Impending Announcement of Ruins from Futuristic Civilization Found in Antarctica

By Dr. Micheal Salla

Many have been pondering the significance of recent visits to Antarctica by prominent officials and individuals offering puzzling explanations for their travel there. On November 9, U.S. Secretary of State, John Kerry, landed in Antarctica, during the peak of the U.S. Presidential Election. Why would the serving Secretary of State leave the U.S. at such a critical time just to observe global warming patterns in Antarctica?

Even more mysterious was the December 1 medical evacuation of astronaut Buzz Aldrin out of Antarctica, after a surprise visit there, apparently to become “the oldest person to reach the South Pole at the age of 86.” He was seen along with companions wearing shirts with “Get Your Ass to Mars” logos. Was he there because he wanted to personally see the discovery of something that would make his dream of Mars colonization a reality?

Earlier on February 18, 2016, Russian Patriarch Kirill visited a Russian outpost in Antarctica, reportedly to see penguins. Just over a month later, on March 23, President Obama visited the southern Argentinian resort town of Bariloche, which is claimed to have been the secret hideaway of Adolf Hitler after World War II. Bariloche became the unofficial capital of a breakaway German civilization based in Antarctica, and it is claimed that there is a hidden tunnel system from there to Antarctica. Also noteworthy, Presidents Eisenhower and Clinton have visited Bariloche.

The real reason for all these mysterious visits to Antarctica, and nearby locations such as Bariloche, is about to be revealed according to Secret Space Program whistleblower, Corey Goode. He says he was given time sensitive intelligence about an impending official announcement of the discovery of ruins from a futuristic civilization found in Antarctica.

Goode’s data is about to be released according to a December 6 update by David Wilcock who conducts a highly popular interview series on Gaia TV with Goode titled Cosmic Disclosure. In an article titled, “ENDGAME: Disclosure and the Final Defeat of the Cabal,” Wilcock writes:

Imagine if you woke up one day to see hyper-futuristic ruins being revealed in Antarctica. You’re not seeing this on Ancient Aliens or on alternative news sites, but everywhere… on every major media platform there is. Imagine journalists and military officials revealing these incredible findings—in videos shot on location. An event of this magnitude could be far more distracting than any 9/11-style catastrophe. The power elite may well be hoping that such a civilization-defining “game changer” could make any and all preceding news stories irrelevant and forgotten.

Wilcock goes on to discuss what he believes is the ulterior motive for announcing such a monumental discovery at this time. He asserts it is designed to distract the mass public from recent Wikileaks revelations concerning “Pizzagate”, and the involvement of high level officials in both the Clinton and Obama administrations in pedophilia rings which involve child sacrifice. Bill Clinton’s former chief of staff, John Podesta, who was also Obama’s Counselor and senior advisor, as well as heading the Hillary Clinton campaign, figures prominently in the Pizzagate scandal.

Wilcock’s article, which is a prelude to an upcoming article about the impending Antarctica announcement, is quite detailed and well worth reading.

Wilcock says that the upcoming article was co-written with Goode. He describes what Goode’s sources have revealed to him about the discovery in Antarctica, and plans to officially disclose this. Wilcock writes:

Corey Goode was made aware of the discovery of epic new Antarctic ruins approximately three months ago, and wasn’t even authorized to tell David what was going on. We have only just now been cleared to release this critical, time-sensitive data to the public.

While we await the release of the upcoming update by Goode and Wilcock to provide more details of what was discovered in Antarctica, it is worth pondering the implications of Secretary Kerry’s recent visit there, if he did indeed witness such an incredible discovery…

