The Lyrans and Vegans — Our Cosmic Human Ancestors

The ancestral line of all the human races in our Galaxy

It is appropriate to begin the discussion of these ‘off world’ extraterrestrial races and their main activities by focusing on a star system that has been described as the source for the spread of human civilization in the Milky Way galaxy, the constellation of Lyra. One of the first ‘contactees’ to describe Lyra was Billy Meier who received much public attention as a result of his alleged visits from Pleiadians/Plejarans from 1975 to 1986 which he supported with material evidence that continues to confound those skeptical of Meier’s claims. Comprehensive investigations by a number of individuals and organizations found that Meier’s evidence was not fabricated and therefore constituted significant support for his testimony of extraterrestrial contact. Due to the amount of physical evidence he had provided over the years, Meier has gained great credibility, and the consistency and coherence of his testimonies suggest that he is indeed an important spokesperson for an extraterrestrial race.

Meier was told by his Pleiadians contacts of the star system of Lyra and its human inhabitants:

The “Swiss” Pleiadians have described their ancient ancestry, and consequently ours, as originating (before the Pleiades) in a far Star-system in a star group near what we now know as the Ring Nebula of Lyra, for which we have called them Lyrans in the same manner as we refer to the human beings from what we call the Pleiades. These early Lyrans in their numerous migrations in their great Space Arks went to many other star systems and found suitable habitations, and put down colonies, such of which flourished and eventually launched their own space travelers.

Meier further reported of a physical contact with a Lyran ship in 1977 where the Lyrans described their world and the other star systems with whom they cooperated Alex Collier describes the start of the Lyran civilization as revealed to him by extraterrestrials from Andromeda:

Based on the age of the Suns and the planets in our galaxy, it was decided that the human life form was to be created in the Lyran system. The human race lived there for approximately 40 million years, evolving. The orientation of the human race in Lyrae was agricultural in nature. Apparently, we were very plentiful and abundant, and lived in peace.

The Lyrans posses Nordic features and are quite possibly the ‘Elohim’ described in religious traditions both on Earth and around the galaxy. Due to the Lyrans role in the genesis of the human presence in the galaxy, the Lyrans can understandably be argued to have the most detailed understanding of human origins and galactic history. They can be described as the ‘Galactic historians’ for the human species. It can be inferred that the Lyrans help in disseminating the truth about the evolution of human races in the galaxy, and have a deep understanding of galactic human culture and of the ‘human spirit’. The Lyrans have been further described as follows:

Those from Lyra have an affinity for origins and ancient histories. So they would be useful to you to understand the past in order to transform it. As you understand your past and your origins you may be able in consciousness to go back, pattern by and pattern, peel off the layers of the onion, and find your true nature. They would be excellent guides in this process, this psychological process for humanity, of understanding its motivations and its history and how it came to be.

In conclusion, the Lyrans’ main activities are in disseminating the unique history of the human race in the galaxy, and assisting in understanding human motivations and potentials. The global solutions the Lyrans provide include accurate information about human history, understanding galactic history, discovery of the human essence, diplomacy and conflict resolution, and global education.

Vega

According to Billy Meier, another race of extraterrestrials that physically contacted him were from the Vega star system within the constellation of Lyra. The Vegans were a darker or ‘blue’ and/or red skinned group of humans, and were likely the ‘blue race’ of advanced humans mentioned in various Vedic texts, and from whom the Hindu gods Vishnu and Krishna derived. The Brazilian contactee, Jefferson Souza, claims that he met the Vegans of Lyra, who he described as looking very similar to natives of India. According to Alex Collier, Vega was the first star system in Lyra to be populated by humans.

In addition to the Nordic looking humans from Lyra, the Vegans played an important colonizing role throughout the Galaxy.

