The ‘Lost City’ of Antarctica Shock Claims Massive Ancient Civilization Lies Frozen Beneath Mile of Antarctic Ice – and Could Even Be Atlantis

Stillness in the Storm Editor: It is quite interesting that the day after Corey Goode and David Wilcock release their update saying that the media will begin to feature stories regarding the discovery of ancient ruins found beneath the ice of Antarctica, the following article is published. It talks about many of the same elements as was discussed by Wilcock and Goode, but does not explicitly state that their update was the source for The Sun article.
The Sun is a UK daily tabloid newspaper, which means that wild and fringe stories regularly appear there, and as a result, information is often disregarded by the masses merely by being showcased in the magazine. Therefore, this coverage could be part of a “damage control” effort to smear those treating the story of ancient ruins in the southernmost continent seriously.
Goode said in his update that an active campaign to discredit secret space program whistleblowers has already begun.
I was able to confirm through other sources that these three individuals were not attempting to discredit me. I then contacted them for a full download. (source)
WHAT IS PARTIAL DISCLOSURE SHAPING UP TO LOOK LIKE?
The Partial Disclosure plan includes some admission of wrong-doing, an outing and punishing of mid-level people, and a beneficial global financial reset.
The cosmic aspect of the plan appears to involve three key revelations, perhaps in different stages:
- A formal, public disclosure of the MIC SSP. They have two large, cloaked orbital platforms, flying black triangle craft, and the ability to travel throughout our solar system.
- The unveiling of ancient, high-tech ruins in Antarctica that have been newly excavated. This will prove that “Atlantis” was very real, and far more advanced than we thought.
- The revealing of extremely ancient ruins – over 1.8 billion years old – within the Earth and throughout our solar system, often made of a crystalline transparent aluminum alloy.
Although this sounds pretty and would be a great leap forward, this is still only a “Partial Disclosure” that leaves gaping holes in our understanding. (source)
Assuming that the above claims by Goode are true, the following article by The Sun would service two goals. For now, it will act as a way to discredit people talking about ancient ruins and secret bases in Antarctica (Goode and other whistleblowers), even though former astronaut Buzz Aldrin and Secretary of State John Kerry both went there recently.
Later, after Goode and other SSP whistleblowers, like William Tompkins, have been thoroughly discredited, an official disclosure of the Antarctic ruins can begin, likely involving exposé’s of documented evidence, like videos, photographs, and artifacts.
This more official disclosure will come from hand-picked operatives within another secret space program run by the military industrial complex (MIC) that is far less aware of all the activities occurring on Earth and beyond. Goode contends that this MIC SSP is completely unaware of the greater SSP, which has colonies all throughout the solar system, trade agreements with over 900 extraterrestrial groups, and has technology that is similar to what is depicted in the science fiction series Star Trek. Humanity has the ability to travel the stars with great speed and precision.
What ultimately plays out remains unclear, but there are too many correlations between the full disclosure narrative and the below article to dismiss them as coincidence.
THE ‘LOST CITY’ OF ANTARCTICA
Shock claims massive ancient civilisation lies frozen beneath mile of Antarctic ice – and could even be Atlantis
Conspiracy theorists believe that there is a secret city which has frozen over – and it could even be the Lost City of Atlantis
By Jennifer Hale
THERE could be a hidden city frozen underneath Antarctica, according to shock claims.
The huge continent is an icy mass, and is currently only inhabited by scientific researchers and penguins thanks to its freezing temperatures.
Rumours of a hidden city have been floating about for years, as conspiracy theorists and even some scientists claim the freezing continent is actually the home of the legendary Lost City of Atlantis.
One scientific theory claims that once upon a time Antarctica was ice-free and home to an ancient civilisation.
The theory, called crustal displacement, alleges that movements in the Earth’s crust meant that large parts of Antarctica were ice-free 12,000 years ago and people could have lived there.
Allegedly, a society could have existed ‘prehistory’, coming to an end with the last Ice Age which froze over the continent.
And this could have been Atlantis, a mythical city founded by people who were half god and half human which was first mentioned by Greek philosopher Plato in 360BC.
Speculation over the location of the legendary long-lost city is rife, with others believing it to have been near the Greek island of Santorini.
Antarctica’s secret city was apparently ‘”confirmed” by an ancient map called the Piri Reis map, compiled in 1513 from military intelligence.
It appears to show the Antarctic coast hundreds of years before it was discovered, but was denounced by many scholars at the time.
However, earlier this year photos from NASA appeared to reveal traces of a human settlement underneath the ice.
The pictures, taken using remote sensing photography for NASA’s Operation IceBridge mission to Antarctica, show what online sleuths believe could be a city.
Google Earth images also appeared to show a pyramid poking out of the tundra, with enthusiasts claiming that it is proof humanity once lived in the area and built a man-made structure.
The fascinating discovery comes just weeks after scientists revealed the Earth could be heading for another mini ice age caused by the Sun “going blank”.
Conspiracy theorists went wild earlier this year when a video claiming to be from the lost city emerged.
It appeared to show extensive ancient ruins hidden in the ice, and was a video supposedly ‘left behind’ by a California TV crew who have been missing since 2002.
Archaeologist Jonathan Gray claimed that the US government is trying to block the video from being seen because it reveals there is a “massive archaeological dig under way two miles beneath the ice”.
But that’s not the wildest claim – with several online websites claiming that there is a city in Antarctica and HITLER knew about it, making it a secret Nazi base.
The wild claims state that the Nazis claimed an area of Antarctica as German territory and sent an expedition there.
They then allegedly mapped the area and discovered a network of rivers and caves, one of which led to a large geothermal lake.
A city-sized base was built there, called “Base 22 or New Berlin”, and supposedly was home to not only Nazis but also the Illuminati.
However, things get even weirder, with suggestions that the Germans discovered abandoned alien technology OR contacted aliens, and used it to make super weapons.
And some people think the rumoured base still exists, with the Germans, aliens, and the Illuminati planning to launch a New World Order from it.
In October, explorers discovered the remnants of a secret Nazi base hidden deep in the Arctic, just 600 miles from the North Pole.
Whatever beings may be inhabiting the base, they’ll need to make sure to wrap up warm – with one unlucky Antarctic explorer revealing this week he is suffering from the painful-sounding condition Polar Penis.
Source: The Sun
Via: Stillness in the Storm