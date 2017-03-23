The Event Chronicle
This lenticular cloud reflected in a rainbow looks like a spaceship taking off over Scotland

Look at these insane pictures of an unusual lenticular cloud above a rainbow captured in Scotland a few days ago.

By Strange Sounds

It looks like a UFO spaceship taking off back into space!

This lenticular cloud over a rainbow was taken by Trish Macfarlane from Rickarton, Scotland on March 13, 2017. via BBC

It really looks like something from a sci-fi film. The lens-shaped clouds are called lenticular clouds. Rain or light snow above the atmosphere would have added the rainbow reflections.

A UFO is taking off. via BBC

There are extreme colours. Lenticular clouds can be mistaken for UFOs. This one like a spaceship going back to space.

Lenticualr cloud and rainbow! Just fantastic! via BBC

UFO or not those pics are fantastic!

