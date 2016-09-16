Kauilapele’s Commentary on False SSP Whistleblowers

17 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Stillness in the Storm Editor: I enjoyed KP’s commentary on this story of false whistleblowers. This a topic of discussion that is rarely raised other than behind closed doors, but it needs to be discussed.

I felt his comment about seeing these galactic beings as family and not gods to be worshiped was quite appropriate.

How we handle these tests of our personal discernment and social reaction will be revealing.

Will we form a witch hunt to lynch anyone who is labeled a disinfo agent? Or will we practice forgiveness yet adhere to the truth as much as possible? The middle path of the razors edge is where we walk with integrity and harmlessness, defending against falseness while nurturing and healing those who fall under it’s spell.

– Justin, Stillness in the Storm

Corey Goode, SBA Blog 9-14-16… “Beware of false SSP Whistleblowers”

by Kauilapele, September 14th 2016

I feel this is a very helpful posting by Corey. I’ve added a few more of my own comments about all this in a following post.

One note I will make here is that I feel it is very important to stay true to one’s “Higher (and/or Deeper) Innards” with all of this. I’m sure there are the “blissed out about Galactics and Disclosure” people who so want to see them and/or experience “contact” with them, that they end up creating their own “contact scenario” in their own minds. In my view, the bottom line is, “Stay grounded, and get real and stay real with one’s Self…Higher Self”.

Personally, I have not been contacted by the Blue Avians… ever (even though my favorite color has always been blue). I do feel I’ve had some type of contact with Andromedans as well as Pleiadeans. But that was my own sense of “contact”, which occurred in a way that “meant something” (whatever that means) to me. And me alone. But I do not try and copy other people’s “contact scenarios” and claim them as my own. Nor do I make any of these “Galactic Beings” into “gods” or try to make a religion out of them. They are simply part of my family… my Cosmic Family.

For me the principle is this: “‘Contact’ and ‘Disclosure’ is very, very personal, very, very unique, and very, very much an ‘inside job’ for each person.”

Highlights are below.

“There are a lot of people trying to bend the info I have released into their own belief systems and UFO religions. They just have to make this new info fit into their currently held belief systems.

“Those who say they have recently met w/the Blue Avians or Golden Triangle Head beings and say they “know” where the Blue Avians come from are providing extremely inaccurate information that is actually causing much confusion… It is also convoluting the entire disclosure movement.

“I have spoken with a number of actual SSP insiders, many very recently, who have contacted me as well as many hundreds of people who have been seeing Blue Orbs and Blue Avians (Yes Confirmed). If someone says they have “met” a blue avian and spoken with it but does not know their “greeting”… They are not being truthful.

“Some of these people are cooking up detailed stories for attention while others may have fallen under the influence of some of the Voice Of God technology that is floating around… All I can say is put on your discernment filters more now than ever.”

Source: Kauilapele

A Kp note or two about Corey’s last (9-14-16) post… (or, “Let’s get personal about this ‘Contact thing’”)

by Kauilapele, September 14th 2016

These are a few additional comments (notes) I had revolving around this recent Kp blog posting ofCorey Goode’s post. What I said in that is below.

[from this previous post]

and I AM A COSMIC BEING

Source – Kauilapele's Blog Sources: https://kauilapele.wordpress.com/2016/09/14/correy-goode-sba-blog-9-14-16-beware-of-false-ssp-whistleblowers/ https://kauilapele.wordpress.com/2016/09/14/a-kp-note-or-two-about-coreys-last-9-14-16-post-or-lets-get-personal-about-this-contact-thing/ Via: Stillness in the Storm Related: Beware of false SSP Whistleblowers