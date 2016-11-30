ET Disclosure Lite – Wikileaks and Other Admissions That We’re Not Alone

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Nathaniel Mauka

NASA Administrator, Major Charles Bolden once told school children that Area 51 did exist and that aliens had visited our planet, but that none of those aliens were hidden at the mysterious base in Nevada. Later, the exact location of Area 51 was revealed in government documents but there was still no mention of aliens. CIA spy planes then confirmed the location of Area 51, though the US government had denied its existence for over 40 years.

With the latest Wikileaks dumps, fueled by Julian Assange, and the testimony of numerous government officials at a congressional-style hearing, the question about aliens is rehashed, but is any new truth really revealed? Are the emails contained in the Wikileaks dumps new news, or is it something that insiders have been revealing to the public for decades now?

Are there really ‘fresh’ details on UFOs and the presence of aliens on our planet in the latest Wikileaks dumps, or is this just a publicity stunt by certain powers which would like to keep the full scope of the alien agenda under wraps?

Julian Assange has been telling different sources for years that UFOs and aliens were disclosed in diplomatic emails. Are these revelations just now appearing before the public eye in the recent Wikileaks dumps, or are the emails revealing something else? Are certain public figures just trying to make “in-roads with the UFO crowd?”

It should be noted that Assange is an Australian who is wanted by Interpol over a charge of rape and sexual assault in Sweden. He has also made some disparaging remarks in the past about other ‘truth’ movements, which will be revealed momentarily. Are the wikileaks dumps preparing the masses for a dam-release of information, or just more cover stories to confuse the already heated conversation among UFO researchers and alien believers looking for full, and final disclosure?

John Podesta, now gaining infamy for his connection to the erupting PizzaGate pedophile scandal, was Hillary Clinton’s campaign chief and one of Barak Obama’s senior advisors, who never made it a secret that he wanted full disclosure concerning UFOs and extra-terrestrials. On his way out of the Obama administration, Podesta tweeted, “Finally, my biggest failure of 2014: Once again not securing the disclosure of the UFO files,” but this was just the beginning of revelations the public would come to know.

Podesta also promised in a CNN interview, that should Hillary Clinton gain the presidency, she would declassify as many federal documents about aliens as possible.

John Podesta Interviewed by CNN:

Though that outcome obviously hasn’t come to pass, there is still more fodder for those who have been anxious to hear our governments finally reveal the truth about aliens, free-energy, advanced technology, and the numerous additional implications of ‘removing the knowledge of an extraterrestrial presence from the citizens of our country.’ This is what recently deceased, former apollo astronaut Edgar Mitchell told Podesta in one email. That the government had been hiding the truth for at least 50 years.

Mitchell also wrote to Podesta, “Remember, our nonviolent ETI from the contiguous universe are helping us bring zero point energy to Earth. They will not tolerate any forms of military violence on Earth or in space.”

Mitchell had also told Dateline ABC in 1996, that he had personally met with representatives of other countries who said that they had encountered aliens. Mitchell also said that aliens were giving technology to the US government. He further disclosed that the American government had been conducting experiments on alien bodies, but had stopped after President John F. Kennedy wanted to know more and disclose this truth to the public. Mitchell also revealed that aliens had been visiting us for sometime, were much more advanced than us, and that we would have been destroyed a long time ago if they were hostile. (Source)

Interestingly, scientists just revealed that aliens may be so much more advanced than us, that they cannot even tell the difference between an alien and the advanced laws of physics. Aliens might exist as beings so far beyond our understanding, that they disappear into the fabric of space/time.

As it turns out, our own government, let alone aliens, might be so far advanced, that we can’t even tell when a disclosure narrative is being leaked, or if it is being controlled by individuals either off-planet or simply by a military industrial complex which stands to gain far too much by keeping us in the dark.

No matter the level of advancement of an alien civilization, the Podesta Wikileaks dumps also suggest that Area 51 may well be an alien embassy where some extraterrestrials meet with our government officials to carry out intergalactic business – but this is denied. Boyd Bushman a retired senior scientist for Lockheed Martin, admits as much.

The Area 51 details and other alien secrets were hinted at between emails from rock singer, Tom DeLonge, and Podesta, discussing a disclosure program that DeLonge was arranging to include key contractors and government officials, including Dr. Neil McCasland, the former Commander for the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), Major General Michael J. Carey, USAF. The Special Assistant to the Commander, Air Force Space Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, and Robert F. Weiss, the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Aeronautics Advanced Development Programs, Lockheed Martin Corporation.

DeLonge said in a recent Instagram address, “Wikileaks messed some important stuff up,” but continued to say, “things just got bigger.”

Another interesting bit of information in the Wikileaks dump includes email correspondence between Podesta, DeLonge, and Robert Weiss of Lockheed Skunkworks. Lockheed has long been thought to be back-engineering alien technology, including craft.

Ben Rich, Lockheed’s former CEO admitted on his deathbed that UFOs were real, and that military personnel were already travelling among the stars. Specifically Rich stated,

“We already have the means to travel among the stars, but these technologies are locked up in black projects, and it would take an act of God to ever get them out to benefit humanity. Anything you can imagine, we already know how to do.” “We now have the technology to take ET home. No, it won’t take someone’s lifetime to do it. There is an error in the equations. We know what it is. We now have the capability to travel to the stars. First, you have to understand that we will not get to the stars using chemical propulsion. Second, we have to devise a new propulsion technology. What we have to do is find out where Einstein went wrong.”

