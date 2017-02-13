The NAGA: Reptilian Type Beings Featured In Many Cultures Around The World

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Arjun Walia

Extraterrestrials and UFOs are a very hot topic right now, and have been for quite some time, especially within the past few years. Why? Partly because it’s human nature to ponder the unknown and the mysterious, but it’s also in large part due to the fact that hundreds of high ranking whistle-blowers from around the world with verified credentials, have come forward sharing their stories and experiences regarding intelligent extraterrestrials visiting planet Earth.

The whistle-blowers range from professors, to NASA astronauts, all the way to high ranking military, political figures, and more. Not only that, to complement these testimonies, thousands of documents pertaining to the UFO/extraterrestrial issue have been released by dozens of governments. UFOs are no longer a fringe topic, and if the past few years have been any indication, more and more evidence is surely to surface as we move through 2017 and beyond.

You can view our heavily sourced articles pertaining to this subject, filled with documents and testimony, by sifting through the exopolitics section of our website here.

When it comes to supposed encounters with extraterrestrials, it’s very interesting for multiple reasons. Firstly, many stories shared by contactees corroborate quite well with each other. Many people report encounters with human looking extraterrestrials who are concerned with our planet and well-being. Others have reported the typical grey alien, human looking aliens with different colour skin, like blue, to reptilian type extraterrestrials. The key factor to remember here is, not all of these interactions are ET, some are simply US military. Knowing the truth about who’s doing what can be very tricky.

To find out more about this. You can refer to the articles we’ve published earlier below:

The NAGA

The NAGA are said to be a race of non-human reptilian-type beings. They are found in the literature of multiple ancient cultures across the globe, especially within ancient Jainism, Hindu, and ‘mythology.’

They were considered to be semi-divine beings, half human and half reptilian who can either take on a full serpentine form or a fully human form. According to the legends, these beings existed underground and inside of the Earth, in large kingdoms. They were considered both beneficial and friendly to humans, as well as potentially dangerous. (source)

According to encyclopedia Britannica:

“The female nagas (naginis or nagis) are serpent princesses of striking beauty. The dynasties of Manipur in northeastern India, the Pallavas in southern India, and the ruling family of Funan (ancient Indochina) each claimed an origin in the union of a human being and a nagi.

In Buddhism, nagas are often represented as door guardians or, as in Tibet, as minor deities. The naga king Muchalinda, who sheltered the Buddha from rain for seven days while he was deep in meditation, is beautifully depicted in the 9th–13th century Mon-Khmer Buddhas of what are now Thailand and Cambodia. In Jainism the Tirthankara (saviour) Parshvanatha is always shown with a canopy of naga hoods above his head.”

Naga’s were also considered as protectors of the Buddha and of the dharma, some (like David Icke) even claim that they were present at the birth of Buddha, despite the fact that they were still considered dangerous, especially when angered.

One example where the Naga’s are referenced in ancient scripture comes from the Mahabharata, where the Buddha actually protected Naga’s from an attack by half human half bird like creatures, Garuda. After this battle, both the Naga’s and Garudas.

According to Barbara O’Brien, a journalist and student of Zen Buddhism, “In a legend of Tibetan Buddhism, once a great lama names Sakya Yeshe and his attendants were returning to Tibet from China. He carried invaluable copies of sutras given him by the Emperor. Somehow the precious texts fell into a river and were hopelessly lost. The travelers kept on and returned home to their monastery….When they arrived, they learned that an old man had delivered some sutras to the monastery for Sakya Yeshe. It was the Emperor’s gift, still slightly damp but intact. The old man apparently had bee a Naga in disguise.”

She goes on to give more examples:

“In the Muccalinda Sutta (Khuddaka Nikaya, Udana 2.1), the Buddha was sitting in deep meditation as a storm approached. A naga king named Muccalinda spread his great cobra hood over the Buddha to shelter him from the rain and cold.

In the Himavanta Sutta (Samyutta Nikaya 46.1) the Buddha used nagas in a parable. The nagas depend on the mountains of the Himalayas for strength, he said. When they are strong enough, they descend to small lakes and streams, then to larger lakes and rivers, and eventually to the great ocean. In the ocean, they attain greatness and prosperity. In the same way, monks are to depend on virtue developed through the Seven Factors of Enlightenment (mindfulness, investigation, energy, happiness, tranquility, concentration, equanimity) to attain greatness of mental qualities.” (source)

Modern Day Claims of Reptilian Type Beings

To the left you will see a picture of William Tompkins and Admiral Larry Marsh. As a teenager Tompkins had an eye for detail and loved to create Navy ship and submarine models. The Navy took interest in his capabilities and recruited him to do work on advanced technology projects. Recently, he has come forward with claims, as many others have, revealing information about clandestine black budget operation programs.

