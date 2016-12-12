The ‘Lost City’ of Antarctica Shock Claims Massive Ancient Civilization Lies Frozen Beneath Mile of Antarctic Ice – and Could Even Be Atlantis

43 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Stillness in the Storm Editor: It is quite interesting that the day after Corey Goode and David Wilcock release their update saying that the media will begin to feature stories regarding the discovery of ancient ruins found beneath the ice of Antarctica, the following article is published. It talks about many of the same elements as was discussed by Wilcock and Goode, but does not explicitly state that their update was the source for The Sun article.

The Sun is a UK daily tabloid newspaper, which means that wild and fringe stories regularly appear there, and as a result, information is often disregarded by the masses merely by being showcased in the magazine. Therefore, this coverage could be part of a “damage control” effort to smear those treating the story of ancient ruins in the southernmost continent seriously.

Goode said in his update that an active campaign to discredit secret space program whistleblowers has already begun.

I was able to confirm through other sources that these three individuals were not attempting to discredit me. I then contacted them for a full download. (source)

Goode and Wilcock also discussed a partial disclosure agenda that is actively being pushed at the moment. It involves the release of only some of the whole truth that has been intentionally withheld from the public for centuries, such as crimes against humanity, child trafficking, and pedophilia, the existence of extraterrestrial presences and history, free energy and antigravity technology, and much more.

Under the partial disclosure plan, certain aspects of what has been hidden will be revealed to satisfy the growing demand for the truth within the awakening masses. But the full data set will remain hidden for at least 100 years, ensuring that the most damning information that implicates criminal elements within society escape the people’s justice. These same criminal elements are the ones behind the secret space program, the banking system, destruction of the environment, and the exploitation of the Earth and beyond.

WHAT IS PARTIAL DISCLOSURE SHAPING UP TO LOOK LIKE? The Partial Disclosure plan includes some admission of wrong-doing, an outing and punishing of mid-level people, and a beneficial global financial reset. The cosmic aspect of the plan appears to involve three key revelations, perhaps in different stages: A formal, public disclosure of the MIC SSP. They have two large, cloaked orbital platforms, flying black triangle craft, and the ability to travel throughout our solar system. The unveiling of ancient, high-tech ruins in Antarctica that have been newly excavated. This will prove that “Atlantis” was very real, and far more advanced than we thought. The revealing of extremely ancient ruins – over 1.8 billion years old – within the Earth and throughout our solar system, often made of a crystalline transparent aluminum alloy. Although this sounds pretty and would be a great leap forward, this is still only a “Partial Disclosure” that leaves gaping holes in our understanding. (source)