One of the first extraterrestrial races who came to Earth were … humans from worlds that exist within another dimension in the area of the Lyra and Vega systems. The Lyrans, together with the Vegans, came to Earth initially 22 million years ago. Their stay here was very brief and they continued their travels to other star clusters and planets. Their history is largely obscure, even though assault groups occasionally continued to return to Earth. Approximately 389,000 years ago, several million Lyrans and Vegans again left their native worlds, entered our order of space and time in this dimension, and came to Earth where they mingled with the Earthlings.

Significantly, the results of the Vegans and Lyrans interbreeding with humans paralleled events described in the Book of Enoch where the ‘Nephilim’ intermarried with humans and produced a race of giants that eventually died off. Meier describes these events as follows

They procreated in the normal manner and through the manipulation of genes by genetic engineers. The results of the genetic engineering produced beings that were part human, part animal, and included giants, titans, and other creatures. In the course of hundreds and thousands of years these creatures were displaced once again, and eventually died out because they could not reproduce or because conditions for their life forms proved fatal for them.

Further parallelling events described in the Book of Enoch where the leaders of the Nephilim were punished for their activities on Earth, Meier describes how the ringleaders of the Vegans and Lyrans were responsible for numerous transgressions against the native peoples of Earth and other worlds:

The many millions of Lyrans and Vegans, who had left their native worlds, were headed by 144,207 leaders and sub-leaders, etc., who reigned over their followers in a rather hierarchic manner. The leaders also transferred this behavior to Earth humans with whom they had intermingled in the past to create human descendants of various types. These 144,207 leaders and their subordinates were, indeed, the ringleaders who were essentially responsible for the misdeeds, false teachings, and false religions which were absorbed and imitated by humans on Earth. Not everything the leaders brought to Earth was evil, false, or criminal, however; many valuable items and ideas were presented to the Earthlings with regard to crafts, professions, philosophies, ways of thinking, medicine, technology, and many other things.

Alex Collier refers to a devastating galactic war in Lyra but its cause was external.According to Meier, the Vegans returning to Earth in the present era, are attempting to assist humanity, atone for past mistakes and to assist Vegan starseeds] Like the Lyrans, the global solutions the Vegans provide include accurate information about human history and the Vegan heritage, understanding galactic history, discovery of the human essence, diplomacy and conflict resolution, and global education.

Now, I am going to talk about the Lyrans.

When I am talking about the Lyrans and the human race as a whole, I am talking about us and our ancestors and all the ancestors of the ancient Lyran genetic line. Before I even get to that I am just going to read the first sentence that I have on humans. The Human Race is unusual in having all of its member’s races derive from one genetic line. That is an amazing thing.

Now, let’s talk about the Lyrans and then we can talk about the humans some more. Their skin color is Gold, amber, blue and/or red. The color of the stars in their planetary systems is what caused their skin tint to change, depending on the frequency and the UV, ultraviolet scale of their stars. They are of mammalian descent.

They are the only human race to have full empathy senses and full psionic abilities and have experienced “quantum probability control.” I’m still working on what that means [Laughter] you have to remember these are extraterrestrial races who know all this stuff. They are also considered today a retired race that has very little intercourse with other main civilizations. In the past, on Earth, they were known as Bodhisattva.

They have been known to monitor and provide guidance for some planetary systems. Some planetary systems today see them as their protectors and guides. They are worshiped in other words. What is interesting is that the Lyrans prefer to live on ringed worlds. They have a preference for it. On the Andromedan Council they are known as an elder race, which carries great prestige on the Council, because extra-terrestrial civilizations, ladies and gentlemen, really pay close attention to genetic lineage.

Now we are going to talk to the human race as a whole, how the Andromedans see the human race.

The human race is unusual in having all of its member races derive from one genetic line. This accounts for the remarkable casual interactions of the great human civilizations, but for better or for worse, human galactic civilizations, even if they compose a single clan have diverse evolutionary histories.

Each culture is very different in the way they have evolved. Not as a species, but as a culture. Misunderstandings and conflicts have occurred. Traditions exist to minimize the likelihood of misunderstandings and to lesson the negative consequences of any miscommunications that might occur.

