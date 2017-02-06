Eye-Opening FBI Document Discussing Extraterrestrials, Where They Come From & How Their Crafts Work

16 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Arjun Walia

With several governments around the world openly admitting to the existence of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs), the United States government has received a large push from its citizens to disclose the truth about their knowledge of this bizarre yet fascinating phenomenon.

“There is a serious possibility that we are being visited and have been visited for many years by people from outer space, from other civilizations. That it behooves us, in case some of these people in the future or now should turn hostile, to find out who they are, where they come from, and what they want. This should be the subject of rigorous scientific investigation and not the subject of ‘rubbishing’ by tabloid newspapers.” – Lord Admiral Hill-Norton was the former Chief of the Defence Staff and 5 star Admiral of the Royal Navy. That’s the highest possible rank of the British Royal Navy

Despite recent public omissions from several hundred high ranking military personnel, the White House still maintains that it does not have any such information. The thing is, it’s probably true, as the secrecy surrounding this subject most likely goes far beyond the government, extending into the world of private contractors and a tightly knit group of powerful international elites who control what Eisenhower called, “the military industrial complex.” He warned that this area carried the potential for a “misplaced power” to “exist and persist,” and that this was a “disaster.” (source)

What we do know is that dozens of governments have declassified thousands of pages of “UFO” files which prove that they’ve had a keen interest in the subject for decades. Some of these documents are quite startling, you can see examples of what I am talking about in an article we published about what happens when the military tracks a “UFO” on radar. Read that HERE.

It’s not only international governments; the FBI, CIA, and NSA have all declassified some of the secret files, which again demonstrates a high level of interest in the phenomenon:

“Behind the scenes, high ranking air force officers are soberly concerned about the UFOs. But through official secrecy and ridicule, many citizens are led to believe that the unknown flying objects are nonsense.” – Former Head of CIA, Roscoe Hillenkoetter, 1960 (source)

Although many pages of documents have been released, Podesta’s statement (a few paragraphs above) clearly indicates that they represent only the tip of the iceberg.

The Document & Why It’s Important

The document referred to in the title of this article can be found here (pages 21 & 22), in the FBI’s vault of declassified documents.

Although there are already many startling documents to consider (as shown in the article linked in the above paragraphs about military radar tracking of UFOs), the FBI always seems to brush off their importance, despite keeping detailed records and maintaining a high level of interest since their inception.

This particular document was addressed to “certain scientists of distinction,” to “aeronautical and military authorities,” and to “a number of public officials.”

The document is a letter that was sent to the director of FBI in Washington from the San Fransisco office, on a matter pertaining to UFOs & extraterrestrials:

“Lt. Colonel (name redacted) of G2 [G2 means army intelligence], San Francisco advised today he has no further information, and that our Seattle office is in possession of all information known by him and is handling the matter at Tacoma, Washington.”

The document goes on to provide a copy of a letter written by someone with “several university degrees” and a former “university department head.”

The memorandum also states that “the mere fact that the data herein were obtained by so-called ‘supernormal’ means is probably sufficient to insure its disregard by nearly all persons addressed.”

Key words above – the fact that they would like to “insure its disregard” by “nearly” everyone addressed. Does this mean that ‘some’ of the people addressed should not disregard it?

The letter goes on to outline and state that: (pages 21 & 22)

Part of the disks carry crews, others are under remote control.

Their mission is peaceful, the visitors contemplate settling on this planet.

These visitors are human-like but much larger in size.

They are not excarnate Earth people, but come from their own world

The disks posses some type of radiant energy.

They do not come from any “planet” as we use the word, but from an etheric planet which interpenetrates with our own and is not perceptible to us.

The bodies of the visitors, and the craft also, automatically materialize on entering the vibratory rate of our dense matter.

They re-enter the etheric at will, and so simply disappear from our vision, without trace.

The region they come from is NOT the astral plane, but corresponds to the Lakas or Talas. Students of esoteric matters will understand these terms.

Remember, this is just one document out of many others that are just as startling, many of which do not attempt to undermine the import of their own contents. Here is an example.

Why have these agencies maintained such a high level of interest in this phenomenon for decades? What else are they aware of? Is this document referring to one specific instance? Is there more than one race? Are some of them “physical?” Are some “extra dimensional?” Do you think these agencies have asked the same questions? Do you think they’ve been trying to find out?

I’ll leave you with some of the best quotes we have out there on the subject, quotes that compliment all the documents that have been released. This isn’t a movie, it’s the real thing, and it’s pretty important.

Maybe knowing that we are not alone will help us to remember who we are?

“Yes there have been crashed craft, and bodies recovered. We are not alone in the universe, they have been coming here for a long time.” (source) (source) – Apollo 14 Astronaut, Air Force Captain and Founder of the Institute of Noetic Sciences, Dr. Edgar Mitchell

“Decades ago, visitors from other planets warned us about the direction we were heading and offered to help. Instead, some of us interpreted their visits as a threat, and decided to shoot first and ask questions after. Trillions of dollars have been spent on black projects about which both Congress and the Commander in Chief have deliberately been kept in the dark.” (source)

“There is abundant evidence that we are being contacted, that civilizations have been monitoring us for a very long time. That their appearance is bizarre from any type of traditional materialistic western point of view. That these visitors use the technologies of consciousness, they use toroids, they use co-rotating magnetic disks for their propulsion systems, that seems to be a common denominator of the UFO phenomenon.” (source) – Dr. Brian O’Leary, Former NASA Astronaut and Princeton Physics Professor

