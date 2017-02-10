6 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



David Wilcock: All right, welcome back to “Cosmic Disclosure”. I’m your host, David Wilcock. We’re here with Corey Goode, and we’re also here with one of the only guys who’s been in the scene longer than I have, Jay Weidner.

I got into what you were doing a long time ago, and I think one of the first things . . . The way I first encountered you was through Richard C. Hoagland.

Jay Weidner: Yeah, right.

David: So you worked with him for a long time.

Jay: Yeah, about 10 years I spent with him.

David: And you did some pretty phenomenal analysis of “2001”, . . .

Jay: Right.

David: . . . which I’d never really seen the full extent of that. So since this episode’s on the solar flash, and, of course, “2010” has a flash of Jupiter . . .

Jay: Which was based on Hoagland’s theory, too, by the way.

David: Oh, really?

Jay: Yeah. The “2010”, the followup novel by Arthur C. Clarke, it says at the end, “based on a theory by Richard Hoagland.”

David: No kidding?

Jay: Yep.

David: What do you think the message of “2001” was? What were they trying to tell us in that movie?

Jay: That we are on the edge of a great transformation – the human race is. And that we are faced with kind of a Hobson’s choice, where we can go down the AI thing with Hal and have AI run our lives, or we can rebel against the AI, cut it short like the astronaut Bowman does in the movie, and then physically, organically ascend – ascend like he does, by going through the stargate.

So the aliens, whoever the high intelligence is, are trying to initiate humanity, and he’s the first one through the gate.

David: Corey, do you think that “2001” might have been an effort to disclose the reality of Ancient Builder Race ruins, considering there’s this black, obelisk-type slab on the Moon?

Corey Goode: Oh, yeah. That’s obvious. Yeah…

This article (Cosmic Disclosure: The Great Solar Flash) was originally published on Sphere Being Alliance and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

