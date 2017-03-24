Corey Goode Appears on ThirdPhaseOfMoon, Third Dr. Michael Salla Intel Update & More Geomagnetic Storms! 

15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jonathan Carty

Today I woke up feeling like doing absolutely nothing. I was so tired and fatigued I knew it was going to be a ‘bare-minimum’ kind of day at work. This was going on before my juice fast so it can’t be blamed on that, in case your mind went there. Here is a video that explains it further:

We also have another video done by a researcher, who I am not a huge fan of, but does put out interesting and useful information. The video describes the huge waves of energy coming into the planet right now, which I’m sure some of you have been experiencing, I definitely have!

This intel that was given to Dr. Michael Salla via Corey and his sources was very significant because Antarctica is getting a ton of international attention. It’s like in the Hollywood movies where the gov’t recruits all these scientists and others that specialize in different fields and the entire country is put on some kind of alert, except this is more covert but approaching the public eye.

I will post some excerpts below:

“A multinational effort to excavate key regions of Antarctica in search of artifacts from a flash frozen alien civilization created by refugees is destabilizing the continent’s massive ice shelves, according to secret space program whistleblower Corey Goode. This article is the third in a series [click for Part One and Part Two]. Corey’s written contribution to this final installment has led to it being our first collaborative writing venture. To identify who is writing for the reader, I [Michael Salla] will take the role of the narrator and distinguish when Corey is directly contributing in his own words, as opposed to me paraphrasing his briefing material. Disclosure of the Antarctica ruins is still imminent, Corey reports, as a number of key variables impact on when and how much is to be revealed to the world about the discoveries while maintaining secrecy about the ongoing military programs to weaponized alien artifacts. …In addition, there are excavations being conducted by other nations across Antarctica, which again are having a destabilizing effect on all of Antarctica’s ice shelves. Basically, the base temperature of the ice shelves are on the rise leading to ice melting, and adding to the resulting water sludge acting as a lubricant for the ice shelves to move. Corey said that all the nations involved in the Antarctica excavations are capable of making a disclosure announcement on their own, but they are all participating in negotiations to do so in a coordinated manner. Corey thinks the Antarctica disclosures will begin in tandem with prosecutions of the elites involved in pedophilia, human trafficking and other crimes, which includes the blackmailing of leading politicians, academics, industrialists and military officials. He says that the recent Trump administration action to sack 46 District Attorneys was due to their inaction in moving forward with such prosecutions. Alternatively, the Russians, the Chinese, or smaller nations could begin the Antarctica announcements, if negotiations drag out and the U.S. fails to move forward…”

Then we have Corey appearing on UFO footage YouTube channel ‘Third Phase of Moon‘ on March 21st. In about an hour Corey goes over his story, which was actually nice to hear again, and goes into some current events that are going on behind-the-scenes. They feature some really cool photos and videos in the interview:

Remember to continue to keep your vibrations high during this time, love and healing are the bread and butter of this new reality we are creating together. Creating responsibly is key! Much love!

