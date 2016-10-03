Important Points to Remember When Hillary Clinton Addresses the UFO/ET Question

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Arjun Walia

When Daymond Steer of the Conway Sun asked Hillary about her husband’s comments on UFOs, she said, “I think we may have been” visited already, but “we don’t know for sure.” She also told Steer that her campaign chairman, John Podesta (also former councillor to Barack Obama and White House Chief of Staff for the Clinton Administration), has encouraged her to pursue the subject, stating that he “has made me personally pledge we are going to get the information out.”

Podesta has gone on record about this issue multiple times; at the end of his 2014 campaign he tweeted that his biggest regret was not being able to “secure the disclosure of UFO files.” You can read more about that here.

He also wrote the forward to Leslie Kean’s 2010 New York Times bestseller, UFOs: Generals, Pilots, & Government Officials Go On The Record:

I’m skeptical about many things, including the notion that government always knows best, and that the people can’t be trusted with the truth. The time to pull the curtain back on this subject is long overdue. We have statements from the most credible sources – those in a position to know – about a fascinating phenomenon, the nature of which is yet to be determined.

The photo to your left has been circulating the internet for years and was just published by the New York Times. Pictured with Hillary is Laurence Rockefeller, who maintained an active interest in UFOs and has supported the work and investigations of various people in the field. (source).

The book Clinton is holding, titled Are We Alone?, was written by Paul Davies, a well-respected American physicist who has held professorships at various universities. Most of his research has related to quantum field theory. The book considers the ramifications of contact with intelligent extraterrestrials.

The above is merely a brief summary of Hillary and her team’s interest in the UFO phenomenon, a subject that continues to gain attention with every passing year. Since Hillary is the presidential favourite, the question has been asked and she has replied.

In a recent appearance on the popular Jimmy Kimmel show, she was asked about UFOs, and her reply was as follows:

There’s a new name, it’s unexplained aerial phenomenon (UAP). UAP, that’s the latest nomenclature. . . . I would like us to go into those files, and, hopefully make as much of that public as possible. If there’s nothing there, let’s tell people there’s nothing there. If there is something there, unless it’s a threat to national security, I think we oughtta share it with the public.

But Wait….

First of all, it’s important to recognize that dozens of countries have already released their ‘UFO’ files, and these comprise thousands of pages of documents. Obviously, there is something there. The UK, for example, released their latest batch in June 2013, and you can access those here. Considering that a number of countries have followed suit, I think it’s safe to assume that the United States also has files in its archives that have yet to be released to the public, which is what Jon Podesta was referring to when he expressed his regret at being unable to “secure the disclosure of UFO files.”

“The nations of the world are currently working together in the investigation of the UFO phenomenon. There is an international exchange of data. Maybe when this group of nations acquires more precise and definite information, it will be possible to release the news to the world.” General Carlos Castro Cavero, Spanish Air Force General (a statement given to the world in the 1970s)

Via the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), however, intelligence agencies in the United States have released some UFO documents already. These files are extensive, and like those released by various countries, they detail hundreds (if not thousands) of military encounters with UFOs and how these objects are tracked on ground radar, air radar, and seen by the pilots sent to intercept them. Here is a classic defence intelligence agency file, one out of thousands of examples.

Dr. Jacques Vallee, a scientist notable for co-developing the first computerized mapping of Mars for NASA, and for his work at SRI International on the network information center for ARPANET, a precursor to the modern Internet, published a paper in the Journal of Scientific Exploration titled “Estimates of Optical Power Output in Six Cases Of Unexplained Aerial Objects With Defined Luminosity Characteristics.” He outlines more examples of such encounters that have been made public, describing how these objects, which are tracked on radar, interfere with the critical systems of the military jets sent to investigate.

Additionally, we have hundreds of statements from very high ranking intelligence, defence, and political figures. You can view some of these statements at the bottom of this article, which we published a few months ago.

“Intelligent beings from other star systems have been and are visiting our planet Earth. They are variously referred to as Visitors, Others, Star People, Ets, etc. . . . They are visiting Earth NOW; this is not a matter of conjecture or wistful thinking.” Theodore C. Loder III, Phd, Professor Emeritus of Earth Sciences, University of New Hampshire (source)

Why We Can’t Trust Government UFO Disclosure (The Most Important Thing To Remember)

It’s a sad state of affairs when we believe nothing until it has been confirmed by the government, the president, or the media. Mainstream media tells us what to think and what to feel, what is real and what is not. As a result, a lot of important information does not reach the general public, which is not only a shame but downright dangerous, clearly demonstrating our inability to think for ourselves.

A growing number of people are starting to see through the facade, however, and losing faith in information that Western governments and mainstream media put forth. A great example is the so-called ‘war on terror,’ the validity of which many people have begun to question. It is now becoming clear that this war is based on false premises meant to justify the invasion of other countries and a heightened national security state. (You can read more about this topic and ‘false flag’ terrorism here).

There are countless examples, and reputable journalists have also come forth emphasizing this fact. You can see some examples here. The CIA’s operation ‘mockingbird‘ has never really stopped.

It’s clear that the majority of people distrust their government, so why should we be any different when it comes to UFOs? If we can count on anything, it is that these elite groups will manipulate the truth of events around the world for their own purposes. Don’t get me wrong — the UFO phenomenon is undoubtedly real, but we should be wary of any ‘official disclosure’ when it arrives. We can’t rely on official sources to offer up the whole truth, or a truth unpolluted by corporate and other agendas.

It is always important to do your own research. As Dr. Brian O’Leary, former NASA astronaut and Princeton physics professor told us, “there is abundant evidence that we are being contacted, that civilizations have been visiting us for a very long time.” (source)

Enough statements, documents, and whistleblower testimony are out there for you to come to your own conclusions about this phenomenon. And when it comes time for official government disclosure, it might be a good idea to avoid the television altogether.

If you’d like to read more of our articles on the subject, which deal with UFOs, possible friendly/’un-freindly’ contact, and other related topics (such as physics, paradigm shift, human origin, and more), you can visit the exopolitics section of our website and browse through that entire archive.

