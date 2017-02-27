Fireball Rocks Texas Region, Loud Explosion Reported In 4 States

By Lucinda Holt

Reports of sounds of an explosion made their way to the Snyder Volunteer Fire Department after a meteor crashed through the atmosphere on Sunday night.

While working a wreck in the area, Deputy Fire Marshal Nathan Hines said even with the city lights and the overcast skies, he saw what appeared to be a bright light and heard what sounded like thunder.

“You could see a flash, like if an electrical transformer flashes at night, up to our northwest, but it was cloudy here — kinda rainy — so we didn’t actually see any kind of fireball or anything,” Hines said.

At about 9 p.m, the department began receiving calls of the unknown explosion. Eight minutes later, the department took to social media to address the situation.

“Several reports of possible explosion just heard throughout most of town,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Crews and officials are looking for the source.”

According to the American Meteor Society’s website, reports came in at about 8:51 p.m. with the organization receiving a total of 31 calls from four states: Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Kansas.

On the AMS website, one report out of Lubbock said there was an orange, red light accompanied by a “loud boom.”

More than 90 miles away from Lubbock in Jayton, an observer reported an explosion with the meteor having light yellow and white color.

Calling it “amazing,” the observer said it lit up the sky and, in that moment, it appeared to be daytime.

Mike Hankey, AMS operation manager, said what typically happens is a rock floating in space hits the atmosphere at a high rate of speed. As it travels, it typically burns up.

While meteors fall on a daily basis, he said about one percent will actually produce a sonic boom and meteorites that survive the atmosphere.

With the sonic effect being heard across various portions of Texas, the meteor more than likely produced meteorites that survived the fall.

“A lot of people think it’s something hitting the ground,” Hankey said. “Actually like 10 miles up into the atmosphere creates that sonic effect that’s like a rumbling sound or an exploding sound.”

Hines said people were reporting the doors and windows to their home rattled as the fireball moved in.

“It was pretty bright,” he said.

Based on the trajectory, Hankey said the remnants appear to be about 50 to 100 miles southeast of Lubbock.

This isn’t the first fireball event for Lubbock.

In 2016, a fireball was reported, and in 2009, one produced more than 100 meteorites that were eventually recovered by area residents.

What should you look for?

Hankey said these rocks are typically black, heavy and smooth.

“Local residents,” he said, “just be on the look out for any weird black rocks.”

To learn more about the fireball or to make a report, visit www.amsmeteors.org.

Source: Amarillo.com