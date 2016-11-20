Cosmic Disclosure: The Law of One and the Secret Space Program

11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Exploring the Striking Correlations Between the Law of One and Past Testimonies of the Secret Space Program

By Shem El-Jamal

Up until this point, we have heard some extraordinary accounts from Corey Goode and numerous other researchers and whistleblowers in the Cosmic Disclosure series. These accounts have been astounding with regard to content and the implications this content brings to our everyday lives. To learn about these concepts has been impactful for many of us. However, very little could prepare us for the amount of implication brought to us in this particular episode.

Many of us are familiar with the Law of One as being a staple in one’s journey for understanding our earthly situation—in both ancient and present times. This is a highly respected text which has a way of coherently connecting all major religions with the parallel concepts among them all. It also holds numerous scientifically verifiable principles, many of which were not even known in mainstream science at the time the Law of One text was transcribed. Along with these exceptional qualities, the Law of One holds yet another feature which we may have missed until this point.



Cosmic Disclosure with Corey Goode and David Wilcock – Your Guide to ETs with Clifford StoneAs it turns out, the Law of One text has astonishing parallels which disclosed the existence of the Secret Space Program decades before we ever knew these programs existed. In fact, the detail within these passages is so remarkable that it may be difficult for some to believe their origin. However, this level of verification is very unlikely to be disproved in any logical way.

The Law of One and the Secret Space Program

David Wilcock: All right, welcome to “Cosmic Disclosure”. I’m your host, David Wilcock, and in this episode we’re going to start verifying some of the things that Corey has been telling us with empirical data. And there are various ways this has been coming in.

We did some episodes of William Henry talking about ancient art work and how it shows Blue Spheres, it shows Blue Avians.

We’ve got a new whistleblower, William Tompkins, who’s come forward and validates many of the things Corey’s saying. And now, also, we have The Law of One material, which has some unbelievable pay-offs of everything you’ve been hearing in this show.

So, Corey, welcome back.

Corey Goode: Thank you.

David: Since what we’re about to discuss is going to be really mind-blowing for most people, the amount of correlation that’s in The Law of One to what you personally encountered in your job, let’s just talk about did they know about The Law of One in the Space Program, and if so, what was their opinion about it?

Corey: Yes, The Law of One was definitely known about. And certain individuals were required to read it. I was told that it was negative material and stay away from it. Stay away for it.

David: Ha, ha, ha.

Corey: And I did. I stayed away from it. I think in the early 2000s it was online, and I scrolled through and looked at a little bit of it, and that was the extent of it. But I never dug in and read it because I was somewhat programmed that it was, you know, something to stay away from.

Cosmic Disclosure with William Henry, Corey Goode, and David Wilcock – Spiritual Ascension vs. Technology – A Key Discussion on the Cabal’s Attempted Bate-and-Switch Maneuver



David: Now, there were other people who we spoke to as whistleblowers who independently verified that as well, that they knew about The Law of One and the Secret Space Program. It’s a common factor.

Corey: And if you recall that was one of the questions that one of the SSP Alliance asked Raw Tear Eir is, “Are you the . . .

David: “Are you the Ra from The Law of One?”

Corey: Right.

David: And then he just answered, “I am Ra.”

Corey: “I am Raw Tear Eir.” That is just all he said back.

David: And in every question that they answer in The Law of One, they always start . . . The first statement they make is, “I am Ra.”

Corey: Right. And all it did was confuse the audience, because they didn’t . . . They were like, “Okay, he doesn’t want to answer the question.”

David: So, in this episode, we’re going to be getting into a deleted piece of material – there was an entire session, Session 8, that came through on January 26, 1981. That whole session was deleted from The Law of One because Dr. Don Elkins, the guy asking the questions, didn’t know that this was possible.

It was so far out . . . What The Law of One told him about our government and the technology they have and the extent of it totally blew his mind. He couldn’t tolerate that this was real and they said, “This is . . . We’re going to have to ask a lot of questions about this if it’s true. So we better just remove it from the books.”

So the people in the Space Program haven’t seen this either. This only came out on the website a few years ago. It was actually in Book Five. I correct myself. It was in Book Five as of 1998. That’s the first time anybody ever saw it. Now you can read it online.

Okay, so check this out. Let’s read some things here.

Law of One on the SSP 8.2 Questioner: [Yesterday you said] “There is a certain amount of landing taking place. “Some of these landings are of your peoples; some are of the entities known to you as the group of Orion.” [Now, that’s the Draco.] My first question is what did you mean by the landings are of your peoples?

[And when they’re talking about “landings” here, they’re talking about UFOs. So check out what happens here:] Ra:… Your peoples have, at this time/space present, the technological achievement, if you would call it that, of being able to create and fly the shape and type of craft known to you as unidentified flying objects.

[Now, this ends up totally hitting Don by surprise. He did not expect this.] Unfortunately for the social memory complex vibratory rate of your peoples, these devices are not intended for the service of mankind, but for potential destructive use.

