NASA Once Again Cuts ISS Live Feed after UFO Spotted (Video)

NASA is once again being accused of hiding evidence of UFOs after cutting off a live stream from the International Space Station (ISS) during which an unidentified object was spotted.

Keen space observer Streetcap1, who has almost 40,000 subscribers on YouTube, claims some sort of otherworldly object can be seen flying near the ISS during a live stream carried by the space agency on September 30.

A recording of the stream was uploaded to YouTube by Streetcap1 highlighting a blue light apparently hovering in the distance.

While skeptics argue the light is merely lens flare, Steetcap1 denies this is the case as the “unidentified object is brighter on the left side due to the light from the Sun.”

Steetcap1 says that not long after the object came into shot, NASA cut the feed, which UFO hunters believe is proof that the agency is trying to mask the presence of alien life.

NASA announced in July that they were planning on phasing out the ISS live stream on their website, which angered those who monitored the stream for signs of aliens, again claiming NASA were trying to suppress evidence of alien life.

Source: RT News

