Why Higher Beings and ETs Don’t Allow Nuclear War

By Christina Sarich

There are multiple indications that aliens traveling in unidentified flying craft have tried to save us from our shadow government’s call to arms – specifically nuclear weaponry.

Since 1948 military pilots, and boots-on-the-ground personnel at various military installations have observed nuclear plants being shut down, and nuclear weapons being decommissioned against government agendas.

Ex-U.S. airman, Capt. Robert Salas said that he witnessed just such an event first-hand on March 16, 1967, at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana which housed Minuteman nuclear missiles. He revealed,

“The US Air Force is lying about the national security implications of unidentified aerial objects at nuclear bases and we can prove it.”

Capt. Salas described the disarmament that happened on his watch,

“I was on duty when an object came over and hovered directly over the site. The [nuclear]missiles shut down – 10 Minuteman missiles. And the same thing happened at another site a week later. There’s a strong interest in our missiles by these objects, wherever they come from. I personally think they’re not from planet Earth.”

Similar reports have been made by U.K. and Russian military personnel.

UFO researcher Robert Hastings of Albuquerque, N.M., who once organized a National Press Club briefing on the subject, said that more than 120 former service members had told him they’d seen unidentified flying objects near nuclear weapon storage and testing grounds.

Edgar Mitchell, the very same astronaut who was highlighted in recent Podesta Wiki-leaks emails, believed that aliens came to our planet to stop Nuclear war. He says that UFOs were spotted hovering over the world’s first nuclear weapons test which took place in the desolate White Sands deserts of New Mexico o July 16, 1945. He said that aliens came to earth to stop a nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia during the Cold War. At least one group of aliens (possibly numerous) seem to want to help us create peace on earth.

The theories about why nuclear weapons are considered a no-go by evolved beings and aliens are numerous.

Nuclear weapons are considered an abomination because they affect timelines and realities other than our own. The reason that protective shields have purportedly been placed around earth is to contain nuclear damage that reaches far into space.

It is thought that when a soul is near a nuclear explosion that happens in space, it is shattered and scattered, making it very difficult for healing to occur. All parts of the shattered soul must be collected – but some soul parts may enter other bodies, or sentient beings, resulting in a very messy rescue and recovery.

It is though that in all other matters, free-will must be honored, but when it comes to nuclear war, the effects are so far reaching that it cannot be permitted.

As the illuminati plan to expand their space wars, (Directed Energy weapons made their terrific debut from a space weapons platform unveiling a top secret program on 9/11 2001, turning 7 Buildings in NYC into dust. LENR also called Lattice Enabled Nuclear Reactions or Low Energy Nuclear Reactions have been tested by SPAWAR the Navy Space Program, and is a viable free energy program); however, this is not the limit of their intended use. As our in-coming president bodaciously speaks of increasing our nuclear armament, we have to wonder how benevolent ETs will respond to the war on consciousness here on earth, expanded into the heavens.

According to Michael Ellegion via a Mark Huber post,

“The [Galactic] Federation has neutralized nuclear missiles and nuke suitcases. Most of Earth’s population has no idea how many times they have stepped in behind the scenes to influence, alter or stop certain very destructive events and the misuse of numerous `black-op’ highly classified weapon systems and projects that are very destructive to Mother Earth, which would have wiped out much of the life on this planet. If it had not been for their constant vigilant monitoring of Earth, to stop these very dangerous incidents and many other forms of Intervention, as bad as the environmental conditions are at this time, this planet would literally be in eight times worse of a mess than it presently is!”

It is also suggested that aliens can disable these dangerous nuclear and satellite technologies without even touching them, using technology that is infinity more advanced than our own.

Nuclear weapons are likely either quarantined to earth, after malevolent beings destroyed other life on different planets both inside and outside our solar system, or disabled them so that we can learn to be less-war like as we evolve in our consciousness.

It is highly probable that mars was once inhabited by these warring beings, and that they destroyed the surface of the planet, with no recourse but to come to earth, and start up the same deplorable habits.

Nuclear war on Mars is, in fact, the premise of a research paper by an expert published in a scientific publication, the Journal of Cosmology. Dr. John Brandenburg published his magnum opus, “Evidence of a Massive Thermonuclear Explosion on Mars in the Past, the Cydonian Hypothesis and Fermi’s Paradox,” which was entirely discounted by mainstream media. If you try to access the paper, though, your search engine will likely display this message: “You don’t have permission to access /JOC24/Brandenburg.pdf on this server.”

It is possible that events we see playing out between countries on this planet are actually an extension of a war between alien races in space.

Furthermore, because nuclear war could possibly annihilate all life, it stretches beyond the free-will choice of most of the sentient creatures now living on this planet. Even radiated mutants would likely not survive the level of nuclear weaponry the cabal has created. We can read tales of this possible outcome in numerous literarytomes. What few of them impart, though, is that we have been saved from ourselves – the little, ignorant children playing with guns – many, many times.

Christina Sarich is a musician, yogi, humanitarian and freelance writer who channels many hours of studying Lao Tzu, Paramahansa Yogananda, Rob Brezny, Miles Davis, and Tom Robbins into interesting tidbits to help you Wake up Your Sleepy Little Head, and *See the Big Picture*. Her blog is Yoga for the New World . Her latest book is Pharma Sutra: Healing The Body And Mind Through The Art Of Yoga.

Source: The Mind Unleashed

