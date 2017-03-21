Large fireballs explode around the world in March 2017: Sweden, USA, UK, Germany, Pakistan, Australia

15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



This is a compilation of videos featuring fireballs disintegrating in the sky of different countries around the world.

By Strange Sounds

Lots of meteor explosions although the month of March isn’t known for any big meteor showers.

Large blue-green meteor fireball explodes over Sweden producing a sonic boom – March 20, 2017

A huge blue fireball disintegrated over Sweden, lighting up the whole sky, around 20:30 UTC (21:30 CET) on March 20, 2017. The huge space rock was reported from Stockholm, Uppsala and Örebro. In eastern Uppland a sonic boom was also reported.

Green fireball strikes greater Vancouver, Canada – March 16, 2017

A fireball was sighted speeding across the skies of the Metro Vancouver area on March 16.

This footage, filmed by Tammy Kwan shows the bright ball flying above Pitt Meadows, British Columbia.

Long lasting white meteor disintegrates over Orange, Australia – March 15, 2017

A meteor fireball blasting to Earth was spotted near Orange about 7.45pm on March 15, 2017.

Just another nice bright meteor, known as a fireball with a fiery tail.

Exploding meteor fireball causes panic in Pakistan´s mountainous north – March 15, 2017

The loud boom detonated and rumbled locals in the Gilgit, Ghizer and neighbouring Diamer district at around 9 PM on March 15, 2017.

Officials calmed panicked residents after corroborating the mysterious sky event was a fireball exploding in loud booms while disintegrating.

2 meteors light up the sky of Switzerland and Germany in 4 hours interval – March 11, 2017

A nice meteor was captured over South Germany by cameras at Montsevelier, Jura on 11.03.2017, 00:57:43 UTC.

4 hours earlier, the same camera had photographed another bright meteor over the Canton Ticino, Switzerland.

Bright green, fragmenting meteor fireball reported over northern UK – March 1, 2017

The American Meteor Society (AMS) has received 24 reports about a fireball seen over England and Scotland on Wednesday, March 1st 2017 around 18:54 UT.

Those are the reported meteor fireballs, some may have been forgotten in this list. Please add them in the comments below.

This article (Large fireballs explode around the world in March 2017: Sweden, USA, UK, Germany, Pakistan, Australia) was originally published on Strange Sounds and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.