Head of Clinton’s Campaign John Podesta Talks About a UFO That Crashed in the 1960s

25 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Arjun Walia

As you’ve probably already heard, Wikileaks has been exposing previously classified documents and private emails of various people within politics. Some of these emails include leaks from John Podesta’s inbox. Podesta is the current head of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, and also a former councillor to Barack Obama, as well as former White House Chief of Staff under the Clinton administration.

Some of these Wikileaks dealt with the topic of UFOs, extraterrestrials, zero-point energy and more, in the form of emails sent to Podesta by former Apollo 14 astronaut Edgar Mitchell, the 6th man to walk on the moon. You can read more about that here.

Although this might have been surprising to many, those who keep close tabs on the UFO issue were not shocked at all, and that’s because Podesta has been outspoken about UFOs for a very long time, and he is not the only politician to do so; there have been dozens over the past few decades.

For example, Senator Barry Goldwater, Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee said:

“This thing has gotten so highly-classified… it is just impossible to get anything on it. I have no idea who controls the flow of need-to-know because, frankly, I was told in such an emphatic way that it was none of my business that I’ve never tried to make it to be my business since. I have been interested in this subject for a long time and I do know that whatever the Air Force has on the subject is going to remain highly classified.” (source)

He has also stated that he thinks that at “Wright Patterson Field, if you could get into certain places, you find out what the Air Force and the government knows about UFOs. Reportedly, a spaceship landed, and it was all hushed up quieted and nobody ever heard about much of it.” (source)

He also told a story about calling General Curtis Lemay, stating that he said: “General, ugh, I know we have a room at Wright Patterson, where you put all this secret stuff, can I go in there? I’ve never heard him get mad, but he got madder than hell at me, cussed me out and said, ‘don’t ever ask me that question again.’”

Another example would be Former Sen. Mike Gravel (D-Alaska), and 2008 presidential candidate who in 2008 stated that there is “an extraterrestrial influence that is investigating our planet. Something is monitoring the planet and they are monitoring it very cautiously.”

Here is a video of Paul Hellyer, Former Canadian Defence Minister basically doing the same thing.

As far as John Podesta, he wrote the statement below as part of the foreword for Leslie Kean’s 2010 New York Times bestseller, UFOs: Generals, Pilots, And Government Officials Go On The Record, the same source used for the first Barry Goldwater quote above.

“I’m skeptical about many things, including the notion that government always knows best, and that the people can’t be trusted with the truth. The time to pull the curtain back on this subject is long overdue. We have statements from the most credible sources – those in a position to know – about a fascinating phenomenon, the nature of which is yet to be determined.” – John Podesta

John Podesta

If you take a look at the sentence highlighted in red above from Senator Barry Goldwater, he speaks of landing spaceships, or rumours of crashed spaceships like the one that supposedly crashed at Roswell, New Mexico. These types of rumours have been floating around these circles for years.

Below is another example from John Podesta, where he says that he “filled a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) on a cash of a crash that occurred in Pennsylvania in the 1960’s.”

He went on to state that “nobody knew what it was” and that there was “some speculation of whether it was a Soviet satellite.”

Furthermore, he said that “all of a sudden when the FOIA case was filled it turned out most of the files had disappeared, it was clear that there was an investigation by the Air Force.”

Crash Retrievals of UFOs & Why We Can’t Trust Government

It’s not odd that Podesta threw in the comment that “there was some speculation of whether it was a soviet satellite.” Why? Because that’s not probably not true, in my opinion.

It’s no secret that a growing number of people are starting to lose faith in information that Western governments and mainstream media put forth. A great example is the so-called ‘war on terror,’ the validity of which many people have begun to question. It is now becoming clear that this war is based on false premises meant to justify the invasion of other countries and a heightened national security state. (You can read more about this topic and false flag’ terrorism here).

There are countless examples. The point is, why should we be any different when it comes to the topic of UFOs. Western politics is a cesspool of disinformation, half truths, manipulation of information, and lies.

Based on the research conducted by the world’s foremost UFO researchers, and witness testimony from countless people who would be “in the know,” so to speak, it’s clear to me that there have been multiple UFO crashes over the decades, and these crashes have involved the retrieval of the craft along with alien bodies.

That’s a separate topic in itself (crash retrievals). In my research, I’ve come across multiple sources that have stated these craft were able to disarm electronic weapons, nuclear weapons and rockets, but they were incapable of handling anti-aircraft fire. We are also pretty advanced ourselves, more so than we know. Our world is plagued by secrecy, and you can find out more about that in an article I wrote about the Black Budget, here.

To learn more about this topic, and crash retrievals about UFOs, a book titled UFOs For The 21st Century Mind is a great place to start.

“Something That’s “Glaringly Obvious.”

One of the world’s foremost researchers on the topic of UFOs sums it up best:

“If one thing is glaringly obvious, it is that the UFO phenomenon is global and has included many military encounters.” – Richard Dolan, Author, Historian, UFO Researcher, taken from his book cited above.

This is true. If something is violating your airspace, and performing maneuvers that defy our understanding of physics, maneuvers that no known aircraft can perform, you’re going to want to take a closer look. UFOs present a number of defence, national security, and air safety issues at the very least.

Military jets are scrambled to intercept these objects that are commonly tracked on air radar, ground radar, and visually confirmed by both ground and air personnel. What often happens to the jets when they enter into the vicinity of a UFO is that critical weapons systems and electrical devices within the jet go completely dead.

Here is one example out of thousands of declassified files coming from defence agencies from around the world.

Another example would be an event that occurred over Aviano Air Base in Italy, on July 1, 1977. During this event, several U.S. Air Force personnel saw a UFO hovering outside of the base perimeter. While the object was there, the facility lost electrical power (source). Or when Canadian military pilots were flying in a formation of four F86 Sabre jet aircraft. One of the pilots described the phenomenon as a “bright light which was sharply defined as disk-shaped,” that looked like “a shiny silver dollar sitting horizontal.” Another pilot managed to photograph the object. Dr. Jacques Vallée, notable for co-developing the first computerized mapping of Mars for NASA, published a paper in the Journal of Scientific Exploration titled “Estimates of Optical Power Output in Six Cases Of Unexplained Ariel Objects With Defined Luminosity Characteristics.” (source)(source)

“The nations of the world are currently working together in the investigation of the UFO phenomenon. There is an international exchange of data. Maybe when this group of nations acquires more precise and definite information, it will be possible to release the news to the world.” – General Carlos Castro Cavero, Spanish Air Force General

The above statement was made in the 1970’s…

The list goes on and on, again, there are too many documented cases to count.

I’m going to leave you with this last video, one of my favourites, and a great one to let people know that there really is abundant evidence — you just have to look for it. This is something that, I believe, Podesta and his camp are playing an active role in covering up, in the guise of ‘releasing’ documents to find out the truth. I guarantee you that there will be no significant leaks dealing with extraterrestrial bodies and craft from other worlds, but who knows?

The point is, we constantly look to these people for validation of a subject’s credibility, which is a huge mistake. Mainstream media and politics is the last place you want to look for any type of truth for this matter.

Source: Collective Evolution

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!