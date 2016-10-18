NASA Just Revealed The Universe Has 10 Times More Galaxies Than We Thought

18 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Trillions of galaxies in the known Universe

By Lance Schuttler

Since 1995 it has been told by NASA that our Universe has around 200 Billion galaxies. Just last week, NASA announced that the number is about 10 times bigger, with 2 Trillion galaxies that they have now “discovered.”

The study was led by Christopher Conselice of the University of Nottingham who said:

“It boggles the mind that over 90 percent of the galaxies in the universe have yet to be studied. Who knows what interesting properties we will find when we discover these galaxies with future generations of telescopes?”

Perhaps that answer will come sooner rather than later.

It is becoming known to a wider audience each day that it is nearly mathematically impossible that life doesn’t exist somewhere else in our universe. In a May 2016 study done by Adam Frank, professor of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester in New York, he found that the odds of civilized life existing or life that has previously existed is at about one in 10 billion trillion. Though that seems incredibly unlikely for life, Frank explains why it’s actually very likely:

“One in 10 billion trillion is incredibly small. To me, this implies that other intelligent, technology producing species very likely have evolved before us. Think of it this way. Before our result you’d be considered a pessimist if you imagined the probability of evolving a civilization on a habitable planet were, say, one in a trillion. But even that guess, one chance in a trillion, implies that what has happened here on Earth with humanity has in fact happened about a 10 billion other times over cosmic history!”

In addition to this recent study, we have major stories now being covered by the full range of media outlets that are discussing the UFO/E.T. phenomena.

On October 8th, 2016 Wikileaks revealed two emails that former NASA astronaut Edgar Mitchell had written to Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta. In the first email, Mitchell wrote:

“It is urgent that we agree on a date and time to meet to discuss Disclosure and Zero Point Energy, at your earliest available after your departure.”

Mitchell then went on to mention the Vatican’s awareness of Extraterrestial Intelligence (ETI):

“My Catholic colleague Terri Mansfield will be there too, to bring us up to date on the Vatican’s awareness of ETI.”

In the second email, the former NASA astronaut wrote to Podesta:

Remember, our nonviolent ETI from the contiguous universe are helping us bring zero point energy to Earth. They will not tolerate any forms of military violence on Earth or in space.

A few days later, more emails were leaked that revealed how former Blink 182 singer Tom Delonge had written to John Podesta regarding the UFO subject as well.

An excerpt from the first email that was dated October 26th, 2015 said:

“I would like to bring two very “important” people out to meet you in DC. I think you will find them very interesting, as they were principal leadership relating to our sensitive topic. Both were in charge of most fragile divisions, as it relates to Classified Science and DOD topics. Other words, these are A-Level officials. Worth our time, and as well the investment to bring all the way out to you. I just need 2 hours from you.”

The second email in this batch is from January 25th, 2016 and is subjected “General McCasland”:

“He mentioned he’s a “skeptic”, he’s not. I’ve been working with him for four months. I just got done giving him a four hour presentation on the entire project a few weeks ago. Trust me, the advice is already been happening on how to do all this. He just has to say that out loud, but he is very, very aware- as he was in charge of all of the stuff. When Roswell crashed, they shipped it to the laboratory at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. General McCasland was in charge of that exact laboratory up to a couple years ago. He not only knows what I’m trying to achieve, he helped assemble my advisory team. He’s a very important man.

Best, Tom DeLonge”

With these emails coming out and being discussed even by the mainstream media, along with new “discoveries” being revealed from NASA and other associated groups, it appears as though the world is getting closer to some sort of acknowledgement that life exists outside of our planet. Though we must keep in mind that such an announcement allegedly has different world powers vying to be the ones to make such world changing news.

While the group known as the “banking and political cabal” is pushing for a slower, partial disclosure process, there is also an alliance working to push for full and complete disclosure.

Partial disclosure would benefit the cabal in that only certain information would be able to come out and would likely not include the disclosure of positive, peaceful extraterrestrials (Canada’s former Prime Minister Paul Hellyer has said in an interview there are multiple peaceful extraterrestrials who would like to help our world in many ways) as well as not disclosing the existence of advanced technologies known as “zero point” or “free energy.”

With that we ask, do you believe there is life outside of our planet? Why or why not? Having a say in a formal announcement on UFO’s and E.T., do you want full disclosure or partial disclosure?

Source: The Mind Unleashed

