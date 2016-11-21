Corey Goode Vlog Update: An inside look into the artists behind Gaia’s Cosmic Disclosure series

25 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



For the first time get an inside look into the art and artists behind Gaia’s Cosmic Disclosure series.

See the testimony of whistleblower and contactee Corey Goode come to brilliant life and color through the skills of Vashta Narada, Arthur Herring, Daniel Gish, Tarik Ali and Android Jones. Learn about the artistic process each artist goes through while depicting Corey’s testimony.

Watch a teaser trailer for the upcoming Sphere Being Alliance graphic novel project. This project is focused on bringing the testimony of Corey Goode to a larger main stream audience through the avenue of a realistic graphic novel series depicting his experiences.

Produced for SBA by Emma Gold

Watch Cosmic Disclosure on Gaia →

Source: Corey Goode — Sphere Being Alliance

h/t: Stillness in the Storm

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!