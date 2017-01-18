City in the Clouds Seen in China Again! (Video)

54 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Date of sighting: January 15, 2017

Location of sighting: Yueyang, China

This floating city in the sky was recorded over Yueyang, China a few days ago. That is a city of about 1 million people so I am sure loads of people noticed it. I believe that this is a UFO mothership that is using the China smog problem for its own benefit so that it can make a rare appearance by flying low and doing some serious research on the humans in Yueyang city. This is not the only time that such a strange event has ever occurred.

It has been seen several times a year in China over various cities, last time a floating city was hovering above water. Also another floating city was seen in the sky that was 5 times bigger than the city below and very high up, looking more like an ancient castle than anything else. Aliens are highly interested in China as you can see.

— Scott C. Waring-Taiwan

Source: UFO Sightings Daily

Enerchi from Ascension with Earth adds additional links:

Reports of these mysterious ‘cloud cities’ have happened over the last few years:

June 2011 — China

Ghostly apparition of entire city appears over Chinese river… but is it just a mirage?

Residents in a Chinese city have been stunned after a giant mirage of a ‘ghost city’ towered across the skyline.

The apparition appeared earlier this month after heavy rainfall and humid conditions along the Xin’an River in Huanshan City in East China.

Tall buildings, mountains and trees appeared to rise up through the ghostly mist that had descended over the river at dusk. There is usually nothing buy sky across the horizon.

April 2012 — Africa

One of the eyewitnesses, Saidu Meshai Dulali, who makes a living brewing hot tea, coffee, and cocoa beverages for locals, told journalists from a Nigerian newspaper that he saw the light in the sky after morning prayer at the local mosque while preparing to start the day’s work.

What Saidu and hundreds of other villagers, including the Chief Imam of the village mosque, Mallam Shehu Liman, saw was a bright light in the sky and an appearance that the sky above the village was falling to Earth.

According to Saidu, “There appeared a wide, large mass of something that looked like a cloud from nowhere and it was flying slowly over the village just at the height of an average tree. The cloud was transparent and I saw beautiful tall buildings inside it. It was like a flying city. And from it I could hear the sound of machines making noise just as you would hear at Ashaka cement factory.”…

October 2015 — China

Did parallel universe open up? Hundreds see ‘floating city’ filmed in skies above China

CHINESE TV news reports have told how thousands of residents in TWO areas reported separately seeing a huge city form in the skies.

There have been additional reports of floating cities over the UK and California, with the one in California proven to be a hoax.

What do you think these apparitions could mean?

