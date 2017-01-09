Buzzsaw with Sean Stone: Collective Consciousness and the Mandela Effect with Corey Goode

15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Sean Stone: Are we living in a world of the Mandela effect with Mars and Disclosure on the horizon? Let’s enter the Buzzsaw.

Welcome to “Buzzsaw”, where we cut through the mainstream narrative to explore the hidden truths. I’m your host Sean Stone. And joining me today is Corey Goode, an insider and whistleblower to the Secret Space Program.

He currently works in counter-electronic surveillance and claims to have a direct physical contact with the Sphere-Being Alliance to deliver important messages to humanity.

Today, we are getting his perspective on a host of fresh topics, beginning with Mars.

We’ve heard quite a bit about Mars in recent months, I would say, including Elon Musk’s desire to send people on a one-way ticket to Mars, which is sort of bizarre, frankly. But does this reveal some type of secret government agenda do you think?

Corey Goode: Absolutely. They’re sort of acclimating the public for information about what is really going on on Mars. And if you remember, I believe President Obama made an announcement about Mars as well very recently.

So it’s like they’re trying to . . . Mars is always being kept in our consciousness somehow from these different movies that they make about visiting Mars or them constantly talking about it.

Sean: Mm-hm. Well, certainly, you say movies that are being made about Mars, and I think “Martian”, obviously, a very prominent film from the past year that was very successful.

Do you think, based on your experience and knowledge, that this is an accurate representation of what Mars looks like as far as the surface life?

Corey: It’s fairly accurate. It is a desolate desert planet, but there is a little bit more of an atmosphere than they depict in the movies. You’re going to get purples and pinks, hues in the sky, during sunrise and sunset. And it’s a little bit of a pale blue sky.

Sean: So you’re saying that they’re trying to keep, the elite, are trying to keep Mars in our consciousness. Now, is that because it’s the God of War? And does this have to do with more mythic symbology, or is there something else as far as the agenda with Mars?

Corey: Well, a lot of the elite somehow trace their lineage back to a group that came here from Mars. So that’s what makes them elite is their blood tie-in to Mars. And they want to go back. They want to re-terra . . . terraform Mars and make it similar to Earth as close as they can get and begin to move a lot of the, I guess, ‘dark’ – people we would consider ‘darker’ – to Mars – people of darker agendas….

Source: Sphere Being Alliance

