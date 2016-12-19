Cosmic Disclosure: Interview with the Insider

6 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



David Wilcock: All right, welcome back to “Cosmic Disclosure”. I’m your host, David Wilcock, and I am so glad to be bringing you none other than Pete Peterson. So, Pete, welcome to the show.

Pete Peterson: Thank you, David.

David: When you first started talking to me, one of the things you said was so surprising about an extraterrestrial experience that your family went through with you.

Pete: My parents had a big formal English garden out behind our house.

David: Okay.

Pete: And had a nice raised gazebo, orchestra stand, whatever, and they did a lot of city events. This town was about three blocks long, maybe four.

David: Ha, ha.

Pete: But people would come and have their wedding ceremonies in the formal garden on the little trellis, grape arbor stand that was there, a raised stand.

David: Okay.

Pete: And we were having this . . . I was 10 years old. I remember that. And we were having this wedding there. And just about as they were to say their vows, somebody said, “Holy cow!”, or words to that effect. “What’s that?” And everybody turned and looked. And for the next hour, for God knows why, we were given a show of flying saucers. And that’s the only thing you could call them. They were every kind of shape and size you could imagine. Some actually went through the air like subway cars, which you don’t see, but like a wild train at Disneyland. And they had little round holes, and you could see that there was something inside the hole, because there was light inside like there would be from an airplane.

David: What were some of the shapes that you saw?

Pete: Well, we had cylinders. And some went this way [vertical]and some when this way [horizontal], but they didn’t seem to turn this way [horizontal and then vertical], they just went this way [either stayed vertical or stayed horizontal while moving].

David: How many objects did you see in the sky, roughly?

Pete: Oh, at one time I might have seen 30.

David: Wow!

Pete: And most of the time you saw five or six. Then they’d come by and make passes. They’d come by and go straight up and disappear. They’d come straight down and turn and go sideways. They’d circle around. There were four little cities there together. There’s New Plymouth, Idaho; Fruitland, Idaho; Payette, Idaho; and Ontario, Oregon. It’s right on the Snake River. Right off the backside of my father’s farm, or my grandfather’s farm, is the Snake River. And that’s the division between Oregon and Idaho in western Idaho. And so they were seen by about 6,000 people in those towns.

David: Wow! So you mentioned as far as shapes go that there were vertical cylinders, horizontal cylinders . . .

Pete: There were tops, I called them, because I had a toy top as a kid that you push this thing up and down and it would make noise and spin.

Then when you go back into history, you look back to the German bell [it]looked that way.

David: Right.

Pete: So there were some of them bell-shaped, and some of them were absolutely just round as this table and then just perfectly rounded on the sides like a traditional flying saucer.

David: Hm.

Pete: But some of them usually had like a cupola effect on it, like a saucer with a cupola, like a control area where you could see out of, and a bottom of it that was there. And there were some of them that put down landing gear and lifted it. How, I would assume it was landing great rather than . . . It might have been stabilization gear, but three legs would come down. And they’d have a pad at the end about the size of this table [about 5′, or 150cm, in diameter]. And some of them came within, I would say, as close to 60, 70 feet [183~213 meters] from us.

David: Wow! And how many people were in your party?

Pete: There were probably, I would guess, as many as 150 people at this wedding. We had a good-sized backyard, and it was full.

David: And this sighting obviously is so dramatic that there’s no denying what’s happening. It’s not like . . .

Pete: No, it was no fiction of no one’s imagination. Everybody had the same story.

David: Right. Were people screaming? Were they running and hiding? Or what was going on?

Pete: I think they were mostly absolutely jaw frozen. I mean, we were . . . It was stunning. And I mean, it was like you went to the final explosion of a fireworks show or something. I mean, it was just boom, boom, zoom, zoom, zoom, zoom, everywhere, all different times, but almost like it was coordinated because they didn’t run into each other, and there were so many of them, they could have.

David: Huh. Could you see machinery or rivets on the outside or anything like that?