These are Special Access Programs (SAP). From these we have unacknowledged and waived SAPs. These programs do not exist publicly, but they do indeed exist. They are better known as ‘deep black programs.’ A 1997 U.S. Senate report described them as “so sensitive that they are exempt from standard reporting requirements to the Congress.” (source)

We have no idea what goes on in these programs, except from those who have worked within them, like Edward Snowden.

To read more about the black budget in detail, click here.

Tompkins has been speaking about supposed Reptilian beings within the past few years. Below is an interview he did with Dr. Michael E. Salla, Ph.D., an internationally recognized scholar in international politics, conflict resolution and U.S. foreign policy. He is a pioneer in the development of ‘Exopolitics.’

It’s interesting that legend suggests these beings could shape-shift into human form, because today, many people actually believe that some high-ranking politicians and royal families have bloodline ties to these beings and consider them actual shapeshifters. This theory has been around for some time, but was popularized by David Icke.

Icke was one of the pioneers that woke us up to the fact that mankind has been manipulated to become “unconscious” through the use of programming by media and politics, the tyrannical control over our food, water, and air supply, the dumbing down of the masses by pharmaceutical drugs and alcohol, and the list goes on.

According to Icke, there is a bloodline that has been strategically kept intact for ages. The Burkes Peerage and Baronetage, a comprehensive aristocratic genealogy resource, reveals that all 44 U.S. presidents have carried European royal bloodlines into office over the course of history. This includes Bill Clinton, the Bush family, Barack Obama, John Kerry, and so on and so forth. If we truly live in a democratic system, how is it that every single person brought into office has been of French and European royal descent?

What are the chances of this considering the U.S. fought for their independence of Europe in the 1700s? The Burkes Peerage makes a strong suggestion that elections are not really based on a public voting system, but rather, they are based upon the highest percentage of royal genes. To make things even more peculiar is the fact that Brad Pitt, Madonna, Marilyn Monroe, and Tom hanks (some of Hollywood’s biggest stars) also descend from this lineage. What could all of this imply?

According to Icke, and others, there are reptilian type extra-dimensional beings that the globalists worship who stem from the constellations Orion, Sirius, and Draco. Thousands of years ago, the reptilian beings intervened on planet Earth and began interbreeding with humans. Not physically, however, but rather through the manipulation of the human coding, or DNA. Icke states that it is no coincidence that humans have fundamental reptilian genetics within their brain. He refers to an excerpt from the Bible, which hints at the crossbreeding of men and “gods.”

“There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the songs of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bear children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown.”

– Genesis, 6:4

Icke isn’t the only one.

Icke recounts in his seminar about his discussions with Credo Mutwa, a South-African based Zulu shaman, during which Mutwa tells of African legends about the Chitauri, the reptilian like “gods” who ascended from the heavens in monstrous vessels which burned through the atmosphere. These so-called gods became the dictators of the people, taking away the potentiality and power of the human race.

“One other thing that our people say is that the Chitauri prey upon us like vultures. They raise some of us. They fill some of us with great anger and great ambition. And they make these people they’ve raised into great warriors who make terrible war. But, in the end, the Chitauri do not allow these great leaders, these great war chiefs and kings, to die peacefully. The warrior chief is used to make as much war as possible, to kill as many of his people and those he calls enemies, and then, in the end, the warrior chief dies a terrible death, with his blood being spilled by others.” (2), Credo Mutwa on the reptilian-hyrbid leaders.

For more information on Icke and his view on supposed reptilians, you can read this detailed article we published on the subject a few years ago.

This is just a brief introduction regarding reptilian type beings. There exists countless amounts of literature from ancient mythology, as well as modern investigations.

Are They ‘Negative’ or ‘Bad?’

Inevitably this question ALWAYS comes up during this discussion. And here lies one of the most important factors of our time that we must remember when it comes to all people, ET’s and groups in general: we cannot look at anything or anyone as generally “bad” or “negative.” This is not what this is about. Even the cabal who do what they do will not be brought to justice or changed by us creating a negative outlook on what they are doing and fighting them back. In every way, this is about one thing: shifting our consciousness.

There is a big call for justice when it comes to cabal actions and truly this comes down to how one seeks justice. By exposing what is going on, the world will know what these souls have done, they will be outed, they will face the emotions of the people, and so forth. But do we have to throw them in a 6 x 8 cell for them to have been served justice? That’s one definition of it but I also think it’s primitive and solves nothing.

Let people decide from a point of view that isn’t driven by hatred, which only creates more war and problems. What if we asked: How can we help people? How can we isolate them safely for a period of time but assist them? These are the tough questions that most people don’t want to face because they are driven by emotion, but I feel these are the questions of a society that is evolving and one that would be civilized. A worldview founded in judgment and hatred towards certain things is not civilized.

