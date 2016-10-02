Cosmic Disclosure: Validating the 20 & Back Program with William Tompkins

11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Validating the 20 & Back Program with William Tompkins

Season 6, Episode 4

Transcript

David Wilcock: All right. Welcome back to “Cosmic Disclosure”. I’m your host, David Wilcock. I’m here with Corey Goode. And in this episode, you are going to get some of the most shocking, amazing confirmation of the reality of things that Corey has been telling us on this program for over a year now.

We have, for you to see, filmed discussions with William Tompkins, the aerospace engineer, who confirms some of the most incredible aspects, and the most unbelievable aspects, of what Corey has had to say.

And he gets very specific. The level of specificity in what you’re about to see is so extreme that the idea of this being a coincidence does not make any sense.

Tompkins does not have Internet access. He does not have an email address. He was completely unaware of who Corey Goode was at the time that this was taped. And when we showed him a photograph of a Draco, he said, “What the hell are you guys doing here?”

He was shocked. And this is information that he came in to on his own. So without further ado, check it out.

20 AND BACK

William Tompkins: Thousands, thousands, not just a few, thousands of people have joined the Navy here in the United States. They joined the Space Navy. They signed up for a 20-year tour.

So these folks, men and women, were given a lot of examinations and a lot of information on what they were going to need.

Many of them went to the Moon, our Moon, and facilities there and got checked out and organized and established where is the best place they’re going to go, what their criteria is going to be, what major area they’re going to develop, like what class in the university.

And then they get sent to a Mars facility for a short time.

And some of them get to Jupiter’s moons, where we have a large facility on the moon.

And then they get assigned to a specific base. And they work for a short time in the base before they’re assigned a naval cruiser, or a naval attack vehicle, or even a naval spacecraft carrier, which are one, two, and four kilometer long class.

And we have eight of those battle groups out there. So there’s plenty of room for new people to come aboard.

And so they do their tour then, most of it on the spacecraft carriers, or the supporting ships. And some of them are supply ships – not as much fun, but they needed to be . . . We need people on them, too.

So at the end of the 20 years, they have an option for another 20 years. They could go for another 20 years. Or they have the option to come back to Earth where they were born and where they entered the Navy.

And then they make this decision they want to come back. So they age regress. They’re now 20 years older than when they joined the Space Navy, okay? And so they take several weeks or several months, and they reverse their age back to 21 when they joined the Navy.

They finished their Navy 20-year tour and they make the selection to go back to the United States.

Now remember, during that 20 years, they had no contact with their family or with anybody back on Earth. That’s a prerequisite. Okay? So . . . But they remember their family. They remember their friends and the people they used to go to and some of the girlfriends they used to have.

And so they come back, but they were 20 years older when they left the planet. So the girlfriends are going to be a whole lot older.

And so the Navy has allowed them, in the Solar Warden System Program, to go back to the age that they were when they signed up. Okay?

Well, you said that they were 20 years old when they signed up, and they went a 20-year Navy tour. They came back. And now they’re 20 years old, and they are in a situation where life is this 20-year-old life that they had going when they left.

And now, during that several weeks returning, their minds, not painfully, but their minds are played with to where 90.99 [percent]of their memory for the last 20 years out in space is removed.

So they’re sitting there now, the girlfriend is the same age as she was. Wait a minute. She wasn’t 20 years older, like we said. She’s still the same age.

If he was married, his wife, the kids, were the same age. They didn’t spend 20 years more life. So he comes . . . That’s kind of a cool system. Okay?

Yes, that system is operating and has been operating since 1980…

Source: Sphere Being Alliance

We can now dig even deeper into the powerful testimonials from William Tompkins. This time we gain shocking confirmation of the 20 & Back program which so many people in the secret space programs have endured. His insights into Solar Warden and the great brain drain era confirm much of what Corey Goode as already disclosed. Though he never names it, Tompkins’s testimony outlines the formation and motivations behind a group that would come to be known as the Interplanetary Corporate Conglomerate. It seems that greed and the pursuit of power knows no limitations. This discussion with David Wilcock and Corey Goode was originally webcast September 27, 2016.