Pete: Some you could see rivet marks. Some you could see what I would now call weld marks. I mean, there were lines, but they weren’t rivet heads or rivets. And some of them were homogeneous. Several of them were, to me, obviously organic.

David: They had an organic appearance.

Pete: If you look at something engineered by man, it usually has right angles. It has straight lines.

David: Right.

Pete: You look at a banana, it’s got lines on it.

David: Sure.

Pete: And it’s shaped geometrically.

David: This goes on for an entire hour in front of this whole wedding party?

Pete: For an hour. I’m a kid. I’m 10 years old. I’m guessing it would have been about an hour.

David: One of the first things about you that I find interesting, Pete, is that your family has a direct connection to a very famous scientist. So whey don’t you tell us a little bit about that?

Pete: My grandfather on my father’s side, a Peterson, was Tesla’s right-hand engineer and confidante and a few other things at the Colorado laboratory.

David: So your grandfather had direct access to the Tesla knowledge and technology.

Pete: Right, and was a co-conspirator of that technology, if you would. The problem was that Tesla was . . . His thinking was very different from the thinking of the typical scientific world at the time he was here. And his ideas were so revolutionary that they appeared to be non-founded. They were so far advanced that people didn’t understand what he was talking about, and there aren’t . . . The problem I’ve had my whole life, there aren’t words to discuss reality the way it is. We have to take ancient reality and use those words and then try to talk about it.

David: Hm. What year were you born?

Pete: 1940.

David: Okay. So somehow in eighth grade, you build an antenna whose performance far exceeds that which the U.S. government was normally using for military applications.

Pete: Oh, they didn’t have anything like it.

David: They didn’t have anything like it.

Pete: Like they had 1,000-watt radios, and they planned on them talking 280 miles.

David: Okay. 1,000-watt, 280 miles.

Pete: I had a 1-watt radio that I could talk anywhere on Earth.

David: Wow! I mean, let’s just talk about results.

Pete: Well, the results were . . .

David: You say it could talk to anybody in the world, and if they test that . . .

Pete: You could take their little backpack radios they already had or their little walkie-talkies they already had, and you could talk 8 to 10 times farther.

David: Wow!

Pete: And if you were in a canyon, like where I live in a hole in the ground, if you live in a canyon, you do what’s called nuclear vertical incidence skywave. You shoot it straight up in the air, and it goes straight up in the air and comes right back down, but it’s on the other side of the mountain. So now you can talk over the mountain, where before you had no communication over the mountain.

David: How did the government find out that you had done this?

Pete: Because I won the science fair project, and it was antennas, and antennas was a big thing for the government.

David: Okay.

Pete: I mean, they spend millions and millions of dollars. So I built a few antennas for the government. And as usual, I was going to patent it. And I went to patent it, and they said, “Sorry, this has already been taken by the government.” The first people that look at a patent are some agency of the government.

David: There was a journalist just in 2014 or 2015 who actually said that – this was a whistleblower, a Snowden-type of thing – that all patents must go through DARPA [Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency] first.

Pete: They have to go through somewhere.

David: Right.

Pete: And they do.

David: So that already did come out in the open.

Pete: So I never heard back from them, because I hadn’t applied. If I’d applied for a patent, I’d have been paid and all this other stuff.

David: What was the first interaction that you had with the government? Did somebody come to your house? What happened?

Pete: This fellow from the local radio club that I was a member of, local ham radio club, had been involved in that kind of stuff, or was still involved in that kind of stuff. They had people . . .

David: Government stuff?

Pete: . . . in every town that go to all the science fairs. They go to all the club meetings. They keep their ear to the ground.

David: From the government?

Pete: Yeah, they’re paid by the government to do this.

David: Okay.

Pete: Some are agents, and some are just people that had the training, and they retire, and they’re good people and have a good record, and they go to them and say, “Well, we’d like you to do this for us, and we’ll pay you this much money.” And they usually say, “Yes”.

David: So he finds you at this science fair.

Pete: So he finds me at the science fair, but he knows me, because we’re in the same club. And I give talks to the club all the time.

David: A ham radio club.