This further muddles the vibratory nexus of your social memory complex. [This causes] a situation whereby neither those oriented towards serving others nor those oriented towards serving self can gain the energy/ power which opens the gates to intelligent infinity for the social memory complex.

http://www.lawofone.info/results.php?s=8#2

So what they’re really saying here is the Ascension is confused by the Space Program. It’s not like they’re doing . . . They’re not doing themselves a favor. They’re not doing us a favor, because they’re not sharing the technology.

Corey: Right. The technology that could help us progress.

David: But you say now this Alliance does want the technology to come forward.

Corey: Absolutely. Their goal is to bring the technology to all of humanity no matter their race or creed or religion at the same time.

David: And you can see, Corey, from this that they’re saying if that technology was released, it would have a very positive effect on the Ascension process.

Corey: It would be a different world.Symbiotic Relationships of Ascension – Page 2

David: Yeah, absolutely.

This in turn causes the harvest to be small.So that’s pretty shocking right there. It’s just saying we’ve been so compromised, the number of people who have become loving enough to graduate is not that big.

Okay, now we going to really get into the details of this, and it’s quite stunning how much this validates everything that you’ve said.

8.3 Questioner: Are these craft that are of our peoples from what we call planes that are not incarnate at this time?

[He can’t grasp what’s really happening here.] Where are they based? Ra: . . . These of which we spoke are of third density and are part of the so-called military complex of various of your peoples’ societal divisions or structures.

[They don’t use the word ‘industrial’.]

http://www.lawofone.info/results.php?s=8#3

Corey: Right.

David: Isn’t that amazing though? The wording that they use: military complex. So they are saying this is physical people building unidentified flying objects. And remember mainstream UFO study back in 1981 when this was done, nobody was on to this yet.

What was the state of the Space Program in 1981?

Corey: In 1981, that was the beginning of Solar Warden. Solar Warden was just beginning to really get started. But there were other programs that had already started before World War II that were well, well-developed.

David: But there were plenty of unidentified flying objects by 1981 . . .

Corey: Oh, yeah.

David: . . . in the military complex.

Corey: Right.

Note: We have heard corroboration from numerous sources throughout the series. We heard William Tompkins and his experience in the beginnings of Solar Warden. We have heard Dr. Bob Wood who also had experience in classified and sensitive engineering programs at Douglas and other organizations. We had William Henry and the verification he brought to the discussion with Blue Avian beings in ancient art. These have been exceptionally interesting to hear. However, this level of corroboration from the Law of One text is in a category of its own.

Cosmic Disclosure with William Henry, Corey Goode, and David Wilcock – Symbiotic Relationships of Ascension Up to this point, there has been quite a bit of backlash from some audience members who insisted that Corey Goode was telling stories and attempting to mislead people. Many of these people may even swear by the Law of One without knowing its actual contents. However, we see here numerous parallels which cannot go unacknowledged. There are only two possibilities that I see with regard to these parallels. Either Corey Goode is the greatest actor the world has ever seen, or these correlations are true to life. By appearances, Corey Goode seems to be a regular, laid-back and reserved guy who is also a deep thinker. Everyone around him including friends and family seem to react to this authenticity as we might expect in natural social situations. YouTube Channel – Goode Vlogs From his YouTube series, Goode Vlogs, it seems that everyone in his videos are authentic as well. From his wife to his kids and the friends and people we see at the various meetings he has attended, it seems that everyone is relaxed and natural. This leaves the possibilities that either everyone we have seen in all of his videos is an expert actor and knows exactly how to act authentically and naturally, or they actually are authentic and being their natural selves. In light of these observations, I would have to conclude that Goode is authentic as well. This means that the correlations we see between his own testimony and the Law of One are true to life, and worthy of serious consideration. No matter what perspective of the Law of One an individual may have—whether we appreciate it, dismiss it, fear it, or if we know nothing about it—the amount of validation it offers is definitely noteworthy.

David: All right. Let’s go on.

The bases are varied.They talk about bases. Listen to this.

There are bases, as you would call them, undersea in your southern waters near the Bahamas as well as in your Pacific seas in various places close to your Chilean borders on the water.

http://www.lawofone.info/results.php?s=8#3

Corey: Ha, ha.

David: Now, you laughed when we said “Bahamas”. So how does this line up with anything you’ve heard?

Corey: I saw maps of underwater naval bases in the Bahamas.

David: Okay. In the Bahamas. And what about off the border of Chile, which is down closer to the bottom of South America?

Wisdom Teachings with David Wilcock – Sunken City of Cuba

Corey: I know that there are bases down there that are military, but I don’t know whose they are. They may be more of the German breakaway faction.

David: Yeah. I would think so too, because they went to South America. So undersea bases, and then look at this. I mean unbelievable in 1981, January…

Source: Discerning the Mystery

