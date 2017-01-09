Disclosure Coming? Chilean Navy Releases Stunning UFO Footage

17 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



For the past two years, Chilean authorities have been studying a video from the Navy that captured incredible footage of an unidentified flying object (UFO). Now, that video is being released to the public.

The CEFAA studies unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) and is the governmental agency in charge of the investigation. The CEFAA has committees that are comprised of military experts, technicians and academic experts from a range of different fields. The director of CEFAA, General Ricardo Bermúdez said of the investigation:

“We do not know what it was, but we do know what it was not.”

On November 11th, 2014, a Chilean helicopter was flying a routine daytime patrol mission when the two pilots spotted a mysterious object that appeared to be flying around the same speed as them (150mph) at a distance of about 35-40 miles away.

The pilots then contacted radar stations nearby to report the unknown flying object. Both radar stations didn’t detect the object (but did detect the helicopter) and confirmed that no military or civilian aircraft had been reported in the area and that no aircraft had been authorized to fly in the controlled space where the mysterious object was located.

Additionally, the pilots tried to communicate with the object using the multi-national civilian bandwidth and didn’t get a response. The helicopter’s camera was also not able to lock on to the object.

CEFAA said that the two pilots were “highly trained professionals and they were absolutely certain they could not explain what they saw.” One pilot described the mysterious object as a “flat, elongated structure with two thermal spotlights like discharges that did not coincide with the axle of motion.” Also that it was “white with a semi-oval shape on the horizontal axis.”

What made the spotting also unique was that the object discharge a very hot substance and moved away entirely from the substance. Because the videos are done in infrared, it appears in black and white (briefly switches to color in HD). The black “smoke” or “gas” that appears in the videos means that it is a very hot substance, because it was taken in infrared.

This clip shows the expulsion of the hot material from the UFO and the UFO’s movement away from the plume.

Meteorologists stated that no weather balloons were in the sky at that time, and said that a balloon would not move horizontally along with the plane because the wind was blowing from the west towards the shore. The possibility of a drone was also ruled out because it would have been seen on radar.

After nearly two years of investigation, CEFAA’s director Ricardo Bermúdez declared that the object was unidentifiable: “This has been one of the most important cases in my career as director of CEFAA because our Committee was at its best. The CEFAA is well regarded partly because there is full participation from the scientists of the academic world, the armed forces through their representatives, and the aeronautic personnel from the DGAC, including its Director. I am extremely pleased as well with the conclusion reached which is logical and unpretentious. The great majority of committee members agreed to call the subject in question a UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon) due to the number of highly researched reasons that it was unanimously agreed could not explain it.” In other words, Chile just officially declared the sighting of an unidentified flying object (UFO), or in their terms, an unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP). For those who are skeptical of UFOs and related topics, recall that multiple former NASA astronauts have spoken out about the reality of UFOs and extraterrestrial beings. Two of those people include Dr. Brian O’ Leary and Dr. Edgar Mitchell. Dr. O’ Leary once said in an interview: “There is abundant evidence that we are being contacted and that civilizations have been visiting us for a very long time…” Dr. Mitchell wrote to John Podesta, which was revealed a few months ago in the Wikileaks email revelations: “It is urgent that we agree on a date and time to meet to discuss Disclosure and Zero Point Energy, at your earliest available after your departure. My Catholic colleague Terri Mansfield will be there too, to bring us up to date on the Vatican’s awareness of ETI (Extraterrestrial Intelligence). Remember, our nonviolent ETI from the contiguous universe are helping us bring zero point energy to Earth. They will not tolerate any forms of military violence on Earth or in space.” What are your thoughts about this most recent revelation from Chile? What do you think the object is? Will there be more revelations like this to come out? Do you think ETs and UFOs exist? Source: The Mind Unleashed