Pete: Ham radio club. I’m teaching them all kinds of things, and they can double their power and triple their power, or their apparent power, actually.

David: And how old are you at that point?

Pete: 14.

David: Okay. Do they show up to your house?

Pete: They showed up at the school.

David: Okay.

Pete: And took me and contacted my parents and said, “We’re going to take him for a while.” Ha, ha, ha.

David: Okay.

Pete: This has happened numerous times. So they took me off, and we went down to some fort in Utah. I don’t have any idea where it was. I mean, they drove me around in the middle of the night in circles and circles and crap and took me somewhere. So I went down there, and I brought some antennas and some antenna manufacturing parts with me, and we made some antennas – showed them how to do it. That was the last I heard. And then they called back, and they said, “We really want to thank you for this. You’re an asset to your country, and you’ve helped out a lot, etc., etc., and we’d like to pay you something. Would X amount be enough?” Well, my mouth went open, and my eyes went open, and I said, “Oh.” Then I remembered things my granddad had taught me. He was a merchant. Ha, ha. I said, “Well, that would be about right.” Ha, ha. So they paid me.

David: Are we talking like five figures, six figures?

Pete: No, no, no. We’re talking . . . yeah, five figures, just five figures.

David: Okay. That’s very substantial for a . . .

Pete: In those days, it was . . .

David: . . . a 14-year-old kid.

Pete: Yes, siree.

David: So when is the next time that the government contacts you again after you build these antennas for them?

Pete: It was after the third science fair. Two guys come to the school, and they pick me up. And, I mean, in those days we don’t have a lot of the problems we have today. And they picked me up and wanted to take me down to the office. And they showed me . . . one guy shows me an FBI badge.

David: They were wearing civilian clothes at this point?

Pete: Civilian clothes.

David: Okay.

Pete: This is my ID. This guy is my driver. Turns out he was the guy, but he was driving.

David: Ah.

Pete: So they drove me around to talk to me for a while about the different science fair things I’d done and other things I was working on – other things I was doing. And they said, “Well, we’d like to invite you to become a student of a very famous school.” Ooh, that’s interesting. So they took me to some office downtown, innocuous office.

David: Downtown Boise, Idaho?

Pete: Yeah.

David: Okay.

Pete: It was in the post office building, and it had a number on the door. And I went in there, and the guy that had been the driver became the talker. And there were two other guys there and they had a long discussion, and they taught me about what White Star Ranch does. Then they said, “We pick the brightest kids, and we put them into a training program. And we let you go through school as normal through your senior year, except that in the summers, you work for us, and we put you in super laboratories and things. That was . . . Wow! And so when they found out I was interested in everything, they tried to give me a test. Well, they tested me for three days.

David: What do you think the White Star is?

Pete: It’s the name of a . . . innocuous name for a place where they take care of sick, physically deformed, mentally deformed children, and where they take care of geniuses.

David: Okay.

Pete: And you go there and work with them, because I’ll tell you, all those kids are geniuses.

David: These are children who have physical deformities, but their mind works?

Pete: Physical deformities . . . Their minds work like you can’t imagine.

David: Okay. Okay, so the White Star Ranch has, then, some children with deformities, as you just said, . . .

Pete: Right.

David: . . . and some who are genius kids like yourself.

Pete: Well, they’re like Stephen Hawking.

David: Right. Okay.

Pete: And that’s just an absolute 100% example.

David: Right.

Pete: And they come in all fields. One of the groups that has one or two groups ahead of me was Westmoreland, Nixon, Kissenger, you know, that whole group of people. They were one of the groups that was before me. Their thing was geopolitics.

David: So they worked at White Star Ranch.

Pete: No, they were . . .

David: They studied there.

Pete: They studied through White Star Ranch.

David: Okay. How many White Star Ranches in America were you aware of?

Pete: I eventually became aware of probably 20, just as a guess. Some of them were guesses, but they were good guesses.

David: So then 15 is when you actually go to White Star Ranch, age 15?

Pete: That’s when I learned about it.

David: Okay.

Pete: And then we visited later.

