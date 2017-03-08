Giant Floating Alien Entity Takes The World By Surprise

9 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By UFOholic

The gigantic humanoid was spotted floating menacingly over a shopping mall in Kitwe, Zambia’s largest city. With a population of over half a million, you can be sure the strange alien being was witnessed by many pairs of eyes.

Panic immediately ensued, with hundreds of locals running away in fear. Others were more spiritually-inclined so they immediately started worshipping the alien entity as if it were an act of God.

Estimates place the size of the apparition at around 330 feet (100 meters) in length and it remained visible for over half an hour. The black shape appears darker and denser than the surrounding clouds, which leads us to believe this was not a freaky but natural event.

WE WERE SHOCKED TO SEE IMAGES THAT LOOKED LIKE A HUMAN IN THE CLOUDS FOR CLOSE TO 30 MINUTES,” ONE WITNESS TOLD LOCAL PRESS. “SOME STARTED WORSHIPING BUT OTHERS RAN AWAY. IT WAS SO STRANGE.”

A simple analysis of the images reveals one thing: the similarity between the ethereal alien entity and humans or the humanoid form is uncanny, therefore not accidental. Whoever or whatever is responsible for the cloudy phantasm wanted to send a message. This theory is supported by the fact that the floating humanoid appeared to be looking down, meaning his attention was focused on the humans below.

Some viewers were quick to point out the scary figure was eerily reminiscent of the Dementors from the Harry Potter universe but that’s just a connection made by cinephiles and not an actual explanation for the weird event. In reality, this ghostly figure could be the result of something much darker and with grave implications:

Project Blue Beam

One of the most popular conspiracy theories out there states that the New World Order has been secretly developing holographic technology so advanced it could dupe the entire planet into believing world-changing events are happening. Drawing on the general populace’s greatest fears, Project Blue Beam would seek to disseminate concern, panic and eventually terror by projecting holograms into the sky.

Editor Note: According to Cobra, Project Bluebeam is no longer a possibility:

Project Bluebeam is not possible any more because we erased it from the surface of the planet so it will not happen. COBRA, MARCH 2014 MONTHLY UPDATE

Corey Goode has said the same in a recent episode of Cosmic Disclosure:

Most of the Blue Beam technology has been taken out and is not in use. But the Voice of God technology is very prevalent and used by a lot of different black ops groups. Corey Goode, Cosmic Disclosure: Voice of God Technology

An enormous space show taking place in all corners of the globe would create the illusion that the end times are near, making humanity vulnerable and susceptible to being conquered. As prophetic visions of the world’s religions fill the sky, mayhem would take over major cities. Attacks that are carefully simulated and orchestrated would elevate panic levels to unprecedented levels, paving the way for the so-called New Messiah.

At the cost of everyone’s freedom, this impostor would establish worldwide peace. But since everything would have been nothing but a simulation, said peace would be an empty prize for a fake contest.

Project Blue Beam makes for one heinous scenario and it’s no wonder people shudder at the mere thought of something like that happening. If these photos are proof the gears of Project Blue Beam are already in motion, well… that’s really bad news.

On the other hand, the photos could be fake or the result of some kind of publicity stunt, so don’t go running for the hills. Not yet.

This article (Giant Floating Alien Entity Takes The World By Surprise) was originally published on UFOholic and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.