Moreover, even religious figures have told us more than what are in the Wikileaks emails. The Vatican’s acceptance of aliens was made public when the president of the Vatican Observatory Foundation confirmed that it is only a matter of time before alien life forms are discovered.

When we add these facts to recent interviews by congress and senate members which took place at a congressional-style hearing, a full disclosure scenario starts to look inevitable, but that isn’t what is happening now, at least so far.

Former Senator of Alaska, Mike Gravel tells us that the government is hiding the Galactic Federation of Light from citizens. He attests that thousands of military personnel had to sign non-disclosure agreements about sightings, Area 51, and other important extraterrestrial events:

Congresswoman, Lynn Woolsey recently posed the question, “Is the ET cover up due to plans to arm space?” She discusses incidences where aliens have shut down nuclear weapons when they needed to to protect the human race.

Dr. Brian O’Leary a former Princeton Physics Professor, and NASA astronaut has also revealed much more than Assange’s Wikileaks dumps.

Then there is the research of individuals like Command Sergeant Major, Robert Dean, is a well-known UFO researcher involved in alien studies for over 40 years who served at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), as well as NATO as an intelligence analyst with a Cosmic Top Secret clearance. While on this assignment, he helped move the headquarters to the new site in Belgium. Dean worked in the Operations Division and was a member of the inner Command Staff thereby working with and seeing the SACEUR (Supreme Allied Commander Europe) almost daily.

It was while he was stationed at SHAPE that Robert’s interest in UFOs first started.

One night, while on duty, Robert removed a file from SHAPE’s security vault called “The Assessment” – An Evaluation of Possible Military Threat to Allied Forces in Europe”. The file was marked Cosmic Top Secret and revealed the truth about aliens and UFOs. He is the only person who has successfully sued the US Government over UFOs.

Dean has researched numerous UFO sightings, and put forth testimony by Admirals, high-ranking Air Force officers, and others’ testimony it would be difficult to ignore. Perhaps, most famously, he revealed to the public, a crashed UFO which was downed in Russia, with very explicit pictures.

So, do we believe the latest email dumps? Sure – they aren’t telling us anything new. It’s even more interesting why there’s so much fuss over them when you consider that Julian Assange talked about UFO cults more than five years ago, describing one cult as the Raelians, whose beliefs mix religion, sex, pseudo-science and alien mythology.

State Department officials in Canada had expressed concern over the group’s influence there, citing a 2002 incident when the group falsely claimed to have cloned humans, but this forewarning aside, Assange also admits that there are references to aliens in “cablegate,” though “they are only small and passing in reference.” It is also interesting to note that Assange, though linked to the latest Wikileaks dumps, once called 9-11 Truthers, “paranoiacs.”

The former NASA Astronaut, Edgar Mitchell’s handful of emails to Podesta are perhaps the most telling of all.

A message, dated 18 January 2015, reads:

Subject: email for John Podesta (c/o Eryn) from Edgar Mitchel re meeting ASAP

Dear John, As 2015 unfolds, I understand you are leaving the Administration in February. It is urgent that we agree on a date and time to meet to discuss Disclosure and Zero Point Energy, at your earliest available after your departure. My Catholic colleague Terri Mansfield will be there too, to bring us up to date on the Vatican’s awareness of ETI [extraterrestrial intelligence]. Another colleague is working on a new Space Treaty, citing involvement with Russia and China. However with Russia’s extreme interference in Ukraine, I believe we must pursue another route for peace in space and ZPE on Earth. I met with President Obama’s Honolulu childhood friend, US Ambassador Pamela Hamamoto on July 4 at the US Mission in Geneva, when I was able to tell her briefly about zero point energy. I believe we can enlist her as a confidante and resource in our presentation for President Obama. I appreciate Eryn’s assistance in working with Terri to set up our meeting. Best regards,

Edgar D. Mitchell, ScD

Chief Science Officer & Founder, Quantrek

Apollo 14 astronaut

6th man to walk on the Moon

The second message, dated 18 August 2015, includes a brief introduction and links to articles that primarily discussed the militarization of space:

Subject: email for John Podesta c/o Eryn re Space Treaty (attached) Dear John, Because the War in Space race is heating up, I felt you should be aware of several factors as you and I schedule our Skype talk. Remember, our nonviolent ETI from the contiguous universe are helping us bring zero point energy to Earth. They will not tolerate any forms of military violence on Earth or in space. The following information in italics was shared with me by my colleague Carol Rosin, who worked closely for several years with Wernher von Braun before his death. Carol and I have worked on the Treaty on the Prevention of the Placement of Weapons in Outer Space, attached for your convenience. Best regards,

Edgar Edgar D. Mitchell, ScD

Chief Science Officer & Founder, Quantrek

Apollo 14 astronaut

6th man to walk on the Moon

Mitchell made these assertions many times. In a 2009 interview with the Guardian he stated:

“We are being visited,” [Mitchell] said. “It is now time to put away this embargo of truth about the alien presence. I call upon our government to open up … and become a part of this planetary community that is now trying to take our proper role as a spacefaring civilization.”

Wikileaks tells us nothing new. No classified documents are mentioned, no change in UFO news we haven’t already been well aware of for decades is revealed. These are not revelatory disclosures, but they just might lead to full disclosure after-all. Are they meant to test public acceptance of the topic? Are they meant to give weight to the testimony of numerous NASA scientists, astronauts, high-ranking military officials, and researchers? The truth will reveal itself eventually, but thus far, we are still being led by our noses with a carrot on the end of a stick.

Nathaniel Mauka is a researcher of the dark side of government and exopolitics, and a staff writer for Waking Times.

Source: Waking Times

