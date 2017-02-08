Image Study of our Moon Finds “Unusual Structures” & Potential “Passageways” Leading Underground

17 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Arjun Walia

Members of the Society For Planetary SETI Research (SPSR) have recently published a paper in the Journal of Space Exploration about certain features on the far side of the moon that appear in the crater Paracelsus C. Titled “Image Analysis of Unusual Structures on the Far Side of the Moon in the Crater Paracelsus C,” it argues that these features might be artificial in origin, meaning someone other than a human being built them and put them there.

Contrary to popular belief, reports of artificial structures on the moon are both common and persistent. Among the first were from George Leonard’s 1976 book, Somebody Else is on the Moon, and Fred Steckling’s 1981 book, We Discovered Alien Bases on The Moon. There are many more, and from many credible sources, which we will get to later in the article.

During the early years of SETI, in 1963, even Carl Sagan spoke about the possibility of extraterrestrial visitation:

It is not out of the question that artifacts of these visits still exist, or even that some kind of base is maintained (possibly automatically) within the solar system to provide continuity for successive expeditions. Because of weathering and the possibility of detection and interference by the inhabitants of the Earth, it would be preferable not to erect such a base on the Earth’s surface. The Moon seems one reasonable alternative. Forthcoming high resolution photographic reconnaissance of the Moon from space vehicles – particularly of the back side – might bear these possibilities in mind. (source)

This new study describes how they discovered seven Apollo-15 and four Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) images of the same enigmatic objects in the moon crater Paracelsus C, and how they differ significantly from the rocks scattered around and within the majority of craters on Luna.

Drawing from multiple images taken at different times of the lunar day, and from different sun angles, the authors point out how it’s possible to predict an approximate shape for the objects by using shape-form-shading software. This type of 3D rendering has allowed them to fly around the site in order to see how odd the objects look in their location within the south-west quadrant of the crater, which is approximately 24km in diameter. The question the scientists now ask is, are these objects artificial? If so, when were they manufactured, and by whom? They emphasize that a rover mission to Paracelsus C would probably provide some very interesting answers.

The study concludes by stating that, “Based on the evidence presented in this paper we believe this area in Paracelsus C is one such candidate that is worthy of future study by orbital missions and surface rovers. Both of the features analyzed in this area are statistically different from the surrounding terrain.”

Carl Sagan argued that deviations like these are a necessary (though insufficient) condition of intelligent activity. What’s also interesting to note about Sagan is that he was accused, by multiple colleagues, of assisting the elite with the extraterrestrial coverup. You can read more about that allegation here.

Another great point the authors make deals with scientific fraud, which is something we see today in all realms of research, from health to climate change. The politicization of science is a real problem in the modern day world, and the study authors point out how it is impeding efforts to learn more about outer space:

A decidedly conservative mainstream scientific establishment often rejects anomalies based on subject matter alone, i.e., there cannot be alien artifacts on the moon because there are no alien artifacts on the moon (or other planets). Such a view is an example of circular reasoning, based on the belief that extraterrestrials do not exist, or if they do exist that they could not have traveled to our solar system.

What Could They Be? Here Are the Images

One of the authors, Mark Carlotto, an image scientist with 30 years of experience in satellite remote sensing and digital image processing, studied optics, signal, and image processing at Carnegie-Mellon University from 1972-1981, where he received his Ph.D. in electrical engineering. He’s had several positions in academia and industry. Here are some of the peer-reviewed papers he’s authored and c0-authored prior to this one.

In the video below, as well as in the paper, he outlines how these lunar features look like “unusual structures” and even “passageways”:

By combining multiple images, we show the larger feature, oriented in a northeast/southwest direction, is not simply a wall but two walls on either side of a narrow valley or “passageway”. Using single image shape from shading and 3D terrain visualization we show in a computer-generated perspective view looking northeast that the southwest end appears to be the entrance to the passageway. A reverse angle view looking southwest shows the passageway ending at a rise of terrain at the other end, possibly leading underground. The terrain surrounding the two structures is not flat but appears “excavated” by some unknown mechanism, natural or artificial. It is shown that these objects are visually different from the lunar background because their underlying structure is different. (source)

