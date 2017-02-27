Government Contractor Witnessed Cylindrical UFO

5 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By UFO Blogger

I was of really of no opinion as to the concern of the UFO phenomenon before this account. Meaning, I didn’t discount it, nor could I confirm it.

I am a SCADA Engineer and own and operate a Telemetry Contracting company. Our contracts consist of about 90% Government and about 10% private. So, we have a little bit of an idea of what technology exists and what is still on the drawing board.

My perception changed one year ago last July and I will briefly explain why so you can make up your own mind. I will add before I tell of account; that I have read many UFO reports since our encounter and most did and would not have convinced me, based on facts alone, as to what people may or may “not” saw.

This account, on the other hand, is what it is and could have not been any other “thing” than what I’m about to describe. As far as what the “thing” was, is a totally different subject. On the morning of Friday, July 17, 2016 ; Myself and one of my employees were leaving our shop headed to job site in Marietta, Oklahoma.

About 100 yards from our shop you head east down our lane for about quarter of a mile before you come to stop sign at FM 2164. Before I go any further, let me describe weather and atmospheric conditions. Prior to this morning it had been raining intensely for several days until this morning where it had cleared off and was one of those mornings where the sky is so blue that it looks like the color of the deep blue ocean and not a wisp of a cloud in the sky. You could have seen a red bird at a mile away. You get the picture.

Anyway, as we turned east down our quarter mile driveway, we both saw an object in the south /south east hovering in the sky, no more than 100 feet off the ground. Which at the time, we neither indicated to each other that we were observing the same object. Although, since Alan, one of my employee’s that was in vehicle with me sitting in passage seat; I could tell he was observing the same “thing” I was. I didn’t acknowledge as I was still trying to figure out what object was. When we reached the end of the lane we were approximately 800 yards from object. Object was still hovering in exact same position and now was obvious it was not anything I had ever observed before. We probably both turned towards each other at the same time and asked each other, “what is that”?

We continued south down road towards object. When we got no more that a couple hundred yards; we could both tell that it was a bright metallic cylindrical blimp looking object with no wings, windows, gondolas, or any other exterior features. We also both noticed that it was projecting some kind of aura or heat wave signature around it’s circumference. It also was brilliant in the sky, meaning, it looked to vivid, like it was projected in the air. It stood out like a 3D movie! We got within 100 yards still observing in awe, when it just vanished. I don’t mean it sped away at a high speed. I mean it just blinked out , so to speak.

Now question is; Fact: This was not some light in the sky nor something that couldn’t be identified or mistaken for a blimp, plane, helicopter, or balloon. So the big and only question……what was it? I have ruled out everything I know about and still draw a blank. My opinion is that it was nothing in man’s inventory, so what does that leave ya?

If anyone has any facts to shed….I would really like to hear about it. This has changed my perspective on most everything in life.

