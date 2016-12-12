The Event Chronicle
Mysterious spherical cloud hovers over Fujisawa, Japan
Mysterious spherical cloud hovers over Fujisawa, Japan

This mysterious perfectly spherical cloud was seen hovering over the city of Fujisawa, Japan on December 6, 2016.

So, what the heck is that again?

This mysterious perfectly spherical cloud was seen hovering over the city of Fujisawa, Japan on December 6, 2016. via Twitter @pmxpvrtmx (Poppy)

Look at this incredible looking globe cloud. It was apparently taken in the sky over Fujisawa in Kanagawa Prefecture near Tokyo’s southern border.

This picture of a similar round cloud was taken over the city of Koriyama in the prefecture of Fukushima in November 2015. via Twitter

The fluffy ball cloud is so weird looking, that many people are questioning the authenticity of the photograph. Of course! BUT, the woman who took the picture says she shot it from her car and did not edit the image at all.

This perfectly round cloud was taken over the city of Koriyama in the prefecture of Fukushima in November 2015. via Twitter

When I looked out of the car window I saw a round ball-shaped cloud. I gazed at the cloud for a while then I rushed to take the photo. When I saw the cloud it was an even more spherical shape, so I regret not taking the photo more quickly.

Perfectly round cloud again in 2015 in Fukushima Prefecture. via Twitter

What would cause such a strange cloud formation?

Some climate experts commented that this cloud probably falls under a “roll cloud” category. It “forms under wind created from a ‘mountain wave’ (or airstreams going over mountains) on a windy day”. According to Wikipedia “roll clouds are formed by outflows of cold air from sea breezes or cold fronts.”

The same strange spherical cloud near Fukushima in 2015. via Twitter

So have you seen any “roll clouds” like these before? Have you taken a photograph like this but not posted it online? What is behind this mysterious cloud?

Source: Strange Sounds