David: Okay.

Pete: We signed up. My parents signed me away – made an agreement with my parents that they would trade me, and they would give me a college quality education.

David: When you actually start going to White Star Ranch more frequently . . .

Pete: No, no. It’s not a place you go to. It’s a place that governs you.

David: So you were able to do home study?

Pete: Well, no, I was shipped off to various places and met with probably 40% Nobel Prize winners, spent one on one with them for six months and then spent six months in the field that I’d learned about there.

David: So you’re not going to regular school anymore?

Pete: Well, I was until the 12th grade.

David: Until the 12th grade.

Pete: But at the same time, in the summers I was totally tied up.

David: Okay.

Pete: And a couple three times we went to White Star Ranch so that we could learn to work with these Mentats.

David: Mentats?

Pete: Well, that’s the only word I know of in the English language, and you’ll find it in Dune.

David: These are the people who have . . .

Pete: These are people who have IQs of 300, 400.

David: Physical deformities?

Pete: And they usually have a physical deformity of some kind or a psychological deformity. They have people that have to be in the dark. They have people that can’t be near other people. You have people that have organs on the outside of their body as well as on the inside. You have people that are like Stephen Hawking.

David: But they are extremely bright.

Pete: EXTREMELY bright.

David: White Star Ranch is sounding to me, Pete, like it’s a very sensitive, very classified . . .

Pete: It’s a first intelligence layer.

David: Okay. And supposedly during this time, the OSS has turned into the CIA, but the intelligence community in the American government is still pretty young. But obviously what you’re describing is a vast, well-funded, secretive organization of some kind.

Pete: Okay, I think I see where you’re getting. We’ve had alien contact for the last probably 4,000 or 5,000 years. Now, when I say “we”, I’m talking the society that exists today.

David: Okay.

Pete: The one before us destroyed itself.

David: Right. So are you saying then that the people who built White Star Ranch were working in conjunction with extraterrestrials?

Pete: They had to be.

David: Okay.

Pete: I mean, when I go back and look at how they trained me, the sequence that I was trained in, they had to be involved because they had to want to have somebody that could understand things down the line. I was being trained for something way down the line.

David: Right.

Pete: I mean, it was obvious to me.

David: Why do you think they would be pulling in kids who are eighth, ninth grade to do that?

Pete: Because I had over 300 inventions that were 25 to 50 years ahead of anything out there. It was that I have a gift of perceiving from wherever. I didn’t bust my butt learning things and then become a super inventor because . . . It’s just because I had a natural profile. That’s what first picked me up, was I was fitting that profile.

David: Oh, you had a DNA profile that they tested?

Pete: Right, but at that time, it was before DNA. but it wasn’t DNA, but it was a profile, things that I’d done.

David: Right.

Pete: I invented 50 things that were 30 to 40 years ahead, and most of them are things that nobody had even talked about.

David: Right. When was the first time that you became directly aware of extraterrestrial involvement in the White Star Ranch program?

Pete: I learned from that program. I learned that there were such things, because I was put down to help reverse-engineer things that were built for . . . obviously, I mean, there’s no question about it. It was . . . Well, how do these controls work on this craft? What do they do? What turns it on? What turns it off?

David: When was the first time that you saw something that appeared to be extraterrestrial hardware or just unusual technology?

Pete: That was about when I was about 22, 23.

David: Okay.

Pete: And what I was asked to do was to say, “This seems to be a control panel. Is it a control panel? If it is a control panel, what does it do in this vehicle that it’s sitting in?”

David: Were you in some kind of military base?

Pete: Well, I would guess so because it had a number of electric fences and guards and radar and all that kind of stuff.

David: Okay.

Pete: I think they call it Area 51, but I don’t know that it was 51. It might have been 52, but I don’t know.

David: Okay. So if you were born in 1940, and you’re 22 years old, this is now 1962, right?

Pete: Yes. I was, yeah, 22 years old.

David: How did you see extraterrestrial hardware? What happens next?

