Up Close HD Drone Footage of Four New Crop Circles That Just Appeared In The UK

By Arjun Walia

The UK is no stranger to crop circle formations. Four more incredible designs have popped up this week with the first design being discovered on the 21st of May in the county of Wiltshire.

The circles were documented via drone footage, thanks to Matthew Williams, via Crop Circle Connector, a website dedicated to documenting crop circle formations all over the world.

Check out the video below for a look at the crop circles.

What could these formations be? Is it depicting some sort of eclipse or celestial event? To look deeper into the subject, this documentary is a great place to start. Keep in mind that there are also many hoaxes out there, clearly the work of a bunch of pranksters. But we shouldn’t let that fact take away from the fact that there have been hundreds of documented formations that are so complex and so unbelievable in their nature that they’ve been subject to scrutiny at the highest levels of science. (See below) Whether or not these particular ones are real or fake should not detract from that fact, and this article is being used to create more awareness about a very real phenomenon that’s been happening for a long time.

According to coasttocaostam.com, “this particular formation, one of the four, appears to depict a solar eclipse and bears a striking resemblance to a 2004 design that also showed such a celestial event…Intriguingly, much like how the 2017 crop circle predates this summer’s solar eclipse by three months, so too did the 2004 formation.”

You can find links and footage to the designs here.

The video footage below is extraordinary, especially with regards to the close up footage where you can the pattern in which the crop has been pushed down, (using some form of heating method, more on that later in the article).

What’s Really Going On Here?

Again, some of these formations are so complex, precise and mind-altering that everyone has taken notice, including the academic world. For example, professor Richard Taylor, who is the director of the Materials Science Institute at the University of Oregon, has suggested that the circles are created using magnetrons, which are found in microwave ovens, or similar technology to complete their detailed patterns in a couple of hours.

What do you expect from the mainstream? Just look at the images in the above video, for example. Do you really think that hoaxers could be out in the middle of nowhere, in the dead of night, going completely unseen and leaving no tracks of entrance or escape, with only a few hours, is possible?

The people responsible must have a tremendous amount of resources, people, and money at their disposal, not to mention the skills necessary to make such a large and mathematically perfect design. This is why Taylor believes that “crop circle artists are not going to give up their secrets easily.” He believes that unknown artists are venturing “into the countryside close to your homes” to “carry out their craft, safe in the knowledge that they are continuing the legacy of the most science-oriented art movement in history.”

He published those words in an August 2011 edition in Physics World, and it’s not hard to see why he feels this way. These designs are truly jaw dropping.

Lab Studies

The formations have also been studied in a laboratory setting, and some have indicated that the nodes of some of the stalks were blasted out on one side. It’s not conclusively known how this was done, but the effect has been replicated by highly localized microwave heating. This type of technique causes water inside to vaporize and dislodge. As a result, the stock flops completely over to one side. You can refer to this article for more information about that, and to view some other formations.

One source for this information comes from one of the worlds leading UFO researchers Richard Dolan. It’s also again shown by Taylor and his microwave theory, as well as other scientists who have published results showing strange heating occurrences that some have brushed off as light phenomena.

“There is a mounting body of evidence that suggests that a rare form of electromagnetic energy called an ionised plasma vortex (generally known as ball lighting) is involved.” – Greg Jefferys, historian. (source)

This explanation was originally offered by physicist Dr. Terence Meadon, who believed that these patterns were the result of atmospheric phenomena. He suggested that wind currents and ionized plasmas are the culprit. But given what we now know about the UFO/extraterrestrial phenomenon, the extraterrestrial hypothesis is very plausible.

Clearly something very sophisticated is going on here.

What On Earth?

What On Earth? Inside the Crop Circle Mystery, winner of the Best Feature Documentary Award from the UFO Film Congress, is filled with stunning imagery of the circles. It deals with how our scientific materialistic worldview hampers serious investigation of one of the greatest mysteries of our time, and the many indications that the phenomenon is not a human perpetration. It goes on to speculate about what would happen if it were ascertained that the circles do indeed come from another intelligence, whether that be a civilization or something different — how that would help us think as a planet, which would give us our best chance to solve the pressing global problems that challenge us now.

The film was released in 2009. If you’re interested you can find out more about it here.

If you want to view our latest articles on the UFO/ET phenomenon, please click here.

Below is a short segment from the Thrive documentary, which now has more than 100 million views worldwide.

This article (Up Close HD Drone Footage of Four New Crop Circles That Just Appeared In The UK) was originally published on Collective Evolution and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.