phase like a caterpillar that becomes a butterfly. Whatever was received or imparted to these individuals due to their contact would most likely further motivate them towards spiritual progress and work. But since free will is paramount there is a risk that the message could be ignored or marginalized. In other words, seeing an orb does not automatically mean we are messianic figures who can do no wrong. Personal dedication to the ideals of servicing others, harmlessness, and honoring the truth are still required—as was implied by Goode’s recent update stating only 300,000 are ready for ascension, as of August 2016.

Secondly, lack of orb contact or sighting doesn’t also mean we lack a spiritual mission or purpose. As Raw-Teir-Ear the Blue Avian stated, everyone is equally important for the collective shift taking place at this time. Our personal sphere of influence and what we create through our beingness is important. The fruits of one’s labors reveal their progress. What we do to make strides isn’t as important as the result. People who have no spiritual knowledge or awareness about ascension—whatsoever—but are kind, loving and so on, are servicing others and contributing to the shift. If we are becoming more loving, kind, harmless and unselfish, then we are raising our vibrations and evolving in consciousness—even if we haven’t seen an orb.

Thirdly, if the orbs are here to help awaken and activate starseeds and wanderers, it stands to reason that if this activation has already occurred, one may not have an orb experience. Highly evolved spiritual beings that are service-to-others oriented want to limit contact with evolving races as much as possible. This is because of the dangers of enculturation and diversion from an organic spiritual path. Although the universe uses synchronicity and other subtle means to motivate us to achieve our soul missions and spiritual work, unnecessary contact would be distracting to those individuals who are still in the early stages of awakening. Once catalyzation occurs, contact would be reduced so as to allow spiritual evolution to proceed naturally.

Continuing with Goode’s response to the question listed above, he shares more about what seeing an orb could mean.

These people are here on the planet at this time to assist in raising the vibration of the planet and its people in some cases with just their presence. There are others that have specific tasks to complete in this lifetime. If you are being visited by these “Orb Beings” it is very likely that you are a “Star Seed” or a “Wanderer”. It is a good idea to do some research on this topic to see if the descriptions fit your outlook on life and personality. There have been quite a number of people who have been brought up to the LOC for conferences who fall into this category in recent months. These people also report having a number of dreams of being in a classroom environment with other “Star Seeds” and “Wanderers”. This all seems to be a part of the preparation for what parts they will play in the “A.D. Civilization” (After Disclosure). It appears that these people have been instructed to keep a low profile for now for their own security. There is some recent disinformation going around right now that is designed to create fear in those who have seen or been contacted by these “Orb Beings” by telling them they are being deceived by an “AI Program”. This IS the Illuminati/Cabal attempting to neutralize what they see as a threat. They have been cataloging as many “Star Seeds” and “Wanderers” as possible to target with fear tactics and traumatic experiences to keep them off of their paths or soul missions. They seem to believe these people will be a major threat to their power at some point in the near future and consider them a danger. Most of those who have been brought into their programs have been these people who they have corrupted and turned to the “Dark Side” to be weaponized for their own purposes. If you are seeing these “Orb Beings” or are being communicated with by them I would recommend spending time in Meditation or Prayer about it (Whatever your belief system, no need to change it). Focus on what this means and what it is you think your purpose is in life. I would also recommend doubling your efforts to become more loving, forgiving (To break the cycle of karma) and focus on raising your vibration and consciousness in order to be of Service To Others.

What Goode is essentially suggesting here is to educate oneself about cosmic law and the nature of morality—sometimes referred to as the Golden Rule and the Rule of Law. As one gains more knowledge of the truth, objective morality can be understood, which is simply the idea that right and wrong do exist. Honoring the truth and respecting free will is arguably one of the simplest ways to think about morality.

The Law of One is a spiritual work that has been connected to the Sphere Beings, especially in regard to the philosophic tenants describe by both. Just because one is a starseed or wanderer doesn’t mean they can act unkindly, become egocentric, or deceive others without consequence. The Cabal knows that the laws of morality (karma) apply to all beings, and therefore, if they can twist spiritually gifted people into immoral actions, then this hinders the grand spiritual work and their mission on Earth.

Of course, this applies to all individuals, regardless of whether one is a starseed or not. And if identifying with such a title causes self-aggrandizement (egoism) then this suggests that trauma from the past that caused one to view themselves as lesser-than or in lack, needs to be healed. The powers that be have used fear, psychological abandonment and separation techniques that lead most down a path of selfishness to compensate for the pains of life; this provides the necessary cultural training to participate in the status quo. As such, almost everyone has the risk of becoming self-aggrandized after learning of their spiritual mission on Earth.

