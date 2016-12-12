Mysterious spherical cloud hovers over Fujisawa, Japan

37 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



This mysterious perfectly spherical cloud was seen hovering over the city of Fujisawa, Japan on December 6, 2016.

So, what the heck is that again?

Look at this incredible looking globe cloud. It was apparently taken in the sky over Fujisawa in Kanagawa Prefecture near Tokyo’s southern border.

The fluffy ball cloud is so weird looking, that many people are questioning the authenticity of the photograph. Of course! BUT, the woman who took the picture says she shot it from her car and did not edit the image at all.

“When I looked out of the car window I saw a round ball-shaped cloud. I gazed at the cloud for a while then I rushed to take the photo. When I saw the cloud it was an even more spherical shape, so I regret not taking the photo more quickly.”

What would cause such a strange cloud formation?

Some climate experts commented that this cloud probably falls under a “roll cloud” category. It “forms under wind created from a ‘mountain wave’ (or airstreams going over mountains) on a windy day”. According to Wikipedia “roll clouds are formed by outflows of cold air from sea breezes or cold fronts.”

So have you seen any “roll clouds” like these before? Have you taken a photograph like this but not posted it online? What is behind this mysterious cloud?

Source: Strange Sounds

