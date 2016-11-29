NASA Cut Off Video Again To Hide The Truth on UFOs, Conspiracy Theorists Claim

14 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



A UFO was observed hurtling across the International Space Station before the live feed was cut off. The video was captured by the High Definition Earth Viewing Experiment (HDEV) from the ISS. It shows an amazing shot of the earth from space.

It wasn’t the first time NASA cut off a live feed after an appearance of a mystery UFO as similar action was done multiple times.

The video, which was uploaded online by ColdPyro, shows an apparent faint, silver object flying across the screen. On an initial look, the UFO was an interesting dot that looked like it was accelerating. When the UFO moved out of the frame, the live feed went off suddenly that followed by the familiar message “Please stand by.” The message also informed the HDEV is either switching cameras, or a temporary loss of signal is being experienced with the International Space Station.

Conspiracy theorists say that it is NASA’s common practice every time a UFO appears on the screen. Because of the space agency’s repetitive action, speculations of a cover-up are on the rise against ISS and NASA.

The video was taken from the official ISS channel, according to ColdPyro, who posted it online.

The UFO can be seen for about 5 seconds to the left of center in the frame. Then the video suddenly went into a blank blue screen.

Source: Latest UFO Sightings