People seem to fixate on the Blue Avians out of the 5 groups of the Sphere Being Alliance. These “Orb Beings” seem to be the highest density of this group and may be the “spheres” in Sphere Being Alliance. Do not underestimate the importance of their presence and contact. Do not only long only for contact with the Blue Avians. (Source)

In early 2016, Goode reported that contact with these entities would increase as developments escalated and the solar event approaches. In general, these contacts have the effect of triggering consciousness and the awakening process, pulling people out of their seemingly normal lives into the realms of spiritual mysticism—but not for everyone. Related Are Aliens Controlling The Sun? | Earth-facing Solar Quiet Effect and Planet-Sized Spheres Also consider the work of William Henry who has painstakingly researched symbolism in art from antiquity, revealing that blue orbs seem to be a powerful symbol. Blue orb imagery seems to relate to various sign posts on the path of spiritual awakening, ranging from the generation of cellular life to the activation of ascended abilities. Related William Henry – The Blue Avians and Sphere Beings | Analysis of Ancient Art Revealing Connections to Jesus, Thoth, Bird Tribes, Blue Avians, Angels, and more Related Cosmic Disclosure Season 5 – Episode 4: Symbiotic Relationships of Ascension – Summary and Analysis | Corey Goode and David Wilcock In August of this year, at the Mount Shasta Secret Space Program Conference, Goode said that the number of people contacting him regarding Blue Orb sightings had increased sharply. In some cases, witnesses stated that they were completely unaware of Goode’s work, only making contact after searching for the topic of blue orbs in search engines online. At the Mount Shasta event, I met Goode and discussed the situation, and told him a story about a blue orb sighting that related to his claim of increased appearances. Here is a recounting of that story. Blue Orb Story In late 2015, I was staying with a friend at a motel not too far from my place of residence in Massachusetts. While I stood outside with my friend, who enjoyed a cigarette, our neighbors—a man in his mid-twenties and his girlfriend in the room next to us—came outside, asking to borrow a lighter. We spoke about mundane things and then began discussing UFOs and extraterrestrials after mentioning that I had a website that featured this kind of information. We shared stories and items we had researched, reveling in the excitement of randomly stumbling upon someone who has similar interests. I made no mention of Goode’s work or testimony, but the couple began describing an experience they had only a week prior. He and his girlfriend were in bed with the lights off as they were about to fall asleep. Suddenly, a blue orb about the size of a golf ball zipped into the room, coming from a small window on top of the door. It moved quickly about the room, hovering over the bed briefly as they both watched in amazement. Just as soon as the orb appeared, it vanished, flying towards the closet and disappeared inside. As the man told this story, I recalled Goode’s descriptions of his own experiences, which sounded very similar. In shocked amazement, I asked the couple, “Have you heard of the insider Corey Goode?” Both of them responded by saying they had not. This only increased the profundity of what they saw for me. I spoke briefly about Goode’s work and that other people have been seeing these blue orbs as well, which seemed to spark their curiosity. But the magnitude of what they experienced didn’t appear to dawn on them. Feeling excited and contemplative, I left them after we exchanged telephone numbers. More Sightings to Come From what Goode reported recently at the Shasta conference, there are more blue orb sightings expected as the energetic event the Sphere Beings spoke of approaches. These sightings seem to have a highly stimulating effect on those experiencing them, which could be part of some kind of spiritual activation necessary for what is to come. I propose that we form a research group to gather and compile these sightings that can then be presented to the world with a high degree of objectivity and integrity. Perhaps some volunteers will come forward to organize and help in this effort. Other Sighting In my search for other sightings listed online, I found the following question from January of this year from the Quora website with two responses of interest. Quora — The paranormal: What does a blue orb sighting mean? January 15th, 2016 Response 1 According to modern myth: Blue Orbs

Blue is spiritually associated with psychic energy and truth. It is a very calming color, and many people associate it with spiritual guidance. Some people feel blue orbs are sign of a calming presence or energy, while others feel they indicate the presence of a spirit guide in that location.” (The Different Colors of Ghost Orbs and Their Meanings ) . However, one should be aware of the fact that orbs are well known artifacts of photography. The “… ghosting flare or just “ghosting” represents all the artifacts that are visible in the image, whether it is reflections of the bright source, or shapes that [are]similar to the lens diaphragm. These orbs of different colors and shapes usually appear in a direct line from the light source and can span the whole image, with dozens of different artifacts.” (What is Ghosting and Flare? ) If you apply Occam’s Razor to the two different explanations, then the photographic artifact has the least amount of assumptions and should be used [as]the explanation of blue orbs or any color of orb. Response 2 A blue orb sighting can mean many things. The common belief about blue orbs is: Blue is spiritually associated with psychic energy and truth. It is a very calming color, and many people associate it with spiritual guidance. Some people feel blue orbs are are sign of a calming presence or energy, while others feel they indicate the presence of a spirit guide in that location. I don’t believe in spirit guides in the literal sense (long story) but I do believe in angels. Angels will not usually appear as orbs….why? That’s not their function and they don’t need to. I personally believe it has more to do with frequency. Blue is not one of the higher frequencies of color so I would use caution when dealing with this one.

**Quora excerpt end***