NASA Cuts Live Feed After Object Appears on ISS Camera

Extraterrestrial enthusiast John Craddick of Wolverhampton, England, told the Mirror that he frequently watches the ISS live feed but has “never seen any UFOs on it before.”

“I was showing a friend how it worked at around 11.30 p.m. when the feed cut out, and 35 seconds after it came back on, this object appeared,” he said. “At first it was really small and then it grew bigger, lasting for about 25 seconds.”

What makes him so sure what he saw was a UFO? “Nothing human… can fly that high,” said Craddick.

Some of Craddick’s fellow alien hunters have their doubts about Craddick’s conclusion. “It is astonishing how many UFOs are seen buzzing around the ISS, but like this video there is usually a simple explanation for them,” said UFO expert Nigel Watson to the Daily Mail.

Watson claimed that UFOs sighted near the ISS are usually just “lens reflection that appears and then goes as the light changes.”

“Many UFOs caught by the ISS’s cameras can be also be explained as images of space junk or satellites in the distance, and even very small flecks of paint or particles can appear like UFOs when caught by the bright light from the sun.”

NASA has not commented on Craddick’s sighting, but a past statement from the aerospace group reads “Reflections from station windows, the spacecraft structure itself or lights from Earth commonly appear as artefacts in photos and videos from the [ISS].”

Every few months brings a new sighting of a would-be UFO from the ISS’s external camera, which livestreams to the public every day. In November 2016, footage of a tiny speck flying past the camera before the feed cuts out made the rounds online.

Conspiracy theorists concluded that the distant object was an alien spacecraft, suggesting that NASA intended to hide this from the public by cutting the feed. However, the ISS regularly loses its signal with the ground.

Source: Sputnik News

Continues from RT News…

Did NASA really pull space station footage over UFO sighting?

A NASA International Space Station feed which cut out moments after an unusual orb appeared on camera has fueled speculation of a UFO presence.

The NASA footage was interrupted on January 20 with the message that the space station’s High Definition Earth Viewing experiment was either “switching cameras” or experiencing a “temporary loss of signal”.

The measure led online bloggers and alien hunters to theorize about the origin of the strange object on the screen before NASA’s feed dropped.

Online blogger Bright Insight told viewers that this isn’t the first time NASA has cut footage during a “UFO sighting”.

He said the object in the latest feed was either secret military technology or an alien spacecraft.

“I have seen myself, at least a dozen times, where there is video of some sort of object coming close to the International Space Station – moving around in many cases – and all of a sudden they just cut the feed,” he said.

“So this is one of two things. Either it’s aliens or it is top secret technology that is being suppressed from the masses.”

Referring to the same incident, British alien hunter John Craddick told the Mirror that the sighting lasted about 25 seconds. He indicated that the ‘object’ must originate from an alien source as there is “nothing human that can fly that high.”

However, the reality seems to be a lot less alien, according to an online UFO sighting debunker.

“The ‘object’ is just a lens reflection,” UFO of Interest told RT. “It’s a well known effect, very common in many ISS live feeds.”

The owner of the popular UFO investigation blog, Scott Brando, pointed to a previous post about NASA footage in which lens flares can clearly be seen.

While a number of people truly believe in alien encounters, YouTube is also littered with hoax UFO videos. Brando said the main reasons could be financial.

“The main reason is the gain offered by YouTube Partnership Program. More views equals more money. There are several YouTubers use this system,” he said.

Not convinced of lens flares? Then take the RT to poll to have your say.

Source: RT News