Pete: I come up an elevator and get off the elevator. And this hangar has got in a big circle set out wreckage like you would see if they were investigating a crash of some kind.

David: Okay. Wow!

Pete: You know, the whole idea is to wrap it all back up into what it was. Say, “Well that came from over here.” It’s like putting a big jigsaw puzzle together.

David: Right.

Pete: So I was taken to what was in the center, which they said, “This is very probably the control panel.” And it was set so that obviously a person that had appendages would sit like this [Pete lays his hands and arms out in front of him on the table].

They obviously had three fingers, because there were grooves for these to fit in, things that fit in. Thing that held the hand down. So it was still something that anti-gravity wasn’t perfect for because they were holding it. The anti-gravity craft, you can go upside down and you don’t even know it.

David: Right.

Pete: So I looked at it, and I said, “Well, okay.” They said, “So how do we start it? We want to turn it on, but we don’t want to . . . If we would build something like that, we’d build it so if somebody found the crash, and they went in and turned it on, they would all be evaporated.

David: Right.

Pete: So we have to think, “Well, these people are smarter than we are, because we can’t build anything like this.” I mean, the speed of it was noticed before it hit, evidently. And as I asked for it, I was given certain things that would be helpful for me in figuring out answers. They didn’t want to give . . . They never want to give away anything they don’t have to – “need to know” or however you want to call it.

David: Sure.

Pete: So I played with that for about eight months. And so we kind of found out and found that, “Some pieces hit, bounced, and they didn’t belong there. They belonged over here.” Because you’d see a break – obviously [it]was two ends of a break. And it eventually got set around, and eventually it got put together.

David: Was there anything unusual about the material, . . .

Pete: Yes.

David: . . . like it’s alloy or its weight?

Pete: Amen.

David: Okay. So it was very lightweight?

Pete: Very lightweight.

David: And unusual metallic alloys?

Pete: Unusual reflection, unusual finish, unusual joinments, whether it was rivets, was it welds, was it different sputtering? You know, there are all kinds of ways to hook things together.

David: You worked on this for eight months, and I’m curious as to whether any results came out of all the study that you were doing. Did you make any progress?

Pete: When they finished the physical reconstruction, it was functional.

David: Really?

Pete: [Nods head ‘Yes’.]

David: Did you come into any physical contact with extraterrestrials during this time?

Pete: One.

David: One. Okay.

Pete: And I think it’s the one that was left over.

David: Oh, really?

Pete: It was the survivor.

David: And could you tell us a little more about that?

Pete: Other than height and maybe the ratio of the size of the eye to the size of the skull, the size of the skull to the size of the body, other than that, I couldn’t tell any difference at all between us.

David: So this looked pretty much like a regular human being?

Pete: Yeah.

David: But you were notified or informed that he had been piloting this craft at some point? They told you that?

Pete: No. Never. No. Hell, they don’t tell that kind of information.

David: Okay.

Pete: That’s not a . . . I don’t need that to know that whatever, except that he was there to give a lot of explanation later. And he came in probably right at the tail end, probably within a month of my debriefing.

David: So let’s walk through that for a second. This guy walks into the room, and aren’t you curious about how he knows about the technology?

Pete: He walked into the room and was bringing everybody some drinks.

David: Okay.

Pete: So he’s somebody there, one of the guys, etc., etc.

David: Okay.

Pete: And then I sat down, and he sat down next to me, and he says, “Can we talk for a bit?” And I said, “Yeah.” And he says, “You’re the guy that’s doing the reconstruction of the controls?” “Yeah.” And figuring them out to start with. And then, “Well, did you notice this? Did you notice that?” Well, “. . . was the first to notice this,” I knew that he was somebody different. Ha, ha. Obviously.

David: Yeah. Ha, ha, ha.

Pete: And I said, “Yeah, I noticed that, but I didn’t see any practical thing yet.” I wasn’t done studying it. And, I mean, you go piece by piece, because you’re working on something that’s totally outside of the realm of anything that you’ve ever heard of or seen or whatever.

