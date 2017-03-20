Linda Moulton Howe: What is happening behind the scenes to break open the truth that we’re not alone in this universe

21 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



PHENOMENON Radio’s Thursday, March 16, 2017, broadcast with Co-Hosts John Burroughs and Earthfiles Reporter and Editor Linda Moulton Howe for March 2017 updates about what is happening behind the scenes in U. S. and beyond to break open the truth that we’re not alone in this universe — with Grant Cameron, Producer of PresidentialUFO.com, from Winnipeg, Canada.

Guest: Grant Cameron on Disclosure Coming Summer 2017

Hosts: Linda Moulton Howe & John Burroughs

