James Gilliland on Fade to Black with Jimmy Church

James Gilliland is a best-selling author, internationally known lecturer, minister, counselor, multiple Near Death Experiencer and contactee.

He is recognized world-wide as the founder of the Gilliland Estate, previously referred to and commonly known as the ECETI Ranch (Enlightened Contact with ExtraTerrestrial Intelligence) where he documents and shares amazing multi-dimensional contact phenomenon.

James’s books include: Reunion with Source, Becoming Gods, and The Ultimate Soul Journey. He is the host of the documentary Contact Has Begun and has been featured on His Story, The History Channel, UFOs then and Now, UFO Hot-spots, ABC, Fox News, BBC Danny Dyer Special and Paranormal State.

He is a speaker at events such as the International UFO Congress, Contact in the Desert and the Star Knowledge Conferences.

This article (James Gilliland Live at ECETI Ranch with Jimmy Church) was originally published on Fade to Black and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

