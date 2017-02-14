Mystery ‘UFO’ In San Fransisco Sky Was Navy Missile Launch

10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A bright lightstreaking across the sky captured the attention of several Bay Area residents early Tuesday, but it was not a UFO.

The Navy issued a statement saying it was conducting missile tests off the California coast.

“Navy Strategic Systems Programs conducted scheduled Trident II (D5) missile test flights at sea from an Ohio Class SSBN, in the Pacific Test Range offthe coast of California,” the statement said. ”This morning, there were two missiles launched.”

The Navy said such tests were vital to maintain its readiness. One launch took place at 3:30 a.m. PST and a second at 6:20 a.m.

“All missile test flights were conducted from sea, flew over the sea, and landed in the sea. At no time did the missiles fly over land,” the statement continued. “All missiles are tracked from multiple sources from launch until final impact in the ocean. The missiles were not armed.”

But for the hours before the statement was issued, the bright light had led to an active debate on social media.

This looked like a white light with a fanned-out sparkler tail. Possibly a #comet in the early morning sw sky near #Truckee. pic.twitter.com/OG9vFuVVls — CoffeeCheeseBacon (@karinmcmahon) February 14, 2017

@nbcbayarea what was this light in the sky this morning? pic.twitter.com/eDmkuIXKzo — Eddie Silva (@esilva13) February 14, 2017

Interesting object in the #halfmoonbay sky this morning. Meteor? pic.twitter.com/2U6PDJXkUN — David Torre (@davidtorrenews) February 14, 2017

Possible rocket launch this morning? One of our forecasters took these pics look S from #Monterey of what looks like vapor trails. #cawx pic.twitter.com/WI9Hlg21sX — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 14, 2017

