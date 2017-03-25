9 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Divine Paradigm ~ KCOR (www.kcorradio.com), Hosts Janet Kira Lessin & Dr. Sasha Lessin.

On this show we discuss Dr. Salla’s book on the Navy’s Secret Space Program, and my latest articles discussing how the Air Force is investigating if such a program exists, as well as Antarctica.

Latest Book is “The US Navy’s Secret Space Program and Nordic Extraterrestrial Alliance”

Dr. Michael Salla is an internationally recognized scholar in international politics, conflict resolution and U.S. foreign policy, and has taught at universities in the USA and Australia. He is more popularly known as a pioneer in the development of ‘exopolitics’, the study of the main actors, institutions and political processes associated with extraterrestrial life.

Dr. Salla wrote the first published book on ‘exopolitics’ in 2004, and followed this with another examining exopolitics and US Foreign Policy in 2009. He authored Galactic Diplomacy in 2013; & this was followed by Kennedy’s Last Stand (2013), which investigated the relationship between classified UFO’s and the Kennedy Assassination. In 2015, he authored Insiders Reveal Secret Space Programs and Extraterrestrial Alliances

Dr Salla’s latest book is the US Navy’s Secret Space Program and Nordic Extraterrestrial Alliance (March 2017). His website is www.exopolitics.org





This article (Disclosure Updates with Dr. Michael Salla on Divine Paradigm) was originally published on Aquarian Radio and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. Via Stillness in the Storm.