18 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Dr. Michael E. Salla, is a pioneer in the development of ‘Exopolitics’, the political study of the key actors, institutions and processes associated with extraterrestrial life. His interest in exopolitics evolved out of his investigation of the sources of international conflict and its relationship to an extraterrestrial presence that is not acknowledged to the general public, elected officials or even senior military officials.

Dr Salla’s groundbreaking Exopolitics: Political Implications of the Extraterrestrial Presence was the first published book on exopolitics and explained the political implications of extraterrestrial life. In Exposing U.S. Government Policies on Extraterrestrial Life, he revealed how the world’s most powerful nation secretly manages information concerning extraterrestrial life and technology. In Galactic Diplomacy: Getting to Yes with ET, he shows how humanity can negotiate with extraterrestrial civilizations in a way that protects our vital interests. In Kennedy’s Last Stand: Eisenhower, UFOs, MJ-12 & JFK’s Assassination, he documents the tragic efforts by President Kennedy to share more widely the truth about UFOs & extraterrestrial visitation. Finally, in his most recent book, Insiders Reveal Secret Space Programs and Extraterrestrial Alliances, he analyzes whistleblower testimonies revealing the extent of classified space programs and extraterrestrial diplomacy.

Dr Salla’s forthcoming book is the US Navy’s Secret Space Program and Nordic Extraterrestrial Alliance, due out in 2017.

Website: http://exopolitics.org





This article (Dr. Michael Salla On Fade To Black) was originally published on Fade to Black and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.