So they were sentient enough to know that they had to put things in place to try to minimize human vs. human war. In addition, the behavior of individuals does reflect on the species and the clan. This is an Andromedan human race sharing this with us that the actions of individuals of those races do reflect on the entire clan.

None are faulted for polite or proper behavior. Informality is always at risk of being misconstrued or miscommunicated. The traditions of human interaction were developed by the ancestors over the ages. When an elder race insists that a new civilization observe traditions; for example: The Andromedans come down they introduce themselves, they say “ok, boys, it’s time to go to the show.”

The show being the Andromedan Council, we are being asked to be invited to the Andromedan Council. What they will do is they will teach us the tradition, the proper way of introducing yourself, of acting before all these civilizations because you will be misinterpreted if you walk in “Yo, man, whaz happenin’?” You will be completely misunderstood. [Laughter]

It helps the young races build a culture that will function well in galactic civilization, as well as help guarantee that this young race will become a virtuous and productive member of the Galactic Commonwealth.

That is exactly Moraney’s verbiage, I took it word for word – the Galactic Commonwealth.

It is important that all humans be as polite as possible. This helps both the young and the old cultures because many of the old cultures are socio-biologically dependent on ritual. They have become so conditioned that this is just the way you do it. They traditions are so deeply embedded that they are not going to change. We have that same situation here on our planet. And can be psychologically disturbed by informal and rude behavior. If the occasion calls for it apologize and then speak only when spoken to. Never touch a fellow elder race person unless you are specifically asked to.

That leads me to something I was taught when I was brought on board and I met other races. This is what the Andromendans do when they meet another race. And I was taught to teach this to everyone here which I’ve done, and I am going to do it again.

When you have a contact and you are standing before an extra-terrestrial or extra-terrestrials you stand yourself square, you bow, never taking your eyes off of them and you say:

“It is the manner and custom when entering my space that permission be asked”.

You say it very clearly, because what you are doing is you are declaring your sovereignty and you are declaring your space. Alright, because we are not that well thought of, so it is important to do something like this. You have ten seconds to make a good first impression.

“It is the manner and custom when entering my space that permission be asked.”

We would have to say it verbally. They would probably respond telepathically.

Q: And if we didn’t say that?

AC: There is always the possibility that your space would be violated. The Greys (Dows) would, absolutely. But nobody knows to do that. And besides they wouldn’t approach you that way, they always steal you out of bed because they are little frigging cowards. No, I don’t have any charge on that. [Laughter]

Most human galactic races have three languages and these difference markers are: formal, informal and differential.

The differential apparently is what is used in a lot of politics, galactic politics. The formal is when you are addressing your own race, like state of the union; it is also when you are talking to elders. If I am a young Terran and I am addressing an elder of my race, I am to use the formal. The informal, is informal, “Yo blood, whaz happenin’?” [Laughter].

The informal marker is not used ever in public. Always ask if both parties are comfortable with the informal language. I would have to say, “Mike, do you mind if I talk trash?” And Mike would have to say “Sure, man, talk trash.” [Laughter]

Then we are both agreed and I can talk trash.

It’s probably a bad example……

The formal marker is always used in public because you always want to regard your partner in conversation as worthy of respect.

The prestige of a mature race is always subject to debate.

The first measure of the general rule of prestige is number one the age of the race.

The second index is the race’s lineage. It all comes back to genetics.

The third index is the number and size of the race or the clan or the tribe. In standard introductions, always include identification by full name, species name, any relevant titles, and your home planetary system.

Species name and planetary system, e.g., Sol, Terra 3: because our star is known as Sol. We are Terra which is third planet from the sun.

The Lyrans are the original white Aryan Race and what is left of the Aryans is the Pleaidians and Andromedans. Birth of the humanoid race has all of the genetic DNA from this area. Ancient Lyrans were the Titans. The giants Bigfoot also descended from Lyrans. All life destroyed on Lyra and the ring Nebula eye Og God. Lyra consists of 14 inhabited planets, three planets were destroyed during the wars Bila, Teka and Merok. 50 million were slaughtered. Lyrans started the Black League. The Black Dragon.