David: Yeah. But if the control panel is made for hands with three fingers, then that would imply that this guy wasn’t actually one of the pilots but may have just been in a position to know about those people.

Pete: Well, you have to understand there’s a huge commerce in craft in the universe.

David: Right.

Pete: So I didn’t say he was a guy that built it or it was built for.

David: Right.

Pete: He was somebody who had studied it from the outside knowing some of the underlying technologies.

David: When was the next time that you came into contact with extraterrestrial type of wreckage after this first experience?

Pete: Oh, boy, I would guess 26, about four years later.

David: Okay.

Pete: And then I was called in to do a look-over of another craft that was pretty much whole as best I could tell. It didn’t look to me like it was a crash victim.

David: More like it was donated or something.

Pete: Well, I think it was traded. There were people, OTHER people, there.

David: What do you mean by OTHER people?

Pete: They were not from this planet.

David: Okay. How could you tell?

Pete: Ha, ha, ha. Well, if you saw one, you would know, because they’re not . . . There are some that, as far as I can tell, are worried that they’re progenitors or they’re ours. I mean, I can’t tell the difference. And I’ve seen some of the CAT scans and things of those people, and there’s no difference.

David: They’re just like us.

Pete: As best I can tell. I mean, they have . . . Like when you look at an Oriental, they have an extra fold in their eye that makes them look like they have slanted eyes. And these people had a little different look to their eyes. There are a lot of breathing mechanisms that extraterrestrials have. So you look at a lizard, it’s just a hole and a scale on the front of the head somewhere.

David: Right.

Pete: And there are some that breathe through the top of their head and some that breathe down through the thorax. So the differences, if there are differences, are pretty major.

David: So let’s walk through this, because this is something that everybody watching this show, they want to hear the truth. This is some of the experiences you’ve had that people are going to be the most interested in because we’ve been lied to for so long. Somebody in your position who gets to see this for real, that’s an incredible thing. So first of all, were you briefed in advance? Did you have to read a bunch of briefing documents before you got to meet any extraterrestrials?

Pete: I had to go through training and briefings and everything and then told that, “You’re going to see these things, and what you see stays here with you.”

David: Oh. So you were thoroughly prepared in advance for what you were going to see. They told you that extraterrestrials existed and this kind of stuff before you ever got to actually see this.

Pete: They told me that I would see very strange people.

David: Huh.

Pete: “Don’t make any suppositions.” That’s what they told me. “Don’t make any suppositions. You’ll come to your own conclusion. You keep them to yourself.”

David: Wow!

Pete: “And then when you leave the base, you leave them here.” They say you just . . . and he makes this motion [hand covering his eyes]. “You just wipe that out and don’t ever think about it once more or mention it.”

David: So you must have been quite nervous or excited, I would think.

Pete: Excited. I was excited.

David: Okay.

Pete: I felt very safe with the people I was with, so.

David: Okay. Now, how unconventional were these first people that you saw?

Pete: I would say from minor to . . . from marginally different, though it’s like when you see a person with Down syndrome on a street. You can tell they have Down syndrome from a block away.

David: Right.

Pete: And they’re very, very little difference, 3% or 4% difference is all. So yeah, you could look at this person and you could tell by the way they walked, by the way they turned. And that caught your eye.

David: Did their clothing look like ours or was there something different about the clothes?

Pete: Most of it looked like it could have come from a custom shop or something like that, but it wasn’t anything like ours. I mean, the buttons were not buttons, and some were magnetic strips, because I was interested in that kind of stuff, anything that I could find that was new and different. We had different things in the bathroom, different types of stalls.

David: Really?

Pete: Yeah.

David: Ha, ha, ha. Some of them were that different?

Pete: Yeah. On the other hand, one of the things I was going to mention when I was here with you is how alike many of them are. I mean, the fact that they have four legs. They don’t have six legs or five legs or nine legs, and two eyes and the nose and the breathing apparatus in between. Then a mouth, mandible, you know, chin and breathing pipe and ears. Then there were some later on that came on that were much more insectoid. And so they had . . . And I’d studied grasshoppers and all kinds of things like that when I was younger. So I knew what their ingestion system looked like and how they sliced off pieces of things or broke them off. They all pretty much looked to me like they came from . . . I mean, I was thinking about it. I said, “Where would they have come from? What can I see that would tell me that?” That’s how I think about things.

