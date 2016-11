6 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Unknown lights were seen and recorded in the sky above UFO hotspot Lake Michigan. This was filmed on 26th September 2016.

Mysterious lights in the sky over lake Michigan. They appear to be some kind of hovering aircraft, but move far too slow to be airplanes.

Source: Latest UFO Sightings

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!