Lyrans grew into Sirian, Arcturian, Antarian, Pleaidian, Andromedan, Cygnus Alphan, Alpha Centauri, Sagittarius A & B, Cassiopia, all human evolution. Based upon genetically human forms in higher realms and very highly evolved Universes, it was decided that many forms of life would be created here in Lyra because it appeared to be ideal as far as the age of the Suns and Planets and the length of probable stability.

The human race would have time to evolve and create space exploration and gravitate by means of energy and spiritual recognition into planetary civilizations and that those races would in turn create there own root races and life. It was also important that these races be allowed to manifest and create different aspects of ourselves mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Thus we would be creating diversity and expressing our own need to create.

As the human race fragmented, the races moved, traveled, and settled many different planets in many systems as space travel evolved. The human became aware of other planetary civilizations in theses systems. Different cultures meet and grew. Belief systems clashed or spread. New thoughts of Philosophy or technologies came into being. Mankind was evolving.

A very strong social community developed between all in the Lyra System. The Lyrans were a very peaceful race on the whole. There were disagreements and light conflicts, but much was always cleared and resolved. The Lyrans learned to adapt to virtually all of the planetary environments that they settled.

They learned to live in complete harmony with their respective planets. They developed agricultural communities that were literally awesome. They were not only efficient and could feed billions of beings, but it was actually enhancing the planet itself and creating an even wealthier environment. All aspects of life seem to benefit from the Lyran’s commitment to be at one with their home planets.

At the same time, the life expectancy was between 300 – 425 years on the average. This was to increase by 3 times later, but everyone worked as a community. They were not in service of self, but were a race that beat as one heart, and shared and moved in the same direction as a whole and would try to make sure that none of their race would lag or fall too far behind the whole.

In other words,

“The needs of the many, out weigh the needs of the few.”

They were an incredible role model for all humanity that followed to this present moment.

The human race is history. The works of the mind are a record of that history, for the whole record of the human race is in one man. If you read these words then you are a part of Lyran heritage and a part of you carries this history within.

I want to talk to you about Lyra and how the human race colonized our galaxy. Based on the age of the Suns and the planets in our galaxy, it was decided that the human life form was to be created in the Lyran system. The human race lived there for approximately 40 million years, evolving. The orientation of the human race in Lyra was agricultural in nature. Apparently, we were very plentiful and abundant, and lived in peace.

Then, one day, huge craft appeared in the sky. A large ship came out of the huge craft and approached the planet Bila, and reptilians from Alpha Draconis disembarked. Apparently, the Alpha Draconians and the Lyrans were afraid of each other. I told you before that the Alpha Draconians were apparently the first race in our galaxy to have interstellar space travel, and have had this capability for 4 billion years. Well, when the Draconians came and saw Bila, with all its abundance and food and natural resources, the Draconians wanted to control it. There was apparently a mis-communication or misunderstanding between the Draconians and Lyran humans. The Lyrans wanted to know more about the Draconians before some kind of “assistance” was offered. The Draconians mistook the communication as a refusal, and subsequently destroyed three out of 14 planets in the Lyran system. The Lyrans were basically defenseless. The planets Bila, Teka and Merck were destroyed. Over 50 million Lyran humans were killed. It is at this point in history that the Draconians began to look at humans as a food source. This is how old the struggle is between the reptilian and human races. All human life was seeded in Lyra in our galaxy. The human species was not created in Lyra. It was seeded there from somewhere else.

Where the human race originally came from the Andromedans have not yet discovered themselves. I don’t know if other races have.My understanding is that the human race originally, our ancestors, were literally brought in by another race that acted as steward.What they have told me is that the human races were evolving in Lyra within many solar systems in that star system. The reason they chose that system was because of the frequencies of the sun were sufficient to permit the human physical form, as it was then with 12 strands of DNA and 15 feet tall and about 400-500 pounds. Now, according to the Andromedans, another race appeared and came out of a higher dimensional realm and helped seed the human race in this galaxy. While they were doing this, there was already another previously seeded race in our galaxy – a reptilian race. They were seeded here from another universe located in another space-time dimension. The reptilians were brought to our galaxy and seeded here.