David: Right.

Pete: So I would say, well, I would say they were all from close by because I see differences and sometimes what you’d even call a major difference, but it wasn’t really a major difference. It was just a larger, smaller, shorter . . . There are some that have little, tiny, short forearms, for example.

David: Hm.

Pete: They looked like somewhere back in time we all came from the same beginning.

David: Right.

Pete: And then, later on, I got to see ones that were having conversations and doing different things, and they looked really different. I mean, you could see that like . . . we called them Dracos or Dragons group. And then there’s another group that look a lot like insectoids, especially the praying mantis kind of . . . like it may have come from a praying mantis.

David: Right.

Pete: And some speak and some just talk to you in your head. And some do it some other different way. Darned if I know. It’s like you know what they’re thinking and they know what you’re thinking.

David: So when you were brought up to this craft, did you see any extraterrestrials at that time?

Pete: That was my first time seeing an insectoid.

David: Really? So what was . . . That’s . . .

Pete: I mean, I noticed that the skin scraped together, and it sounded like fingernail files. It was a chitinous type of . . . or it was an exoskeleton.

David: How did it feel to see such an unconventional-looking being?

Pete: How would it feel to a young person, like, “What the hell is this?” You know, like . . .

David: Yeah.

Pete: For me, because I felt secure with the people I was with, then I felt secure. So it wasn’t a fright. I didn’t think the thing was going to turn around and eat me.

David: Right.

Pete: And they wouldn’t have brought me there for that because they had too much training in me.

David: Right.

Pete: So I didn’t have fear from that, but I had wonderment, like “Holy crap!” It looked like it was an insect that was structured – two feet, two legs, two arms, two hands. Didn’t seem to have any wing. If the wings were there, they were well folded. So I didn’t see any wing thing to it. It had . . . It didn’t have long antennas, but it had little balls on stubs. [Pete brings two fingers about two inches apart close to the left side of his left eyebrow.]

David: This did not look like a human body with an insect head stuck on top.

Pete: It was definitely not a human body. I would say the legs were that big around. [Pete makes a circle about 2-1/2 inches in diameter with his thumb and forefinger.]

David: Really?

Pete: Like the eye stalks and stuff. They have two things come out like this. [Pete shows his thumbs and forefingers about two inches apart coming out from the side of his forehead about eight to twelve inches.] They are kind of oval like a flat tube, and then they have the eye on the end of it.

David: Huh.

Pete: But the eye could tilt.

David: Were they compound eyes?

Pete: Yes, they were compound eyes.

David: And how did it communicate?

Pete: It spoke like it had horny plates and things like that that it moved around to make the dissonances and the resonances, stuff like that. It didn’t sound like it was coming through a soft-tissue mouth. It was kind of high, squeaky, raspy.

David: Hm. But it could speak English?

Pete: It spoke English. And there was a definite accent as well, like it would say the same letters we would say. It would say the same letters, and they would sound the same. There are some species that say the same letters and they sound a little different, like maybe they’d learned Russian first or Sumerian first.

David: And what were you there for? What was the being talking to you about? You obviously go up into this craft with it.

Pete: Right.

David: Okay.

Pete: Well, being as I had written the manual for the first one, what was being discussed was what’s the difference between the controls of this particular device as compared to other devices. And I only knew them as “other devices”.

David: Okay.

Pete: Now, I did have the knowledge of the first thing that was reconstructed. So I’d seen that. I could see that these controls were very similar, but they were obviously much more modern. They could have been modern by 400 years. I mean, they were . . . The control did the same thing, but it did it in a whole, totally different way.

David: All right. Well, that’s all the time we have for in this particular episode. This has been very fascinating. As always, it’s corroborating a lot of things we’ve heard from others. So, Pete, I want to thank you for being here, and I want to thank you for watching.