More Strange Oddities on the Moon

“Ladies and gentlemen, my government, NASA, which many of us in the United States say stands for Never A Straight Answer, proceeded to erase 40 rolls of film of the Apollo Program — the flight to the Moon, the flight around the Moon, the landings on the Moon, the walking guys here and there. They erased, for Christ’s sake, 40 rolls of film of those events. Now we’re talking about several thousand individual frames that were taken that the so-called authorities determined that you did not have a right to see. Oh, they were ‘disruptive,’ ‘socially unacceptable,’ ‘politically unacceptable.’ I’ve become furious. I’m a retired Command Sergeant Major. I was never famous for having a lot of patience.” (source)

The quote above is from Bob Dean, a retired U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major who also served at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) of NATO as an intelligence analyst.

Even the Russian government called for an international investigation into the U.S. moon landings about the disappearance of film footage, as well as 400 kilograms of lunar rock that were obtained from multiple lunar missions. You can read more about that here.

On top of that we have comments from several astronauts, including Dr. Edgar Mitchell, the 6th man to walk on the moon, alluding to the fact that our government already knows we are not alone:

Read the books, read the lore, start to understand what has really been going on, because there is no doubt that we are being visited. . . . The universe that we live in is much more wondrous, exciting, complex and far reaching than we were ever able to know up to this point in time. . . . [Mankind has long wondered if we’re] alone in the universe. [But] only in our period do we really have evidence. No, we’re not alone. (source)

“I happen to be privileged enough to be in on the fact that we have been visited on this planet and the UFO phenomenon is real, although it’s been covered up by governments for quite a long time. Yes there have been crashed craft, and bodies recovered. We are not alone, they have been coming here for a long time.” (source)(source)(source)(source)

– Dr. Edgar Mitchell, ScD., NASA astronaut

Here is a clip of NASA astronaut Dr. Brian O’Leary saying the same thing.

Even the Deputy Manager of the Clementine Mission to the Moon, which was part of a joint space project between the Ballistic Missile Defence Organization (BMDO) and NASA that discovered water at the Moon’s poles in 1994, said that it was really a photo reconnaissance mission to check out strange objects on the far side of the moon. He’s also stated that he has seen pictures of multiple artificial structures on the moon that aren’t ours, arguing that there is no way we could build such things and that someone else is up there. (Source: page 16 of 18)(source)(source)

He currently works as a consultant to Morningstar Applied Physics. Here is one of his latest research endeavours.

Not long ago, he gave a lecture showing evidence for the existence of an intelligent civilization existing on Mars long ago, as well as, according to him, definitive proof that the giant face and pyramid found on Mars in 1976 were constructed by intelligent life: “Secrecy in government is an evil which is sometimes necessary, but I think it’s a good thing that this coverup on Mars is ending, and, hopefully at some point we can sit down and have a frank conversation, not about what happened on Mars 250 million years ago, but what is happening right now.”

You can watch his full lecture here.

Dr. Norman Bergrun, who worked for Ames Research Laboratory, NACA (National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics), and Lockheed Missiles and Space Company, now known as Lockheed Martin, has accused NASA of “garbling” images to hide certain things, in this interview. You can see the full interview here.

He worked for NASA for more than a decade, and you can view some of his publications for NASA here.

Another great example of witness testimony comes from Donna Hare, who had a secret clearance while she was working for the NASA contractor Philco Ford. She is one of hundreds of insider witnesses with a verified background that have come forward as part of Dr. Steven Greer’s Disclosure Project in order to publicly testify about their experiences working within these sectors.

It was the job of her colleague to airbrush evidence of UFOs out of photographs before they were released to the public. (source)

Karl Wolf, another witness for Greer’s Disclosure Project, who was with the USAF and held a top secret crypto clearance at Tactical Air Command in Langley AFB Virginia, was assigned to an NSA facility to do equipment repair, and came across an airman who told him about how they receive images from the lunar orbiter. He was told that they’ve discovered a base on the backside of the moon. Keep in mind, this was in 1965. Karl claims to have seen the mosaic which showed the base, geometric shapes, towers, spherical buildings, radar dishes, and other massive structures. He gave his testimony in Washington at the National Press Club more than a decade ago and you can watch it here.

Interesting to think about, isn’t it? Thanks for reading.