They are who we now know as the Alpha Draconians. Their original lineage is a race known as the Ciakar, and they have a caste system based on genetics. As we go through this and explain how everything happened, you will see some incredible similarities with not only what has happened to our planet, but also what has happened to other races. So, what happened is that the human race, agricultural in nature, was evolving in Lyra. They eventually began to develop space travel, and as they were still developing space travel and working together, several large Draconian craft showed up and they were startled.

The reptilians were the first race in our galaxy to develop space travel. At some point, the humans and the reptilians on these giant craft began to communicate, and the story that has been handed down tells us that the Draconians wanted to control the wealth that they saw on these Lyran planets.the Draconians showed up, they were driven and motivated to explore space to search for food. All races have their different motives for doing what they do. The situation for the Draconians was that they were migrating and building up their original population so fast that they had to develop space travel. As they moved out into the galaxy, they would find planets and moons with resources they could use. They continued to migrate, taking what they needed when they needed it, and moved on. When they got to Lyrae, they discovered several solar systems with incredible planets which had water, food and lush vegetation. They immediately wanted to control this space route, because they realized the value of the resources. When the approached the Lyrans, the Lyrans were extremely suspicious of the reptilians, because the Ciakar element of the race were very aggressive. It is their way.

So, we have two races who had previously thought they were alone on the galaxy who come into contact with each other. We are talking about two antithetical races in many ways. This is approximately 572 million years ago. Apparently there was a misunderstanding in communication, wherein the Ciakar were asking for access to the food and the minerals. The Lyraens , apparently didn’t understand what the Draconians wanted, and wanted to know more about the Ciakar. In other words, they were not about to hand control over planets in their system to the Draconians without really knowing who they were dealing with. Apparently the Ciakar interpreted the hesitation of the Lyrans as a “denial” of their request and took offense. Within hours they began attacking the Lyran system, which didn’t really have any weapons.

It was the attack by the Ciakar that forced the Lyrans to migrate out of that system and spread out into the galaxy. It also forced them to develop weapons. One of the considerations the Lyrans had as they spread through space was to search for water, because humans have to have water. The Andromedan perspective is that some Lyrans found an asteroid that had a great deal of ice-water and hid inside this asteroid, and there they began to develop their own identity. They continued to explore space and look for solar systems that would sustain them. The human race continued to evolve and went to the Vega system, Deneb, the Sirian and Rigel systems, and all these star systems all over the galaxy. So, they were on these ships fleeing the reptilian invasion, growing their own food on the craft and looking for water, and the human race became very adaptable and creative. Once we understand our lineage and our relationship to the galaxy, we as a race are going to be very proud of who we were, and who we can be now. We are not done with our evolution. The encounter between the two races in Lyra is apparently were the reptilians had their first taste of human flesh, and they liked it. Moraney told me about how the Draconian races, during the war against the Lyran races, realized that humans needed water.

They positioned their large ships in strategic systems that contained a lot of water in order to prevent the humans from gaining access to it. It was literally a way for the Draconians to force the humans out of the galaxy. To the degree that they could monitor the charted systems with water, they would place their craft there and attack humans who came there. This is why the human races from Lyra independently evolved technologies to acquire water sources, from comets and other sources.

It was the ancient Lyrans when they colonized this part of the galaxy. They kept moving through the galaxy. They migrated out of Lyra because of a war. What they would do is find certain planetary systems that had minerals, resources, water, and things that they needed. They would then try to stabilize those planetary systems using technology that they had. They would then go in, mine and pull out the resources they needed. They would continue their building mining equipment and spacecraft. They needed to stabilize the solar system so that they could extract the minerals which also meant they had to live there for awhile setting up colonies. That is why there are so many ruins on so many of our moons and planets.

