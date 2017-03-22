David Adair: Extraterrestrial Technology & Black Projects

9 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Kerry Cassidy interviews David Adair

They discuss his upcoming appearance at UFOCON in San Francisco and delve into his background in the world of black projects.

About David Adair

In his book, ‘America’s fall from Space,’ David Adair tells the story of the U.S. space program through the eyes of a child prodigy turned top rocket scientist. Building his first rocket at the age of 11, David soon had progressed to the point that he was drawing attention to his exploits by people such as General Curtis LeMay and Werner Von Braun.

His complicated mathematical formulas found their way to the eminent scientist, Dr. Stephen Hawking, who at that time had just received his Ph.D. in Theoretical Astrophysics and was at the beginning of his own career. When they met and David was asked for the source of his formulas, he sheepishly replied that many came to him in dreams. To that Stephen Hawking replied, “I get a lot of my ideas through dreams also. We dream on the same wavelength; therefore, that makes us brothers.”

David Adair is an internationally recognized expert in space technology spinoff applications for industry and commercial use. At age 11 he built his first of hundreds of rockets which he designed and test flew. At 17 he won “The Most Outstanding in the Field of Engineering Sciences” from the US Air Force. At 19 he designed and fabricated a state-of-the-art mechanical system for changing jet turbine engines for the US Navy that set world record turnaround times that still stand today.

He is a world class presenter and keynote speaker, seminar and workshop leader and consultant. David is not only knowledgeable, he is a lot of fun. His charismatic style and down-to-earth humor, make David a speaker that is intriguing, informative, entertaining and memorable.

His presentations include little known facts and anecdotes from his involvement with the space program, commercial technology development, films and “the things he has seen” at Area 51.

His presentations have inspired many organizations and his list of clients include the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, Carolina Power & Light Company, Clemson University, Consolidated Freightways, Edison Electric, Georgia Power Company, Hanes Corporation, Hoechst-Celanese Corporation, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Reynolds Aluminum, R.J. Reynolds, Thomasville Furniture Industries, Union Electric Company, and the United States Army, Air Force and Navy to name but a few. (source)

This article (David Adair: Extraterrestrial Technology & Black Projects) was originally published on Project Camelot and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.