Mysterious ‘sphere’ spotted in NASA’s Sun images (VIDEO)

Editor Note: Looks like someone at RT follows Pamela Johnson! Now we’ve got shout outs to GaiaPortal and Blue Spheres on RT News. Nice One! 🙂

(RT) A perplexing sphere was spotted on images recently taken by NASA’s pair of satellites watching the Sun. The object, which is seemingly zooming past the Sun, has set UFO conspiracy theorists into a frenzy over what the object could be.

The images dated November 17, 2016 can be found on NASA’s Stereo Science Center website with “Ahead HI1”Telesope view selected.

The series of frames, which lack annotation explaining the phenomenon, have sparked online theories, including a video posted by the UFOMania channel on YouTube.

The video, which has been viewed over 67,000 times, garnered many excited comments, but some were sceptical.

“Nasa would never be so careless to allow something like this to reach the public. And it looks like something is projecting this image in space, holographic perhaps or project blue beam,” said YouTube user Mike Sovereign.

Another user ‘oiTzBiGJo’ pointed out that it could be “a project blue beam” rather than a UFO.

Several commenters said the “sphere” could actually be nothing more than a lense flare on the telescope’s optics.

The images were also reposted by Facebook user Pamela Johnson, who stated that she thought the frames showed a craft from a group called the “Blue Spheres,” adding that there is “nothing to fear.”

Scientific experts have not yet commented on the images.

The twin spacecraft from NASA’s STEREO mission was launched ten years ago and has managed to gather striking visuals of the sun, including the first-ever simultaneous view of the whole star at once.

Source: RT News