Mysterious Blue Spiral Appears In The Sky Over Mexico

34 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Kat Martin spotted this weird blue spiral in the sky over Mexico on December 7, 2016.

My first reaction was “lens flare” but this blue spiral is too perfect and it reminds me the Norway spiral years ago. Moreover, I have never heard of a blue spiral lens flare.

But what makes it even stranger is the round red object at some distance behind the blue spiral.

Could it be a blue electromagnetic pulse originating from an unknown source or maybe it is a holographic display realized by a technology which is unknown to us?

But what about the red object behind the spiral? There is a logical explanation for this phenomenon?

Source: UFO Sightings Hotspot

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!