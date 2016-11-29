Huge Solar UFO Exits The Sun And Leaves Huge Plasma Trail Behind

16 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



A plasma burst from the surface of the Sun? No, it is more likely an extraterrestrial solar UFO that appears to blast out of the Sun.

The fact that the UFO is a different color and shape to the rest of the ‘Connected Line’ leaves very little doubt as to what you are seeing.

The image, discovered by Streetcap1, confirms the existence of interdimensional alien craft accessing our solar system using the Sun as a star gate, entering and exiting from dimensional portals in the Sun?

NASA’s SOHO Satellite EIT 284 captured the event on November 27, 2016.

Source: UFO Sightings Hotspot

