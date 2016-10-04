Corey Goode Update: Keep an eye out for triangular, oval or somewhat conventional looking UFOs

30 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Keep an eye out for triangular, oval or somewhat conventional looking UFO’s. Word has come down that the brass in some of these Military/Intelligence SSP/UNSAP have been told that the disclosure of their programs is already in an operational phase…

I don’t know the full details of how they plan to disclose these programs, but a couple of mass public sightings or similar events could get the ball rolling for sure. Let’s hope this information is accurate as some disclosure is better than none.

The Earth Alliance and Secret Earth Syndicates are still in negotiations but one thing they agree on is a protracted disclosure. Somehow they still believe they can roll out a disclosure agenda that lasts 50 to 100 years. I don’t know how that would be possible, but they are going to give it a try.It is my opinion and that of a few in the SSP Alliance that the next cluster of “Data Dump’s” should occur sooner rather than later. We would prefer data with meat in the details rather than a data dump that has political objectives!My report is underway. It is growing in scope and length to a point to where I may need to release it in two parts. That will help me get some of the info out sooner.

TY,

Corey Goode

Source: Sphere Being Alliance Facebook | Goode Vlog